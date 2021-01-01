« previous next »
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 07:55:10 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:52:08 pm

I think, in a very general sense, this is one of the problems, parts of American culture are often attractive to some who feel outside a British culture which is confused and has a feeling of irrelevance to them.
I think this is absolutely a problem in the UK. It's no surprise though, you turn on the news and everything is about what America is doing. Elections throughout Europe are always small fry in comparison. As a nation we are absolutely obsessed with the place and we are importing its politics too.

Few people feeling a bit fucking daft today for going to the vigil for him anyway, I'd say.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 08:19:50 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:24:30 pm
The only issue I have is that the Police did not know Kaba was driving the car. It could have been anyone. For me the controlled stop wasn't done properly the vehicle behind should have been tighter behind Kaba's car. Once he was allowed to reverse and then attempt to ram his way through I don't think the firearms officer had much choice as there was an evident risk to life.

Hopefully the armed response units are fans of this forum and will be In touch with you soon seeking your advice on how to carry out a controlled stop properly
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 09:03:14 pm »
Interesting point raised earlier by a counter terrorism expert who said we need to start treating vehicles as weapons. Describing him as unarmed when hes trying to ram his way out makes it seem more innocuous than it really is. Weve seen several terror attacks where the car/van has been the primary source of weapon. Changing the discourse on that would be a good starting point.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 09:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 08:19:50 pm
Hopefully the armed response units are fans of this forum and will be In touch with you soon seeking your advice on how to carry out a controlled stop properly

Hopefully the surgeon who performed your frontal lobotomy reads this forum and launches an intervention. ;)
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 09:31:31 pm »
This information about him involved in a shooting at a night club, being in a gang, ramming the police and using the car as a weapon (with the car being connected with another shooting days prior) was  all clearly available before they even charged him.

It's fucking bizarre the CPS charged him, the only thing that makes sense is the media trying to portray it as our George Floyd and they charged it to appease a mob.

a mob-appeasement that cost a good police officer his career and his sanity.

There should honestly be pressure to push the prosecutors who okayed this out of their job.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 09:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:03:14 pm
Interesting point raised earlier by a counter terrorism expert who said we need to start treating vehicles as weapons. Describing him as unarmed when hes trying to ram his way out makes it seem more innocuous than it really is. Weve seen several terror attacks where the car/van has been the primary source of weapon. Changing the discourse on that would be a good starting point.

The only problem with that is where do you draw the line. If you take that to a logical conclusion then Police officers performing a T-PAC manoeuvre would be using their vehicle as a weapon.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 09:43:38 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 09:31:31 pm
This information about him involved in a shooting at a night club, being in a gang, ramming the police and using the car as a weapon (with the car being connected with another shooting days prior) was  all clearly available before they even charged him.

It's fucking bizarre the CPS charged him, the only thing that makes sense is the media trying to portray it as our George Floyd and they charged it to appease a mob.

a mob-appeasement that cost a good police officer his career and his sanity.

There should honestly be pressure to push the prosecutors who okayed this out of their job.

From what I understand the Police did not know it was Kaba driving the car. It just had a Police marker on it. The car could have been sold in between incidents. It could have been a mechanic road-testing the vehicle. The issue with controlled stops is that they are often done with incomplete intelligence. As for the CPS it wouldn't have instigated charging the Police officer it would have been the Police themselves.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 10:02:19 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:43:38 pm
From what I understand the Police did not know it was Kaba driving the car. It just had a Police marker on it. The car could have been sold in between incidents. It could have been a mechanic road-testing the vehicle. The issue with controlled stops is that they are often done with incomplete intelligence. As for the CPS it wouldn't have instigated charging the Police officer it would have been the Police themselves.

The car was involved in a shooting the day before, and the suspect was ramming the police. Law abiding citizens don't ram their 2 tonne weapons into police cars.

The CPS knew though his background, character, the fact he tried to ram into police, before they decided to prosecute the innocent police officer.

Also right, the police would have handed their investigation findings to the CPS, but ultimately its the CPS who decide if they are formally charged.

The jury found the officer innocent within 3 hours, it was a a terrible case to prosecute. Again, the only reason why I can think it went ahead it's to appease the media whipping up a George Floyd comparison and it was in the "public interest" to go ahead with charging an innocent officer.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/oct/22/black-lives-dont-matter-chris-kaba-verdict-stokes-old-frustrations-in-brixton

I mean just look at this ridiculous article trying to whip up a frenzy.



Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 10:14:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:57:43 pm
I am - I'd like to know why so many black males are the perpertrators of and victims of violent crime, especially in London - is it peer pressure, is it a "get rich quick, fucking however I can and fuck who gets hurt", is it a lack of or a perceived lack of opportunities?

I'm not sure.  I grew up in the city and there were a fair few young black fellas, wanting to gangsters, etc.  Quite a few white scrotes, too (in different areas). I don't know if it was just the area they were growing up in, lack of good role models, their mates, or just wanting to be seen as big and tough.

Some grow up and realise it's a crock of shit, some don't.

There were groups of black lads going around in my school, demanding money from other kids.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 10:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:43:38 pm
From what I understand the Police did not know it was Kaba driving the car. It just had a Police marker on it. The car could have been sold in between incidents. It could have been a mechanic road-testing the vehicle. The issue with controlled stops is that they are often done with incomplete intelligence. As for the CPS it wouldn't have instigated charging the Police officer it would have been the Police themselves.

There's a theory going about, that they wanted to pursue it, to deflect from others areas.  Highly unlikely to get a conviction.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 10:43:12 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 10:02:19 pm
The car was involved in a shooting the day before, and the suspect was ramming the police. Law abiding citizens don't ram their 2 tonne weapons into police cars.

The CPS knew though his background, character, the fact he tried to ram into police, before they decided to prosecute the innocent police officer.

Also right, the police would have handed their investigation findings to the CPS, but ultimately its the CPS who decide if they are formally charged.

The jury found the officer innocent within 3 hours, it was a a terrible case to prosecute. Again, the only reason why I can think it went ahead it's to appease the media whipping up a George Floyd comparison and it was in the "public interest" to go ahead with charging an innocent officer.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/oct/22/black-lives-dont-matter-chris-kaba-verdict-stokes-old-frustrations-in-brixton

I mean just look at this ridiculous article trying to whip up a frenzy.





The bit you seem to be missing is that the question isn't so much whether the CPS knew the character of Kaba. The question is whether the Officer who shot Kaba knew of his character or merely knew that the car had a Police marker on it. The CPS cannot make decisions over whether to charge someone for Murder depending on the character of the person who was shot.

As for law-abiding citizens ramming Police trying to get away. You see drivers taking huge risks to flee the Police for pretty innocuous offences. Personally, I think it was a poorly executed controlled stop that went wrong exacerbated by Kaba trying to flee from the Police.

For me, the decision to prosecute was influenced by the Met's appalling record of institutionalised racism.
