From what I understand the Police did not know it was Kaba driving the car. It just had a Police marker on it. The car could have been sold in between incidents. It could have been a mechanic road-testing the vehicle. The issue with controlled stops is that they are often done with incomplete intelligence. As for the CPS it wouldn't have instigated charging the Police officer it would have been the Police themselves.



The car was involved in a shooting the day before, and the suspect was ramming the police. Law abiding citizens don't ram their 2 tonne weapons into police cars.The CPS knew though his background, character, the fact he tried to ram into police, before they decided to prosecute the innocent police officer.Also right, the police would have handed their investigation findings to the CPS, but ultimately its the CPS who decide if they are formally charged.The jury found the officer innocent within 3 hours, it was a a terrible case to prosecute. Again, the only reason why I can think it went ahead it's to appease the media whipping up a George Floyd comparison and it was in the "public interest" to go ahead with charging an innocent officer.I mean just look at this ridiculous article trying to whip up a frenzy.