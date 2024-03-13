« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.  (Read 87481 times)

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,771
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #920 on: March 13, 2024, 03:29:48 pm »
The Police have an incredibly hard job and generally do it very well. Unfortunately there's a few bad apples the same as in most jobs but overall do a great job considering how hard it is at the moment,
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,538
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #921 on: September 27, 2024, 12:20:40 pm »
According to the Independent seven police offers are facing a discharge case over illegally looking at Sarah's case notes in the week of her murder. One of them is a female officer. It's demoralizing how bad the Met is now.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/sarah-everard-met-officer-files-gross-misconduct-b2619544.html
« Last Edit: September 27, 2024, 01:00:13 pm by jillc »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,822
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #922 on: September 27, 2024, 02:13:27 pm »
Quote from: jillc on September 27, 2024, 12:20:40 pm
According to the Independent seven police offers are facing a discharge case over illegally looking at Sarah's case notes in the week of her murder. One of them is a female officer. It's demoralizing how bad the Met is now.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/sarah-everard-met-officer-files-gross-misconduct-b2619544.html


Horrible

(and, as per the rapist Fayed thread, the corrupt Met up to its neck in helping the cover-up)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #923 on: September 27, 2024, 03:40:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 27, 2024, 02:13:27 pm

Horrible

(and, as per the rapist Fayed thread, the corrupt Met up to its neck in helping the cover-up)

Not following you there, what was the cover up on the link Jill posted?

That doesn't seem like much to get upset about for me. They shouldn't be looking at the files and should be disciplined for it, maybe even fired, but it's just human nature innit, everyone would be curious to know the inside scoop if something like that happened. If they were posting the info online or selling it to the papers that's a different story and way more serious (like the people - cops I think - who shared the Kobe Bryant death pics)
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #924 on: September 27, 2024, 05:59:07 pm »
Some of our Police are evil, others are thick as shit & a few are decent people.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,822
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #925 on: September 30, 2024, 12:03:42 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September 27, 2024, 03:40:15 pm
Not following you there, what was the cover up on the link Jill posted?

That doesn't seem like much to get upset about for me. They shouldn't be looking at the files and should be disciplined for it, maybe even fired, but it's just human nature innit, everyone would be curious to know the inside scoop if something like that happened. If they were posting the info online or selling it to the papers that's a different story and way more serious (like the people - cops I think - who shared the Kobe Bryant death pics)


The cover-up of the Fayed rapes and sexual assaults.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,822
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #926 on: October 4, 2024, 10:21:34 pm »
Met effectively decides that racial profiling is fine.

Absolute c*nts

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ckgnln17zn6o



Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,902
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #927 on: October 12, 2024, 09:41:54 pm »
This story is insane:

https://metro.co.uk/2024/07/15/met-detective-sacked-sex-drug-allegations-dies-prison-21229122/amp/

Paid £400k whilst suspended for his behaviour. Worked on rape cases and took advantage of victims.

Its absolutely batshit how bad this is.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #928 on: October 12, 2024, 10:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 12, 2024, 09:41:54 pm
This story is insane:

https://metro.co.uk/2024/07/15/met-detective-sacked-sex-drug-allegations-dies-prison-21229122/amp/

Paid £400k whilst suspended for his behaviour. Worked on rape cases and took advantage of victims.

Its absolutely batshit how bad this is.

I'd say it's pretty standard for the Met to be honest. 

I get that employment law states that 'suspended on full pay' whilst an investigation is ongoing but 7 fucking years, seriously? 

My investigations were less than a month before a disciplinary hearing took place.  Ok they weren't as serious as these allegations but this has got to be a massive area of improvement for police forces in particular.

The amount of money wasted on paying these motherfuckers whilst their superiors twiddle their thumbs is totally unacceptable and does absolutely nothing to improve the public opinion on them cleaning their act up.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,902
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #929 on: October 13, 2024, 08:44:08 am »
Quote from: reddebs on October 12, 2024, 10:06:09 pm
I'd say it's pretty standard for the Met to be honest. 

I get that employment law states that 'suspended on full pay' whilst an investigation is ongoing but 7 fucking years, seriously? 

My investigations were less than a month before a disciplinary hearing took place.  Ok they weren't as serious as these allegations but this has got to be a massive area of improvement for police forces in particular.

The amount of money wasted on paying these motherfuckers whilst their superiors twiddle their thumbs is totally unacceptable and does absolutely nothing to improve the public opinion on them cleaning their act up.

Some industries wouldnt even pay you.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #930 on: October 13, 2024, 09:05:37 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 13, 2024, 08:44:08 am
Some industries wouldnt even pay you.

Very true.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,110
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #931 on: October 13, 2024, 01:47:58 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 12, 2024, 10:06:09 pm
I'd say it's pretty standard for the Met to be honest. 

I get that employment law states that 'suspended on full pay' whilst an investigation is ongoing but 7 fucking years, seriously? 

My investigations were less than a month before a disciplinary hearing took place.  Ok they weren't as serious as these allegations but this has got to be a massive area of improvement for police forces in particular.

The amount of money wasted on paying these motherfuckers whilst their superiors twiddle their thumbs is totally unacceptable and does absolutely nothing to improve the public opinion on them cleaning their act up.

Youll find the NHS is just as bad, particularly for senior staff.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #932 on: October 13, 2024, 08:23:43 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 13, 2024, 01:47:58 pm
Youll find the NHS is just as bad, particularly for senior staff.

It seems the more senior people are within an organisation, the harder it is to remove them from their posts.
Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,441
  • IFWT
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #933 on: October 14, 2024, 08:00:05 am »
Quote from: reddebs on October 13, 2024, 08:23:43 pm
It seems the more senior people are within an organisation, the harder it is to remove them from their posts.

Probably because they can afford the lawyers the lower downs can't.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,936
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #934 on: October 14, 2024, 10:16:05 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 13, 2024, 01:47:58 pm
Youll find the NHS is just as bad, particularly for senior staff.

The public sector has some institutional issues, overall.
Logged

Offline Oh Campione

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #935 on: October 14, 2024, 10:28:15 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 13, 2024, 08:44:08 am
Some industries wouldnt even pay you.

Not in the UK, the norm would be full pay - you legally need it wrote into a contract of employment and can't legally be used as a punishment or imply they are guilty so it really doesn't happen very much at all.  Even if it is in the contract it can go to tribunal very easily and gets argued they have been deemed guilty and not treated fairly
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,902
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #936 on: October 14, 2024, 03:30:48 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on October 14, 2024, 10:28:15 am
Not in the UK, the norm would be full pay - you legally need it wrote into a contract of employment and can't legally be used as a punishment or imply they are guilty so it really doesn't happen very much at all.  Even if it is in the contract it can go to tribunal very easily and gets argued they have been deemed guilty and not treated fairly

The norm wouldnt be full pay for seven years
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,446
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #937 on: October 14, 2024, 05:52:27 pm »
My oldest friend who I have known since we started nursery together (44 years ago) was a Sergeant in the Met until he retired recently.

He was actually sacked and reinstated after appeal, but not before his life was made an absolute living hell by them. He finished up despising them, despite being a keen, fresh-faced young copper 20 odd years ago.

His wrong-doing was whilst he was a custody sergeant at an inner-London police station a career criminal was brought in who was apparently a particularly arrogant person to deal with. When my mate asked him his name to start recording his details, this guy literally hawked up a mouth full of phlegm and spat into the face of my mate. He told me it went into his mouth, into his eyes, the lot, and this guy stood there smirking at him. Unfortunately my mate lost his rag and promptly spat back into the 'startled' face of the crim. This was observed by another cop who reported what my mate had done.

Don't get my wrong, spitting at someone is the lowest of lows, its pretty much inexcusable. All I can say is I guess everyone has their breaking point and if someone spat in my face, I genuinely don't know how I would react.

Anyway, my mate was arrested for assault, literally handcuffed at home in front of his wife and children and treated extremely poorly by the Met. I don't know how, but he ended up getting his job back after being sacked and as I said, retired last year.

He tells me now what we all know, moral is at rock bottom, people are fighting to get out, its corrupt and needs massive rebuilding.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline Oh Campione

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #938 on: October 15, 2024, 12:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 14, 2024, 03:30:48 pm
The norm wouldnt be full pay for seven years

It would if the investigation took that long.  The real issue seems to be in the HR department, ridiculous any investigation could take this long.  He didn't desrve any money and no victim should suffer for so long without any justice being delivered
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #939 on: October 15, 2024, 01:24:27 pm »
What is also a huge issue with investigations taking so long is that if and when a case goes to court, or an actual disciplinary how the fuck do you remember the intricate details of the event.

That makes it even easier for the defence barrister to tie the witnesses in knots, confuse them and make them feel responsible for the abuse!
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #940 on: Yesterday at 04:27:45 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c17lk592ygdo

Not sure if this is the right thread for the above considering its original title but I think quite a lot of things to do with the Met have been put in here recently. Today the firearms officer who shot Chris Kaba was found not guilty of murder.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,936
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #941 on: Yesterday at 06:10:55 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 04:27:45 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c17lk592ygdo

Not sure if this is the right thread for the above considering its original title but I think quite a lot of things to do with the Met have been put in here recently. Today the firearms officer who shot Chris Kaba was found not guilty of murder.

Not sure what to say to this, haven't been following the case, that deeply.

I will say that no police officer has ever been convicted of murder, though, while on the job.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,579
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #942 on: Yesterday at 06:22:48 pm »
Firearms officers went on strike when he was charged. They would have collapsed all firearms policing had he been found guilty.

He had very good legal support and got his mates to back him up on the stand. There was only ever going to be one verdict at that point.

Standard 'had he been white?'

There is supposed to be a vigil tonight. Let's see how that goes
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,902
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #943 on: Yesterday at 06:26:27 pm »
The bodycam footage doesnt really correlate with the story from the Officer. He claimed he shot him as risk to life of officers.

Chris also wasnt armed.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:29:58 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,936
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #944 on: Yesterday at 07:12:54 pm »
They certainly seem keen to shoot young black men.
Logged

Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,110
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #945 on: Yesterday at 10:11:06 pm »
The Copper was found not guilty by a jury.

Of course could have all been avoided if he didnt try to use his 2 tonne car as a battering ram.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,557
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #946 on: Yesterday at 10:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:26:27 pm
The bodycam footage doesnt really correlate with the story from the Officer. He claimed he shot him as risk to life of officers.

Chris also wasnt armed.

The car was linked to a shooting though, so they have to assume he is armed, which is why they deployed the armed units and you can see from the helicopter footage one office has jumped on the bonnet of the car as he was ramming it, and there is another next to and a third moves in behind the one who takes the shot, there's also about 4 or 5 to the right of the car, so they are all in danger of being run over and killed
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #947 on: Today at 01:15:09 am »
I think you can see from the footage how quickly the stop got out of hand and I guess the jury felt that the officers concern for his colleagues' safety was reasonable enough to justify taking the shot.

There are still massive questions for the Met to answer once again though. If you step back from the immediate actions of the officer, the police essentially created a situation where one bad decision by an otherwise innocent man led to him being shot dead. There was less than 20 minutes between the car getting flagged and the shooting. There doesn't seem to have been anywhere near enough justification to be sending out firearms officers to do a hard stop on an unknown person in the middle of the night. It feels like Jean Charles de Menezes all over again - if anything even less justified.

FWIW just speaking anecdotally as someone who still works in Brixton and used to live there the police and in particular the plain clothes police still tear around the streets as if they are in the Sweeney in a way it feels like you hardly ever see elsewhere in London. From an outsiders perspective there still seems to be a real attitude problem amongst the police in the area which seems to have ended up with this tragedy.
Logged

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,329
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #948 on: Today at 02:03:05 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 01:15:09 am
I think you can see from the footage how quickly the stop got out of hand and I guess the jury felt that the officers concern for his colleagues' safety was reasonable enough to justify taking the shot.

There are still massive questions for the Met to answer once again though. If you step back from the immediate actions of the officer, the police essentially created a situation where one bad decision by an otherwise innocent man led to him being shot dead. There was less than 20 minutes between the car getting flagged and the shooting. There doesn't seem to have been anywhere near enough justification to be sending out firearms officers to do a hard stop on an unknown person in the middle of the night. It feels like Jean Charles de Menezes all over again - if anything even less justified.

FWIW just speaking anecdotally as someone who still works in Brixton and used to live there the police and in particular the plain clothes police still tear around the streets as if they are in the Sweeney in a way it feels like you hardly ever see elsewhere in London. From an outsiders perspective there still seems to be a real attitude problem amongst the police in the area which seems to have ended up with this tragedy.

The car had credible intelligence for firearms. Only firearms officers in turn can stop it... Any other unit, uniformed or other could pass sightings but that's it. It will have had pre emptive tactics discussed once the intel was graded
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,902
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #949 on: Today at 04:14:09 am »
It should never have even got to trial
 
Glad the officer got found not guilty, but smacks of the CPS  bring too scared about the optics of not charging him.

Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #950 on: Today at 06:02:29 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 01:15:09 am
I think you can see from the footage how quickly the stop got out of hand and I guess the jury felt that the officers concern for his colleagues' safety was reasonable enough to justify taking the shot.

There are still massive questions for the Met to answer once again though. If you step back from the immediate actions of the officer, the police essentially created a situation where one bad decision by an otherwise innocent man led to him being shot dead. There was less than 20 minutes between the car getting flagged and the shooting. There doesn't seem to have been anywhere near enough justification to be sending out firearms officers to do a hard stop on an unknown person in the middle of the night. It feels like Jean Charles de Menezes all over again - if anything even less justified.

FWIW just speaking anecdotally as someone who still works in Brixton and used to live there the police and in particular the plain clothes police still tear around the streets as if they are in the Sweeney in a way it feels like you hardly ever see elsewhere in London. From an outsiders perspective there still seems to be a real attitude problem amongst the police in the area which seems to have ended up with this tragedy.

If a car is flagged for a firearms offence what would you recommend other than a hard stop by firearms officers? I dont understand what the middle of the night has to do with it either. Do guns go to sleep at night? Is it like Covid when it became active in pubs after 8pm?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,902
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #951 on: Today at 06:12:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:25:07 pm
The car was linked to a shooting though, so they have to assume he is armed, which is why they deployed the armed units and you can see from the helicopter footage one office has jumped on the bonnet of the car as he was ramming it, and there is another next to and a third moves in behind the one who takes the shot, there's also about 4 or 5 to the right of the car, so they are all in danger of being run over and killed

But the footage looks as though the car has been blocked front and back and his speed never went above 10mph.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,902
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #952 on: Today at 07:05:23 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:12:57 am
But the footage looks as though the car has been blocked front and back and his speed never went above 10mph.

it's a 2 tonne car and he was ramming into the police. A car can be a deadly weapon, and I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want 2 tonnes ramming into me regardless of speed.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,902
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #953 on: Today at 07:19:36 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 07:05:23 am
it's a 2 tonne car and he was ramming into the police. A car can be a deadly weapon, and I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want 2 tonnes ramming into me regardless of speed.

Its a 2 tonne car that is boxed in. The max speed never reached more than 10mph and he wasnt armed. It just seems a split second decision was made and its the wrong one as a family has now lost a loved one.

However, he clearly should have stopped the car and got out. He wasn't armed and could have given himself up peacefully.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:09:53 am by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #954 on: Today at 07:43:24 am »
The biggest mistake was made by Chris Kaba. This is the UK, not America. Too many police forces have ingrained racism, corruption and sexism within them but officers shooting to kill is exceedingly rare. This isnt America where giving yourself up peacefully is still a terrible choice. Thats ultimately on him and unfortunately led to his death.
Logged

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #955 on: Today at 08:51:12 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:02:29 am
If a car is flagged for a firearms offence what would you recommend other than a hard stop by firearms officers? I dont understand what the middle of the night has to do with it either. Do guns go to sleep at night? Is it like Covid when it became active in pubs after 8pm?

A car is not a firearm and a car can't pull a trigger. In of itself a car that is linked to a firearms offense does not pose any risk to the public.

We have policing by consent in the UK. Obviously everybody has different opinions about what levels of force/intervention are appropriate in different circumstances so the police have a difficult task to navigate. But for my part an appropriate response when the only intelligence is that the car is linked to an offense and they have no idea who is driving it would have been to tail the car to its destination and either come back the next day with a warrant or if they really wanted to intervene immediately leave that until the cars destination so that the driver is out of the car.

Contrast this situation with the one with Mark Duggan where the police had specific intelligence that a) he was in possession of a firearm and b) that he was intending on using it immediately and they knew that he was in the vehicle they were following. In that situation the hard stop seemed much more appropriate.

The point about this happening at night is that after dark everyone is more on edge and everything seems to happen more quickly compared to daylight. Kaba's death came about by his own mistake in panicking and trying to drive off and by the policeman's (honest) mistake in misjudging the threat posed. I don't think it is idle speculation to wonder whether either of them might had made different decisions in daylight.

Re the comparison with America I agree but would also point out that just as officers shooting to kill is very rare in comparison to the US, so is the attempted use of lethal force by criminals towards the police.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #956 on: Today at 09:15:01 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:12:57 am
But the footage looks as though the car has been blocked front and back and his speed never went above 10mph.
It was sort of blocked.  It was certainly blocked at the rear but there was sufficient gap between the police car at the front and the civilian (?) car for him to force his way through.  That's the gap he went for and, had he kept going, he could have ran down one of the many officers trying to encircle the car.  The armed officers at the scene were working under the assumption that Kaba was also armed as that's what they had been told and they had no reason to think anything different from the way Kaba was behaving.

For me it's a case of two split second decisions, either of which could have gone differently and led to a very different outcome.  Firstly, when Kaba initially raised his hands in response to the policeman saying "Armed police, show me your hands" as he had no need to accelerate away at that point.  Secondly, when the armed policeman decided to shoot.

I think it would have been very hard on Blake to have charged him for murder and ultimately the jury didn't do so.  The Met shared their evidence and the CPS took it to court so the jury could make a decision.  I've got very little time for the Met in general but I don't agree with Kaba's family that there's been an injustice here (albeit I appreciate they are grieving!).
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,557
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #957 on: Today at 10:22:50 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:12:57 am
But the footage looks as though the car has been blocked front and back and his speed never went above 10mph.


Even at 10mph, 2 tonnes going over your head will kill you. There's also been Police caught under cars and dragged to their deaths, this is the worry they had and this fella was trying to ram his way through.

I honestly don't know how the armed officers even go to work these days, knowing that they can do their jobs and be dragged up on murder charges. I've done close quarter combat training with handguns with a professional instructor and its fucking scary how quickly things can go to shit. There is no way I'd want to go into a potentially lethal situation thinking "I could go to prison for doing my job"
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,902
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #958 on: Today at 10:24:23 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:22:50 am
Even at 10mph, 2 tonnes going over your head will kill you. There's also been Police caught under cars and dragged to their deaths, this is the worry they had and this fella was trying to ram his way through.

I honestly don't know how the armed officers even go to work these days, knowing that they can do their jobs and be dragged up on murder charges. I've done close quarter combat training with handguns with a professional instructor and its fucking scary how quickly things can go to shit. There is no way I'd want to go into a potentially lethal situation thinking "I could go to prison for doing my job"

Thats a really good point as that happened fairly recently with a Policeman being dragged to their death.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,110
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #959 on: Today at 10:29:29 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:24:23 am
Thats a really good point as that happened fairly recently with a Policeman being dragged to their death.

And one died on the Wallasey Tunnel approach a decade ago in similar circumstances.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 