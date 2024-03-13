My oldest friend who I have known since we started nursery together (44 years ago) was a Sergeant in the Met until he retired recently.



He was actually sacked and reinstated after appeal, but not before his life was made an absolute living hell by them. He finished up despising them, despite being a keen, fresh-faced young copper 20 odd years ago.



His wrong-doing was whilst he was a custody sergeant at an inner-London police station a career criminal was brought in who was apparently a particularly arrogant person to deal with. When my mate asked him his name to start recording his details, this guy literally hawked up a mouth full of phlegm and spat into the face of my mate. He told me it went into his mouth, into his eyes, the lot, and this guy stood there smirking at him. Unfortunately my mate lost his rag and promptly spat back into the 'startled' face of the crim. This was observed by another cop who reported what my mate had done.



Don't get my wrong, spitting at someone is the lowest of lows, its pretty much inexcusable. All I can say is I guess everyone has their breaking point and if someone spat in my face, I genuinely don't know how I would react.



Anyway, my mate was arrested for assault, literally handcuffed at home in front of his wife and children and treated extremely poorly by the Met. I don't know how, but he ended up getting his job back after being sacked and as I said, retired last year.



He tells me now what we all know, moral is at rock bottom, people are fighting to get out, its corrupt and needs massive rebuilding.