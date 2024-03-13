

Horrible



(and, as per the rapist Fayed thread, the corrupt Met up to its neck in helping the cover-up)



Not following you there, what was the cover up on the link Jill posted?That doesn't seem like much to get upset about for me. They shouldn't be looking at the files and should be disciplined for it, maybe even fired, but it's just human nature innit, everyone would be curious to know the inside scoop if something like that happened. If they were posting the info online or selling it to the papers that's a different story and way more serious (like the people - cops I think - who shared the Kobe Bryant death pics)