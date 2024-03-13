« previous next »
Author Topic: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.  (Read 84835 times)

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #920 on: March 13, 2024, 03:29:48 pm »
The Police have an incredibly hard job and generally do it very well. Unfortunately there's a few bad apples the same as in most jobs but overall do a great job considering how hard it is at the moment,
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #921 on: September 27, 2024, 12:20:40 pm »
According to the Independent seven police offers are facing a discharge case over illegally looking at Sarah's case notes in the week of her murder. One of them is a female officer. It's demoralizing how bad the Met is now.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/sarah-everard-met-officer-files-gross-misconduct-b2619544.html
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #922 on: September 27, 2024, 02:13:27 pm »
Quote from: jillc on September 27, 2024, 12:20:40 pm
According to the Independent seven police offers are facing a discharge case over illegally looking at Sarah's case notes in the week of her murder. One of them is a female officer. It's demoralizing how bad the Met is now.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/sarah-everard-met-officer-files-gross-misconduct-b2619544.html


Horrible

(and, as per the rapist Fayed thread, the corrupt Met up to its neck in helping the cover-up)

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #923 on: September 27, 2024, 03:40:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 27, 2024, 02:13:27 pm

Horrible

(and, as per the rapist Fayed thread, the corrupt Met up to its neck in helping the cover-up)

Not following you there, what was the cover up on the link Jill posted?

That doesn't seem like much to get upset about for me. They shouldn't be looking at the files and should be disciplined for it, maybe even fired, but it's just human nature innit, everyone would be curious to know the inside scoop if something like that happened. If they were posting the info online or selling it to the papers that's a different story and way more serious (like the people - cops I think - who shared the Kobe Bryant death pics)
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #924 on: September 27, 2024, 05:59:07 pm »
Some of our Police are evil, others are thick as shit & a few are decent people.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #925 on: September 30, 2024, 12:03:42 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September 27, 2024, 03:40:15 pm
Not following you there, what was the cover up on the link Jill posted?

That doesn't seem like much to get upset about for me. They shouldn't be looking at the files and should be disciplined for it, maybe even fired, but it's just human nature innit, everyone would be curious to know the inside scoop if something like that happened. If they were posting the info online or selling it to the papers that's a different story and way more serious (like the people - cops I think - who shared the Kobe Bryant death pics)


The cover-up of the Fayed rapes and sexual assaults.

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #926 on: October 4, 2024, 10:21:34 pm »
Met effectively decides that racial profiling is fine.

Absolute c*nts

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ckgnln17zn6o



Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 09:41:54 pm »
This story is insane:

https://metro.co.uk/2024/07/15/met-detective-sacked-sex-drug-allegations-dies-prison-21229122/amp/

Paid £400k whilst suspended for his behaviour. Worked on rape cases and took advantage of victims.

Its absolutely batshit how bad this is.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 10:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:41:54 pm
This story is insane:

https://metro.co.uk/2024/07/15/met-detective-sacked-sex-drug-allegations-dies-prison-21229122/amp/

Paid £400k whilst suspended for his behaviour. Worked on rape cases and took advantage of victims.

Its absolutely batshit how bad this is.

I'd say it's pretty standard for the Met to be honest. 

I get that employment law states that 'suspended on full pay' whilst an investigation is ongoing but 7 fucking years, seriously? 

My investigations were less than a month before a disciplinary hearing took place.  Ok they weren't as serious as these allegations but this has got to be a massive area of improvement for police forces in particular.

The amount of money wasted on paying these motherfuckers whilst their superiors twiddle their thumbs is totally unacceptable and does absolutely nothing to improve the public opinion on them cleaning their act up.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #929 on: Today at 08:44:08 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:06:09 pm
I'd say it's pretty standard for the Met to be honest. 

I get that employment law states that 'suspended on full pay' whilst an investigation is ongoing but 7 fucking years, seriously? 

My investigations were less than a month before a disciplinary hearing took place.  Ok they weren't as serious as these allegations but this has got to be a massive area of improvement for police forces in particular.

The amount of money wasted on paying these motherfuckers whilst their superiors twiddle their thumbs is totally unacceptable and does absolutely nothing to improve the public opinion on them cleaning their act up.

Some industries wouldnt even pay you.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #930 on: Today at 09:05:37 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:44:08 am
Some industries wouldnt even pay you.

Very true.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #931 on: Today at 01:47:58 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:06:09 pm
I'd say it's pretty standard for the Met to be honest. 

I get that employment law states that 'suspended on full pay' whilst an investigation is ongoing but 7 fucking years, seriously? 

My investigations were less than a month before a disciplinary hearing took place.  Ok they weren't as serious as these allegations but this has got to be a massive area of improvement for police forces in particular.

The amount of money wasted on paying these motherfuckers whilst their superiors twiddle their thumbs is totally unacceptable and does absolutely nothing to improve the public opinion on them cleaning their act up.

Youll find the NHS is just as bad, particularly for senior staff.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #932 on: Today at 08:23:43 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:47:58 pm
Youll find the NHS is just as bad, particularly for senior staff.

It seems the more senior people are within an organisation, the harder it is to remove them from their posts.
