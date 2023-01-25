« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.  (Read 48414 times)

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,326
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #800 on: January 25, 2023, 09:01:20 am »
nice to see the vetting system doing its job again -


so you want to join the police?

sniff, yeh i fuckin do it sounds friggin great mate free stuff get me own truncheon take no shit from those immigrants and put those bloody women in their place

lovely, just sign here and go over there for a uniform fitting... next...
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,442
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #801 on: January 25, 2023, 11:52:11 am »

Two or three Met Police officers per week are expected to appear in court on criminal charges in the coming weeks and months, the force's chief says.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-64400235
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,386
  • Kloppite
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #802 on: January 25, 2023, 01:55:55 pm »
The Met Police are supposed to catch criminals, not employ them. :butt, they really need disbanding & started up again.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,879
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #803 on: January 25, 2023, 02:50:42 pm »
Quote
Rowley said the Met was already bracing for its officers regularly appearing before the courts for months  if not years  to come: Most weeks there are two or three officers going to court for criminal cases, which tends to be a mix of dishonesty, violence against women and girls  domestic abuse and sexual offences.

Later Rowley said: Were going to see a lot happening in the forthcoming months.

He added that new reports of allegations against officers were coming in and if they went to trial before a jury, it could take until 2025 until verdicts were reached.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,879
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #804 on: January 25, 2023, 02:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on January 25, 2023, 01:55:55 pm
The Met Police are supposed to catch criminals, not employ them. :butt, they really need disbanding & started up again.

The whole system is rotten to the core.
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #805 on: January 25, 2023, 03:25:53 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on January 25, 2023, 09:01:20 am
nice to see the vetting system doing its job again -


so you want to join the police?

sniff, yeh i fuckin do it sounds friggin great mate free stuff get me own truncheon take no shit from those immigrants and put those bloody women in their place

lovely, just sign here and go over there for a uniform fitting... next...


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cRLVgFNTnIg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cRLVgFNTnIg</a>



Logged

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #806 on: January 25, 2023, 05:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on January 25, 2023, 01:55:55 pm
The Met Police are supposed to catch criminals, not employ them. :butt, they really need disbanding & started up again.

Maybe that's the tactic to catch them..
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #807 on: January 31, 2023, 10:54:07 pm »
Not the police this time but Christ is there no end to the sick fucks behaviour in our emergency services.

BBC News - Police inquiry into claims female corpses photographed at fire service

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-dorset-64474666
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,600
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #808 on: February 1, 2023, 12:20:47 am »
Quote from: reddebs on January 31, 2023, 10:54:07 pm
Not the police this time but Christ is there no end to the sick fucks behaviour in our emergency services.

BBC News - Police inquiry into claims female corpses photographed at fire service

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-dorset-64474666
Why on fucking Earth?  >:(
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,879
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #809 on: February 1, 2023, 08:35:11 am »
Quote from: reddebs on January 31, 2023, 10:54:07 pm
Not the police this time but Christ is there no end to the sick fucks behaviour in our emergency services.

BBC News - Police inquiry into claims female corpses photographed at fire service

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-dorset-64474666

My local service that.  Lovely stuff.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #810 on: February 1, 2023, 09:15:30 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February  1, 2023, 08:35:11 am
My local service that.  Lovely stuff.

I doubt it's isolated to that one area mate.  As we've seen with the police stuff it's rife wherever males are the majority.

My mum always reminded us never to go out without putting on clean underwear in case we were involved in an accident but fuck sake I doubt she ever thought the bastards trying to save us would be taking photos of it, then spreading it around their sordid, pervy, sick mates for a laugh.

Can't our emergency services have a rule of no mobile phones when they're on duty?  It's not difficult is it, it's not like they're uncontactable in an emergency, most wear body cams for evidence so why have their phones with them too.

If anything needs photographing for evidence then it should be done by the investigating officers and only using service issue that's part of their kit.

Is it a recruitment issue, or a training issue or just a plain lack of fucking respect and human decency. 

Grown men acting like 10yr olds that have found their parents porn stash!!

Sorry rant over 🤦
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,442
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #811 on: February 1, 2023, 10:14:02 am »
I'm sure they will claim gallows humour or bantz etc

I have a little (and I do mean tiny) more sympathy for the fire service as they must see some truly horrible things doing their job without the mental health support that the other emergency services get
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,861
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #812 on: February 1, 2023, 01:37:38 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on February  1, 2023, 10:14:02 am
I'm sure they will claim gallows humour or bantz etc

I have a little (and I do mean tiny) more sympathy for the fire service as they must see some truly horrible things doing their job without the mental health support that the other emergency services get

I have huge respect for Firefighters, they're the ones running in while we are running out. Mate of mine is an ex fire fighter. I was chatting to his missus when we all first met and she told me he didn't attend many fires anymore, all he was doing at the time was pulling dead teenagers out of car crashes, he was sick and tired of cleaning up mangled body parts and it was really getting to him.

I suppose the only way you can cope is by not seeing the dead as people and using gallows humour, but that's no excuse for making jokes and taking/sharing photos.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,879
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #813 on: February 2, 2023, 09:51:47 am »
Quote from: reddebs on February  1, 2023, 09:15:30 am
I doubt it's isolated to that one area mate.  As we've seen with the police stuff it's rife wherever males are the majority.

My mum always reminded us never to go out without putting on clean underwear in case we were involved in an accident but fuck sake I doubt she ever thought the bastards trying to save us would be taking photos of it, then spreading it around their sordid, pervy, sick mates for a laugh.

Can't our emergency services have a rule of no mobile phones when they're on duty?  It's not difficult is it, it's not like they're uncontactable in an emergency, most wear body cams for evidence so why have their phones with them too.

If anything needs photographing for evidence then it should be done by the investigating officers and only using service issue that's part of their kit.

I think you are right.  But, I remeber Dorset being an area flagged for concern, for police and fire, I believe.  It's clearly a cultural issue that has never been tackled and allowed to grow and grow.  I guess it's an accepted way of doing things in those jobs - absolutely terrible, really.

There was stories of women firefighters being sexually harassed and being forced to leave.

That story about your mum made me laugh, I don't think she was on her own, cause I'm pretty sure I've heard that from someone else too.

Is it a recruitment issue, or a training issue or just a plain lack of fucking respect and human decency. 

Grown men acting like 10yr olds that have found their parents porn stash!!

Sorry rant over 🤦
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #814 on: February 3, 2023, 08:41:24 pm »
This is like a story from some far fetched murder film.  Guy established an alibi by live-streaming himself playing a game and calmly set off to kill a pregnant woman in the run-up to Xmas while he was supposedly playing some video game.

Then he had the gall to visit the dead girl parents house to secretly record their conversations by leaving his phone in their house.

https://m.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/courts/natalie-mcnally-murder-accused-left-his-phone-recording-inside-family-home-court-told/1137898345.html

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-64494847

https://www.businessinsider.co.za/youtuber-mccullagh-fake-livestream-alibi-murder-natalie-mcnally-court-2023-2
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #815 on: February 6, 2023, 08:56:28 am »
Jesus Christ so one of Carricks first victims was a serving Met Police Officer and senior to him. 

FFS the culture in this institution is horrific, no wonder shit like this keeps happening!!

BBC News - David Carrick: Met Police officer raped by ex-policeman will be at his sentencing

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64492062
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,879
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #816 on: February 6, 2023, 09:23:21 am »
Quote from: reddebs on February  6, 2023, 08:56:28 am
Jesus Christ so one of Carricks first victims was a serving Met Police Officer and senior to him. 

FFS the culture in this institution is horrific, no wonder shit like this keeps happening!!

BBC News - David Carrick: Met Police officer raped by ex-policeman will be at his sentencing

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64492062

"The culture of the Met then and for some time afterwards was quite male-dominated. It was a bit Life on Mars," she says, referencing the BBC TV series about 1970s policing. She remembers being closed in the boot of a patrol car "for half a shift as a joke" and driven to blue-light calls.

"That's what they did to a lot of the females as they joined."

They also used a "Property of the Met", rubber stamp on female officers to mark "various parts of the anatomy".

"It was done in a laughing, joking way and most officers just went along with it," she remembers.

Michelle did not see Carrick again until, one day in 2021, he popped up on the office TV screen.

"I glanced up and recognised him instantly."

He had been charged after a woman reported a rape in a hotel room to police in Hertfordshire. Michelle was horrified and told a senior officer: "This is what happened to me. I'm fairly certain we're talking about the same man."
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,220
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #817 on: February 6, 2023, 11:43:41 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February  6, 2023, 09:23:21 am
"The culture of the Met then and for some time afterwards was quite male-dominated. It was a bit Life on Mars," she says, referencing the BBC TV series about 1970s policing. She remembers being closed in the boot of a patrol car "for half a shift as a joke" and driven to blue-light calls.

"That's what they did to a lot of the females as they joined."

They also used a "Property of the Met", rubber stamp on female officers to mark "various parts of the anatomy".

"It was done in a laughing, joking way and most officers just went along with it," she remembers.

Michelle did not see Carrick again until, one day in 2021, he popped up on the office TV screen.

"I glanced up and recognised him instantly."

He had been charged after a woman reported a rape in a hotel room to police in Hertfordshire. Michelle was horrified and told a senior officer: "This is what happened to me. I'm fairly certain we're talking about the same man."


From the article:

Quote
But she also kept silent. She never brought the subject up with any of her colleagues "and I certainly wasn't going to report it".

She feared she would not be believed and would forever be known as the female colleague who "alleges rape".

Given what's come out about the toxic-macho culture in the Met, coupled with the shameful way perpetrators of sex crimes repeatedly walk free from a justice system that seems incapable of successfully prosecuting these shitstains, you can understand her thinking.

The problem is, how many more women were raped or sexually assaulted by this worm subsequent to her attack? Victims that may have been saved the trauma if she'd have spoken up at the time.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #818 on: February 6, 2023, 12:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  6, 2023, 11:43:41 am

From the article:

Given what's come out about the toxic-macho culture in the Met, coupled with the shameful way perpetrators of sex crimes repeatedly walk free from a justice system that seems incapable of successfully prosecuting these shitstains, you can understand her thinking.

The problem is, how many more women were raped or sexually assaulted by this worm subsequent to her attack? Victims that may have been saved the trauma if she'd have spoken up at the time.

I've said for years that any type of sexual assaults, rape and domestic violence crimes should be taken out of the victim's hands once they've given a statement and any DNA type evidence has been taken.

The police, CPS and judiciary should be the ones that charge and prosecute from then on so that there's no pressure to withdraw the complaint.

Far too many get away with these crimes on all sides of the sexual spectrum.
Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,806
  • IFWT
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #819 on: February 6, 2023, 12:15:02 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  6, 2023, 12:06:23 pm
I've said for years that any type of sexual assaults, rape and domestic violence crimes should be taken out of the victim's hands once they've given a statement and any DNA type evidence has been taken.

The police, CPS and judiciary should be the ones that charge and prosecute from then on so that there's no pressure to withdraw the complaint.

Far too many get away with these crimes on all sides of the sexual spectrum.

The CPS are the ones that decide to prosecute or not.  They still have to rely on the victim to co-operate and usually testify.  So what can they do if the victim just won't speak in Court?   Get the judge to charge the victim with contempt?  That's not the answer is it? 

Also, victims can still be pressurised to withdraw a complaint even after the CPS has charged the alleged attacker. 
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #820 on: February 6, 2023, 12:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Millie on February  6, 2023, 12:15:02 pm
The CPS are the ones that decide to prosecute or not.  They still have to rely on the victim to co-operate and usually testify.  So what can they do if the victim just won't speak in Court?   Get the judge to charge the victim with contempt?  That's not the answer is it? 

Also, victims can still be pressurised to withdraw a complaint even after the CPS has charged the alleged attacker.

That's what I mean though.  Once the victim has given a statement and evidence is secured that should be it, they should never need to speak about it again.

Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,806
  • IFWT
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #821 on: February 6, 2023, 12:50:09 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  6, 2023, 12:47:51 pm
That's what I mean though.  Once the victim has given a statement and evidence is secured that should be it, they should never need to speak about it again.



But that's not always possible.  You usually have to give evidence in Court when a case goes to trial.  In rape/sexual assault trials, the victim is usually the main witness. Those charged with crimes are entitled to defend themselves.
« Last Edit: February 6, 2023, 12:55:13 pm by Millie »
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,573
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #822 on: February 6, 2023, 01:06:45 pm »
The problem with rape cases is that there isn't usually any witnesses, and presence of DNA (sperm) isn't in itself proof of rape, it's just proof of sexual intercourse.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #823 on: February 6, 2023, 01:32:41 pm »
And of course that's why we're never believed or taken seriously. 

Your word against theirs.  You asked for it.  You like it rough.

Blah, blah, fucking blah.

Take the victim out of the limelight and let those whose job it is to secure a conviction get on with it.  If there's not enough evidence then sobeit.
Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,806
  • IFWT
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #824 on: February 6, 2023, 01:48:54 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  6, 2023, 01:32:41 pm
And of course that's why we're never believed or taken seriously. 

Your word against theirs.  You asked for it.  You like it rough.

Blah, blah, fucking blah.

Take the victim out of the limelight and let those whose job it is to secure a conviction get on with it.  If there's not enough evidence then sobeit.

I understand your anger but you just can't do that if you want the perpetrators to actually pay for their crimes.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,879
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #825 on: February 6, 2023, 01:52:25 pm »
Quote
Once the woman left Carricks flat she went to hospital where she was found to have suffered extensive injuries, including bite marks, bruising and internal bleeding. She had bruising on her ankles from being dragged.

She did not report the attack to police at the time, with a nurse telling her as she was young she may be better to forget about it and move on.

The hearing continues and is expected to hear further harrowing details of his attacks.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/feb/06/david-carrick-told-victim-he-was-safest-person-she-could-be-with
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,861
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #826 on: February 6, 2023, 03:34:00 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  6, 2023, 01:32:41 pm
And of course that's why we're never believed or taken seriously. 

Your word against theirs.  You asked for it.  You like it rough.

Blah, blah, fucking blah.

Take the victim out of the limelight and let those whose job it is to secure a conviction get on with it.  If there's not enough evidence then sobeit.

As a man, I hate rapists for what they do to their victims.

However, I cannot back your point. As a man, I could have consensual sex only to be later accused of rape and there would be enough DNA evidence to link me - to be honest, if I was asked "did you have se with miss x" I'd say yes I did anyway.

Eleanor Williams faked injuries, hitting herself with a hammer, faked accusations of trafficking, rape and sexual assault. She ruined innocent mens lives.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-cumbria-64151441
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #827 on: February 6, 2023, 05:16:58 pm »
As I said Rob that's down to those whose job it is to get a conviction to make sure the evidence stands up in court.

As a victim of domestic violence, despite hospital medical evidence of my injuries I didn't report anything to the police or press charges as I feared for my life and had no faith they could protect me. 

Even after the divorce the threats and intimidation didn't stop which is why I upped sticks and fled to Sheffield.  Even my own friends and family didn't know where I was and I never got a single penny in maintanence payments as I refused to give my address to the CSA as I didn't trust them not to pass that on.

I'd love to nail the fucker for what he did to me and the kids, even after 30yrs but it's too late.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,815
  • Truthiness
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #828 on: February 7, 2023, 01:24:52 pm »
@BBCHelena   Helena Wilkinson

BREAKING from Southwark Crown Court - Former Met Police officer David Carrick receives 36 life sentences after pleading guilty to 85 offences, including multiple rapes.

Regarded as one of the UK's most prolific sex offenders, he was told he will serve at least 30 years in prison

How the sentence was calculated
During her sentencing remarks Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb made a point of saying she would not impose on Carrick a whole-life order - a sentence which would have meant he would never have been released from prison.

She said the threshold for such a punishment was not met.

The judge said a "just and proportionate punishment" would have been a life sentence with a minimum term of 60 years.

But, acknowledging Carrick's guilty pleas, she applied a 20% discount, and deducted a third from the resulting term of 48 years.

From the remaining 32 years, she subtracted 491 days - the time Carrick has already spent in custody - meaning that the time he will have to serve in prison before being considered for parole is 30 years and 239 days
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,861
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #829 on: February 7, 2023, 06:25:49 pm »
^

I hope he gets slashed every fucking day of those years, and is repeatedly raped, the c*nt
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #830 on: February 7, 2023, 11:08:52 pm »
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,683
  • Never Forget
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #831 on: February 7, 2023, 11:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on February  7, 2023, 01:24:52 pm
@BBCHelena   Helena Wilkinson

BREAKING from Southwark Crown Court - Former Met Police officer David Carrick receives 36 life sentences after pleading guilty to 85 offences, including multiple rapes.

Regarded as one of the UK's most prolific sex offenders, he was told he will serve at least 30 years in prison

How the sentence was calculated
During her sentencing remarks Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb made a point of saying she would not impose on Carrick a whole-life order - a sentence which would have meant he would never have been released from prison.

She said the threshold for such a punishment was not met.

The judge said a "just and proportionate punishment" would have been a life sentence with a minimum term of 60 years.

But, acknowledging Carrick's guilty pleas, she applied a 20% discount, and deducted a third from the resulting term of 48 years.

From the remaining 32 years, she subtracted 491 days - the time Carrick has already spent in custody - meaning that the time he will have to serve in prison before being considered for parole is 30 years and 239 days

I am guessing because he didn't kill people only ruined their lives.

Hard to decide if that is barely fair or not. He would get out at 78, if he ever makes it that far. probably most of his time in some special protective unit.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,683
  • Never Forget
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #832 on: February 7, 2023, 11:20:44 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  6, 2023, 05:16:58 pm
As I said Rob that's down to those whose job it is to get a conviction to make sure the evidence stands up in court.

As a victim of domestic violence, despite hospital medical evidence of my injuries I didn't report anything to the police or press charges as I feared for my life and had no faith they could protect me. 

Even after the divorce the threats and intimidation didn't stop which is why I upped sticks and fled to Sheffield.  Even my own friends and family didn't know where I was and I never got a single penny in maintanence payments as I refused to give my address to the CSA as I didn't trust them not to pass that on.

I'd love to nail the fucker for what he did to me and the kids, even after 30yrs but it's too late.

Just re-read that a couple of times. That is a horrendous experience and I can well believe 30 years ago that you would not get support from the institutions and their involvement would just make things worse, rather than feeling that getting justice was likely.

I wonder how young ladies feel now in the same circumstances. Do the women of today feel that the Police will stand behind them if there is plenty of clear evidence to help the case and that they will actually go out and do their job.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #833 on: February 8, 2023, 09:06:18 am »
FFS more of the shitty little bastards only at mcnasties.  Is there no end to the humiliation women have to suffer whilst going about their everyday lives!!

BBC News - McDonald's manager 'exposed himself in front of me'

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-64553852
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #834 on: February 8, 2023, 09:17:25 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on February  7, 2023, 11:20:44 pm
Just re-read that a couple of times. That is a horrendous experience and I can well believe 30 years ago that you would not get support from the institutions and their involvement would just make things worse, rather than feeling that getting justice was likely.

I wonder how young ladies feel now in the same circumstances. Do the women of today feel that the Police will stand behind them if there is plenty of clear evidence to help the case and that they will actually go out and do their job.

I'm not sure they would but I'd say it also depends on where you live.

Coersive behaviour is rife everywhere, probably more so than when I was younger and I don't think girls are any better equipped to recognise it or how to deal with it than I was.

We'd been together for 12/13yrs before the physical violence started but the psychological/gaslighting stuff was happening from day one but I only twigged on to it after I left him.

I'm yet to be convinced that anything has improved that much for females despite the century long fight for equality and that is the most depressing thing about it all.
Logged

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #835 on: February 8, 2023, 10:05:48 pm »
And another...has anybody seen an explanation for why there seems to have been an explosion in these cases? Has this been something that has been going on for years with the police turning a blind eye  :-\ ??

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/feb/08/scottish-police-officer-accused-of-raping-six-year-old-girl
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #836 on: February 8, 2023, 10:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on February  8, 2023, 10:05:48 pm
And another...has anybody seen an explanation for why there seems to have been an explosion in these cases? Has this been something that has been going on for years with the police turning a blind eye  :-\ ??

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/feb/08/scottish-police-officer-accused-of-raping-six-year-old-girl

Pretty much yeah mate.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,326
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #837 on: February 9, 2023, 09:02:43 am »
insecure bloody men is why coercive behaviour is so high

those men feel that they have to control or belittle women because they themselves are so weak

using physical power or forceful language is the only weapons those men have - well, that and the fact that women have been classed as 'the weaker sex' for many years and doors have been closed and ceilings have been purposely placed so women can't progress all done by (yep, you guessed it) men

women are murdered 99% of the time by men - women are abused 99% by men - women are raped 99% of the time by men - women are controlled 99% of the time by men

the issue is plain to see - the issue is men

of course it's not all men but it still is men

education of these matters should be begin in schooling from an early age - as soon as is possible

women should be respected

men - wake up - all problems women face have been put there by men

all of whom were carried by women
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,699
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #838 on: Yesterday at 08:32:53 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on February  9, 2023, 09:02:43 am
insecure bloody men is why coercive behaviour is so high

It's a lot more complex than that mate. "Insecure" is a polite way of describing them, their own lives could be a combination of poor upbringing, sometimes societal failure, inherent inhumane evilness (and I don't use that term lightly) and many, many other reasons that shape them in to horrendous people. It disgusts me that there could be a loads of them in the ground on Monday with me Liverpool is rife. These people who make a woman fear for her life are more disturbed that "insecure".
But also, at the moment of contact there could be (or often is) a vulnerability in the girl / woman involved. So the c*nts prey.

It's a real increasing underfunded disease in society, but there are genuine resources available for woman in such situations, they will never go without help if they can make themselves brave enough to take a massive step in their lives and reach out.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,256
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #839 on: Today at 01:51:08 am »
Quote from: reddebs on February  8, 2023, 09:17:25 am
I'm not sure they would but I'd say it also depends on where you live.

Coersive behaviour is rife everywhere, probably more so than when I was younger and I don't think girls are any better equipped to recognise it or how to deal with it than I was.

We'd been together for 12/13yrs before the physical violence started but the psychological/gaslighting stuff was happening from day one but I only twigged on to it after I left him.

I'm yet to be convinced that anything has improved that much for females despite the century long fight for equality and that is the most depressing thing about it all.


It's really complex, I suspect some things have improved but other things worsened, I could not possibly say where the balance lies, especially as so much stuff goes unreported, moreso in the past.


I do get to see some of the local statistics (alongside the stories that go with this) and I also get to see the short and long term damage that is done.


Whilst we've had increased awareness, especially since Saville, we've also had the internet and characters like Tate arrive on the scene and release demons in young men's head, I see many men who are far more aware than say men in the 1970s but then I also see astonishing levels of ignorance and appalling behaviour to women as well, some of which appears to be growing.


I think the trouble is that many of these attitudes are formed (or at least not rectified) in childhood and adolescence and family is probably the most important factor of all. We never seem to be able to break the cycle, whether it be domestic violence, misogyny, inappropriate sexual behaviour or simply psychopathy. It has to come from men but women play a large part in how men see the world and educating both sexes is important. It cannot fall to teachers and, as above, parents can be part of the problem. The media has a role but I think its too fractured to be useful anymore. It's all got very messy and ignorance is on the rise again.

Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 