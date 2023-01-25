I'm not sure they would but I'd say it also depends on where you live.



Coersive behaviour is rife everywhere, probably more so than when I was younger and I don't think girls are any better equipped to recognise it or how to deal with it than I was.



We'd been together for 12/13yrs before the physical violence started but the psychological/gaslighting stuff was happening from day one but I only twigged on to it after I left him.



I'm yet to be convinced that anything has improved that much for females despite the century long fight for equality and that is the most depressing thing about it all.



It's really complex, I suspect some things have improved but other things worsened, I could not possibly say where the balance lies, especially as so much stuff goes unreported, moreso in the past.I do get to see some of the local statistics (alongside the stories that go with this) and I also get to see the short and long term damage that is done.Whilst we've had increased awareness, especially since Saville, we've also had the internet and characters like Tate arrive on the scene and release demons in young men's head, I see many men who are far more aware than say men in the 1970s but then I also see astonishing levels of ignorance and appalling behaviour to women as well, some of which appears to be growing.I think the trouble is that many of these attitudes are formed (or at least not rectified) in childhood and adolescence and family is probably the most important factor of all. We never seem to be able to break the cycle, whether it be domestic violence, misogyny, inappropriate sexual behaviour or simply psychopathy. It has to come from men but women play a large part in how men see the world and educating both sexes is important. It cannot fall to teachers and, as above, parents can be part of the problem. The media has a role but I think its too fractured to be useful anymore. It's all got very messy and ignorance is on the rise again.