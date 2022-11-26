« previous next »
Author Topic: Sarah Everard*

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #760 on: November 26, 2022, 04:14:27 pm »
I'm not surprised that our public services are institutionally racist and mysogynist:

Author of London fire brigade report warns of racism and misogyny in other organisations

Nazir Afzal calls for national inquiry and says he has been contacted by NHS, BBC and police about issues they face

Quote
The problems of institutional misogyny and racism uncovered in the London fire brigade could be widespread across dozens of other public institutions, the author of a report into systemic failings in the service has warned.

Nazir Afzal, a former chief prosecutor who carried out the review, called for a national inquiry into other public bodies, saying he has been approached by several people who work for them.

The independent report into the London fire brigade, includesthe anonymous accounts of more than 2,000 staff members detailing abuse by co-workers, including from a black firefighter who had a noose placed above his locker and a Muslim colleague who had bacon and sausages stuffed in his pockets. Female firefighters reported being groped, beaten and having their helmets filled with urine.

Speaking at a briefing for media at the headquarters of the London fire brigade on Saturday morning, Afzal said he had been contacted by employees across a range of prominent institutions including the NHS, BBC and various police forces.

He called for a national inquiry to address these concerns, particularly of misogyny.

These organisations are pivotal to British society yet people within them are seriously concerned about the way they are being treated in these organisations. There are 43 police forces with problems, he said.

The London fire commissioner, Andy Roe, told the briefing that from Monday five years of complaints and allegations about bullying and harassment would be passed to an external organisation to be looked at.

Roe said he expected some LFB staff would be dismissed following the examination of these complaints and expected to see more complaints emerge.

He added: We are going to take a zero-tolerance approach to bullying and harassment and discrimination.

The report, titled Independent Cultural Review of London Fire Brigade, was published after a 12-month period in which six experts visited stations and gathered submissions from staff at all levels. While more than 4,500 of the London fire brigades 5,000 staff are firefighters, only 425 are women and slightly more than 500 are from ethnic minorities.

The reviews 21 recommendations, accepted by Roe, include the introduction of body-worn video by firefighters, a historic review of complaints about racism, misogyny and bullying over the past five years and secure facilities for all women in stations.

The report was commissioned after the death of Jaden Francois-Esprit, a trainee at Wembley fire station who took his own life aged 21 in August 2020. Francois-Esprit was teased about the Caribbean food he brought in for lunch and made 16 requests to be transferred to another station, an inquest heard last year.

When asked if anyone had been held to account for Francois-Esprits death Roe said: Im accountable.

The review found that in 2020 95% of firefighters were white.

The report stated: We dont have an understanding of what diversity means.

One of the struggles Francois-Esprit had was not getting appropriate support for dyslexia. According to the report, 634 LFB staff have been diagnosed with or are under investigation for whether they should be diagnosed as neurodiverse.

The report found that people of colour were frequently the target of racist abuse, which led to some being driven out of LFB with victims beset with feelings of shame, guilt and fear.

Earlier on Saturday Gareth Cook, fire brigades union regional organiser for London, said: The LFB report makes for difficult reading. The reported incidents of racism and misogyny are extremely alarming. There is no place for such behaviour or attitudes within the fire and rescue service or within our trade union.

Cook said the union was committed to working to address the concerns and improve working conditions for members.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/nov/26/london-fire-brigade-head-vows-change-after-damning-report

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #761 on: November 26, 2022, 06:04:12 pm »
^^

It'll be yet another 'lessons will be learnt' load of bollocks.

Reviewing 5yrs worth of complaints?? 

Why not fucking deal with it properly at the time and get the fuckers out.  Instead they pussy foot around them, sweep it under the carpet and move on leaving the victims to pick up the pieces of their destroyed life.

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #762 on: November 26, 2022, 06:19:05 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November 26, 2022, 06:04:12 pm
^^

It'll be yet another 'lessons will be learnt' load of bollocks.

Reviewing 5yrs worth of complaints?? 

Why not fucking deal with it properly at the time and get the fuckers out.  Instead they pussy foot around them, sweep it under the carpet and move on leaving the victims to pick up the pieces of their destroyed life.

Sadly the public sector is pretty shit at dealing with bad behaviour. Theres a general attitude of not rocking the boat allied with weak management which turns a blind eye to a litany of sins, not helped that some managers are appointed by people as equally incompetent or amateur local politicians masquerading as appointment panels.

 

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #763 on: November 26, 2022, 09:04:21 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 26, 2022, 06:19:05 pm
Sadly the public sector is pretty shit at dealing with bad behaviour. Theres a general attitude of not rocking the boat allied with weak management which turns a blind eye to a litany of sins, not helped that some managers are appointed by people as equally incompetent or amateur local politicians masquerading as appointment panels.

It's that no accountability thing again isn't it.  Nobody wanting to make tough decisions which leads to even more problems down the line.

Surely a strong HR department would help though and also making sure junior management do their appraisals and reviews on time with proper feedback and follow ups.

Then there's having a proper grievance procedure in place too so the staff have confidence their complaints will be dealt with thoroughly and honestly.
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #764 on: November 26, 2022, 10:39:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November 26, 2022, 09:04:21 pm
It's that no accountability thing again isn't it.  Nobody wanting to make tough decisions which leads to even more problems down the line.

Surely a strong HR department would help though and also making sure junior management do their appraisals and reviews on time with proper feedback and follow ups.

Then there's having a proper grievance procedure in place too so the staff have confidence their complaints will be dealt with thoroughly and honestly.

Oh therell be policies and procedures by the dozen with hordes of people writing and updating them.

The problem is that they arent followed or completely ignored.
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #765 on: November 26, 2022, 10:50:13 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 26, 2022, 10:39:37 pm
Oh therell be policies and procedures by the dozen with hordes of people writing and updating them.

The problem is that they arent followed or completely ignored.

How annoying.  It makes life so much easier and far less stressful when there are good policies and procedures in place.

We can only hope that better management are put in place once labour take over.
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #766 on: December 8, 2022, 12:45:04 pm »
More abusive behaviour by a Met Officer 😡

BBC News - Twickenham: Met officer charged with false imprisonment and assault of woman

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-63903676
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #767 on: December 9, 2022, 11:33:27 am »
Just a few bad apples

Not representative of the Met Police (and police in general)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-63914891

Met Police officer charged with two rapes

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with two counts of rape.

PC Rupert Edwards, attached to the South West Basic Command Unit, was arrested on suspicion of rape on 5 September.

The charges relate to alleged offences in Lambeth and Surrey against two women aged in their 20s and 30s.

PC Edwards, who has been suspended from duty, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

The rapes are said to have been committed in Lambeth on 26 August, and in Surrey on 5 September, while he was off duty.

Commander Jon Savell, from the Met's professionalism command, said: "This news is deeply worrying and I recognise the concern it will cause the public and other police officers.

"We took immediate action to suspend PC Edwards from duty when he was first arrested in September.

"Legal proceedings are now active and it is important that I do not comment while that process takes place."

The force said both women were being supported by specially trained officers.

The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been informed.
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #768 on: December 14, 2022, 09:17:42 pm »
Another innocent woman murdered by a scumbag, whod stalked other prospective victims before finding his eventual target;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-63970290
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #769 on: December 14, 2022, 11:08:05 pm »
The horrendously sad thing is you don't have to be murdered to die of abuse, women kill themselves because of such c*nts.
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #770 on: Today at 11:29:56 am »
Met Police officer David Carrick admits to being serial rapist

David Carrick, 48, pleaded guilty to 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape. His offences spanned 2003 to 2020

He was suspended from duty as an armed officer when he was arrested in October 2021.

The Met has apologised after it emerged he had come to the attention of police over nine incidents, including rape allegations, between 2000 and 2021.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-64289461

Just a few bad apples

Not representative of the Met Police (and police in general).

« Last Edit: Today at 11:32:31 am by gazzalfc »
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #771 on: Today at 11:35:12 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:29:56 am
Met Police officer David Carrick admits to being serial rapist

David Carrick, 48, pleaded guilty to 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape. His offences spanned 2003 to 2020

He was suspended from duty as an armed officer when he was arrested in October 2021.

The Met has apologised after it emerged he had come to the attention of police over nine incidents, including rape allegations, between 2000 and 2021.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-64289461

Just a few bad apples

Not representative of the Met Police (and police in general).

He has only had his pay stopped last month and have not gone through any disciplinary procedures with him until next week

It's just unbelievable how casual they are, it would almost make you think twice about going to the police now.
