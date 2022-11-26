Just a few bad applesNot representative of the Met Police (and police in general)Met Police officer charged with two rapesA serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with two counts of rape.PC Rupert Edwards, attached to the South West Basic Command Unit, was arrested on suspicion of rape on 5 September.The charges relate to alleged offences in Lambeth and Surrey against two women aged in their 20s and 30s.PC Edwards, who has been suspended from duty, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.The rapes are said to have been committed in Lambeth on 26 August, and in Surrey on 5 September, while he was off duty.Commander Jon Savell, from the Met's professionalism command, said: "This news is deeply worrying and I recognise the concern it will cause the public and other police officers."We took immediate action to suspend PC Edwards from duty when he was first arrested in September."Legal proceedings are now active and it is important that I do not comment while that process takes place."The force said both women were being supported by specially trained officers.The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been informed.