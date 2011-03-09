SoS, I'm quoting you on this in my ham-fisted attempt to address my feelings on this. If it means anything, I think of you as one of the most considered, thoughtful, erudite posters on RAWK. Top-tier poster. But I disagree with you on this I think, which is probably a first
I've been trying to formulate my response to not just Sian's very powerful OP, but the words, anecdotes, realities that several other female posters have come forward with in this thread. It's certainly given me pause. I've seen this shit, the "low-level" sexism that is just considered acceptable. Stuff that I, to my shame, never considered serious, but I've turned a blind-eye to when perhaps I should've done more. The cat-calls and the leering and the "eyyy you alright love" type of shit. I think for a woman it's normalized that they have to shrug it off, because of the possible consequences. As sickening as it may be, it might be in their best interests not to confront some lad who is vocally, violently leering at them. For men? I've had the living shit beaten out of me in a dark alley late at night. But that's for a different thread. In general, I don't walk home after hours with a fear that I might get raped and killed. It's not on my radar. It probably is for every woman walking home after dark.
The Spiked article is a load of shite in my opinion. I don't really care if it's by someone that knew Sarah. It effectively tries to shrug off all the experiences that women have come forward with. It aims to de-legitimize, minimize the every-day harassment and sexism that women experience.
It tries to characterise this as just "bad luck", and tries to detract from the possibility that this is a manifestation of an endemic problem in our society.
It's standard "one bad apple", "not all men" kind of stuff.
That what happened to Sarah was just "unlucky", that what happened to her doesn't indicate a wider problem in society.
For me, it goes into the same school of thought that George Floyd, and every black person unlawfully killed in America, was just "unlucky".
That all those children who died by school shootings with a semi-auto gun, well, that's just one "lone gunsman, probably mentally ill"
We have to reflect and try to understand why this is happening. These are not isolated incidents. They are a product of our culture. We have to take responsibility at some stage and work out what we can be doing better, rather than just saying - this guy is a nutter, he doesn't represent me. Why do we live in a society where it's "acceptable" to unsolicitedly come onto, grope, talk to a woman in these terms? This is our culture, this is not just "bad apples".
To look at what happened to Sarah Everard, to look at what happens up and down the country, every minute of every day, and say "well, it's just one nutter, what can you do". Sorry, I disagree with that.
We've allowed this environment for them.
For the police, for those in power, for the men that know they can abduct a woman off the street. It's endemic. Saying "well, he's just a lone psycho, case closed, move on" - no, sorry, not good enough.
I've decided to not post anything further in this thread, but wanted to acknowledge your excellent post rather than come over as an ignorant bugger by ignoring it. Although we may see some things slightly different on this, we are still on the same page. You make excellent points which I acknowledge. We both see the problems and both want them to change.
I'm just not prepared to be what I feel is harsh on the friend of Sarah who wrote that piece. She is grieving, is probably not a professional writer and, I assume, just wrote via a very heavy heart and looking, at this point, to put the blame firmly at the door of the perpetrator. I could be wrong, but that's how I read it. With any piece like that, it would be incredibly easy to pore over it and pick it apart bit by bit, but what I believe to be the reality of it is, it was just written by a no doubt dazed, grieving friend of Sarah.
Professional psychologists could write papers on the subject thousands of considered, thought-out words long, and still have it ripped apart by readers, so I'm prepared to cut Sarah's grieving friend some slack on this one.
We see that it's a little different, but we still want the same outcome. It's all good. What matters is we care and we want positive, permanent change on this. Thank you for your reply.