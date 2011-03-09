« previous next »
Author Topic: Sarah Everard*  (Read 19390 times)

Offline TSC

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #360 on: March 15, 2021, 12:56:49 pm »
Protests in Australia now about Oz governments handling of sexual abuse cases.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #361 on: March 15, 2021, 01:07:05 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on March 14, 2021, 06:54:50 pm
Sack Priti Patel as well.
That's not a gender thing, she's just an awful person and a proven bully. My Ma works in the same organisation as her (much further down the chain) and has had a few dealings with her and described her as rude, confrontational and unnecessarily aggressive. Anyone else who did what she did would lose their job given the proof that was there to see.

On the wider debate, I think others have elucidated my feelings and position much better than I could myself, without wasting words. We need to change our culture and improve in every way imaginable. What did make me really have a long think about it was when my own partner said that she reckons she's subject to 'low-level' sexism every day of her life in one way or another. Then there's been other vile, vile incidents she's had to endure in her past that I'd class as serious but others may have laughed off or waved away at the time. I've just been ignorant of much of it to now and it's caused me to examine what I can do better and how I can challenge others to be better.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #362 on: March 15, 2021, 01:42:58 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on March 15, 2021, 08:43:15 am
SoS, I'm quoting you on this in my ham-fisted attempt to address my feelings on this. If it means anything, I think of you as one of the most considered, thoughtful, erudite posters on RAWK. Top-tier poster. But I disagree with you on this I think, which is probably a first

I've been trying to formulate my response to not just Sian's very powerful OP, but the words, anecdotes, realities that several other female posters have come forward with in this thread. It's certainly given me pause. I've seen this shit, the "low-level" sexism that is just considered acceptable. Stuff that I, to my shame, never considered serious, but I've turned a blind-eye to when perhaps I should've done more. The cat-calls and the leering and the "eyyy you alright love" type of shit.  I think for a woman it's normalized that they have to shrug it off, because of the possible consequences. As sickening as it may be, it might be in their best interests not to confront some lad who is vocally, violently leering at them. For men? I've had the living shit beaten out of me in a dark alley late at night. But that's for a different thread. In general, I don't walk home after hours with a fear that I might get raped and killed. It's not on my radar. It probably is for every woman walking home after dark.

The Spiked article is a load of shite in my opinion. I don't really care if it's by someone that knew Sarah. It effectively tries to shrug off all the experiences that women have come forward with. It aims to de-legitimize, minimize the every-day harassment and sexism that women experience.
It tries to characterise this as just "bad luck", and tries to detract from the possibility that this is a manifestation of an endemic problem in our society.
It's standard "one bad apple", "not all men" kind of stuff.
That what happened to Sarah was just "unlucky", that what happened to her doesn't indicate a wider problem in society.
For me, it goes into the same school of thought that George Floyd, and every black person unlawfully killed in America, was just "unlucky".
That all those children who died by school shootings with a semi-auto gun, well, that's just one "lone gunsman, probably mentally ill"

We have to reflect and try to understand why this is happening. These are not isolated incidents. They are a product of our culture. We have to take responsibility at some stage and work out what we can be doing better, rather than just saying - this guy is a nutter, he doesn't represent me. Why do we live in a society where it's "acceptable" to unsolicitedly come onto, grope, talk to a woman in these terms? This is our culture, this is not just "bad apples".

To look at what happened to Sarah Everard, to look at what happens up and down the country, every minute of every day, and say "well, it's just one nutter, what can you do". Sorry, I disagree with that.
We've allowed this environment for them.
For the police, for those in power, for the men that know they can abduct a woman off the street. It's endemic. Saying "well, he's just a lone psycho, case closed, move on" - no, sorry, not good enough.

I've decided to not post anything further in this thread, but wanted to acknowledge your excellent post rather than come over as an ignorant bugger by ignoring it. Although we may see some things slightly different on this, we are still on the same page. You make excellent points which I acknowledge. We both see the problems and both want them to change.

I'm just not prepared to be what I feel is harsh on the friend of Sarah who wrote that piece. She is grieving, is probably not a professional writer and, I assume, just wrote via a very heavy heart and looking, at this point, to put the blame firmly at the door of the perpetrator. I could be wrong, but that's how I read it. With any piece like that, it would be incredibly easy to pore over it and pick it apart bit by bit, but what I believe to be the reality of it is, it was just written by a no doubt dazed, grieving friend of Sarah.

Professional psychologists could write papers on the subject thousands of considered, thought-out words long, and still have it ripped apart by readers, so I'm prepared to cut Sarah's grieving friend some slack on this one.

We see that it's a little different, but we still want the same outcome. It's all good. What matters is we care and we want positive, permanent change on this. Thank you for your reply.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #363 on: March 15, 2021, 02:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on March 15, 2021, 09:36:52 am
I'm guessing by your very thoughtful posts in this thread SoS that your partner is also able to make the connection between toxic masculinity and sexual assault statistics? But perhaps not, I'd be really intrigued to hear a different argument.
Being a victim of it herself and going on the fact she counsels victims, has given talks on the subject and has worked at women's projects and refuges, I'd say she has a very good grasp of the situation. As both a victim and a woman whose work it is to address the issue full on, I'd say she's in a good position to connect the dots.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #364 on: March 15, 2021, 02:12:12 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on March 15, 2021, 09:44:41 am
Of course not all women will experience things in the same way. Even women who have experienced the same thing will have differing responses to it.

You seem to be implying that women should accept their lot and just toughen up a bit. Which is a very strange position for someone who actually spends time counselling victims of abuse. I mean, 'the thought police' ffs.

For fucks sake. If anyone can read my posts on this then deduce that my stance is that women need to toughen up, then I absolutely despair.

The Thought Police? Well I'm sick to death of those self righteous people who have the absolute gall to tell others there is only one acceptable way to see things, then pile on people who see it differently. Some people need to get over themselves and grow up, then realise that it's a big world out there and people see things differently and, often, there is more than one distinct, correct way of thinking and doing things.

The "very strange position" you suggest I occupy is not one I recognise. In fact it's the exact opposite of my personal and professional ethos.

It's quite bizarre that the words and ethos of two people (my partner and I ) whose work it is to pick up the pieces with women and girls who have suffered due to toxic masculinity and the horrible abuse that often accompanies it have their words twisted in such a manner.

Anyway, I try not to be ignorant by ignoring direct replies to my posts. People take time and effort to write their thoughts out and I respect that. But picking at me because I have a different outlook to the party line in the thread is not helping the thread at all. It's an important thread written by a person I have utmost respect for, so I'll refrain from further reply. Apologies to anyone if they feel I've then ignored them.

As I said earlier, peace and love.
Offline diggerling!

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #365 on: March 15, 2021, 02:23:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 15, 2021, 02:12:12 pm
For fucks sake. If anyone can read my posts on this then deduce that my stance is that women need to toughen up, then I absolutely despair.

The Thought Police? Well I'm sick to death of those self righteous people who have the absolute gall to tell others there is only one acceptable way to see things, then pile on people who see it differently. Some people need to get over themselves and grow up, then realise that it's a big world out there and people see things differently and, often, there is more than one distinct, correct way of thinking and doing things.

The "very strange position" you suggest I occupy is not one I recognise. In fact it's the exact opposite of my personal and professional ethos.
Apologies if I misunderstood what you meant.

What do you mean that there are different ways of looking at this (outside, I presume, the consensus that has developed here that there is a somewhat toxic, patriarchal culture)?

I'm not sure where you're coming from - what are your proposals for change?
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #366 on: March 15, 2021, 02:42:41 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on March 15, 2021, 02:23:20 pm
Apologies if I misunderstood what you meant.

What do you mean that there are different ways of looking at this (outside, I presume, the consensus that has developed here that there is a somewhat toxic, patriarchal culture)?

I'm not sure where you're coming from - what are your proposals for change?

I thought you had some decent replies earlier in this thread but not sure why on earth you are wanting to keep on at SOS about this. He already responded to you and others in detail, for me very clearly, and said he doesn't want to derail the thread or reply anymore but all it is met with is 'but, but, but'.

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #367 on: March 15, 2021, 02:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on March 15, 2021, 09:36:52 am
I'm guessing by your very thoughtful posts in this thread SoS that your partner is also able to make the connection between toxic masculinity and sexual assault statistics? But perhaps not, I'd be really intrigued to hear a different argument.


'Toxic masculinity' is a huge problem. It seems like it ebbs and flows in British society - and unfortunately the current zeitgeist is one of rising toxicity.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #368 on: March 15, 2021, 03:15:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 15, 2021, 02:12:12 pm
For fucks sake. If anyone can read my posts on this then deduce that my stance is that women need to toughen up, then I absolutely despair.

Indeed..a strange take and not a little insulting considering you and your partner's line of work. It's a shame you feel the need to bow out of the thread SoS. Your thoughts and contributions are always considered, empathetic and based on lived experience..it'd be informative to hear opinions on this issue from the professional frontline.....
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #369 on: March 15, 2021, 05:15:27 pm »
I know this is a watched thread but can I just say Priti Patel is a c*nt?

Thanks
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #370 on: March 15, 2021, 05:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on March 15, 2021, 05:15:27 pm
I know this is a watched thread but can I just say Priti Patel is a c*nt?

Thanks


Seconded.

I've seen here branded on Twitter as the 'Home Office Himmler'. It's very apt. A poisonous, malevolent, authoritarian piece of shit.
Offline rob1966

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #371 on: March 15, 2021, 06:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 15, 2021, 05:43:01 pm

Seconded.

I've seen here branded on Twitter as the 'Home Office Himmler'. It's very apt. A poisonous, malevolent, authoritarian piece of shit.


More interested in preventing the protests than actually dealing with the issues that cause the protests in the first place.
Offline reddebs

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #372 on: March 15, 2021, 06:40:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 15, 2021, 06:27:45 pm
More interested in preventing the protests than actually dealing with the issues that cause the protests in the first place.

It's quicker, easier and cheaper to do that Rob, heaven forbid they actually had to do some work to get results.

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #373 on: March 15, 2021, 07:00:48 pm »
Officers 'failed to help' woman allegedly flashed at after Sarah Everard vigil

Woman claims a Met officer told her they were sick of the vigil attendees, calling them rioters

Quote
Police are investigating reports that a woman mourning the death of Sarah Everard was flashed by a man as she made her way home, but was not taken seriously when she tried to report it to officers on the ground.

The woman, named only as Georgina, said an officer told her they were sick of the people attending the vigil on Clapham Common in south-west London and falsely called them rioters. Georgina said officers showed no inclination to help her to safety despite the incident having taken place only a short distance from where Everard was last seen alive less than a fortnight earlier.

Georgina later complained to police about the incident not being taken seriously. On Monday, Scotland Yard confirmed it had received a report of indecent exposure at about 8pm on Saturday. The complainant, a woman, reported that a man had exposed himself. An appointment has been made with the woman to progress this.

We are aware of a report that she tried to report this incident at the time to officers in the area  this will be looked at.

The incident, which was first reported by Lambeth Life, came as police used force to break up the vigil in memory of Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive whose body was found last week.

She was last seen near the common and police believe she was abducted as she walked towards her home in Brixton. Wayne Couzens, a Met police officer, has been charged with her murder.

Everards killing led many people to speak out about an endemic culture of harassment, abuse and violence against women in the UK, with some choosing to share their own experiences of both to highlight how frequently they occur and how rarely they are taken seriously.

According to a report released last week, almost every young woman in the UK has experienced sexual harassment of some form. And many have expressed anger that this message has repeatedly fallen on deaf ears in recent years.

Speaking to Lambeth Life after Saturdays incident, Georgina said a female police officer had indicated it would be investigated but was overruled by a male officer who told her: No, weve had enough tonight with the rioters.

In reality, the mourners  who had gathered for a peaceful vigil  have not been accused of rioting and Scotland Yard is facing calls to explain why it policed the event so heavy-handedly.

Georgina said: I was just shocked to be told essentially to go away. Even if they said: Were not going to go into it but well walk you, that would have been something  You shouldnt be scared around the police  you should feel protected. Thats not what happened. Thats a shame.

Referring to the police officer response, she told Lambeth Life: What are they trained to do? What happened makes me feel really unsafe. I lived five minutes away  if theyd just said theyd walk me to a better-lit area that would have been fine. It would be nice for the police to help.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/mar/15/officers-allegedly-failed-to-help-woman-flashed-at-way-home-sarah-everard-vigil
Offline rob1966

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #374 on: March 15, 2021, 07:06:29 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 15, 2021, 06:40:13 pm
It's quicker, easier and cheaper to do that Rob, heaven forbid they actually had to do some work to get results.



They'd rather cut 22,000 front line officers and then blame the victims of crime. Meanwhile they give £37 billion to their mates for software that doesn't work.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #375 on: March 15, 2021, 07:09:17 pm »
Mrs. B thought they were going too far chanting, "Kill The Bill". I had to explain that they were chanting, "Kill the Bill" to great hilarity all round.
Offline Djozer

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #376 on: March 15, 2021, 11:48:51 pm »
Great, thought-provoking OP. Really makes me think about how oblivious I often am to what women go through all the time. As a man, I generally don't often feel unsafe when just out for a walk, and it's sad to think that half the population potentially experience the exact opposite.

I'm sure I've inadvertently made women uncomfortable when walking behind them a few times without crossing the street or trying to reassure them in some way, and for that I'm truly sorry (and it's something I've not really thought that much about up until now which, again, is a failing on my part), and it's a real shame that whatever may have happened to them or potentially could happen to them at any time conditions them to feel that way. The continued prevalence of domestic and sexual violence, generally against women, is really appalling, even in more supposedly progressive countries. In some ways we've come quite far, but in others we're a shamefully backward society/culture/species.
Offline hide5seek

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #377 on: March 16, 2021, 05:19:55 am »
You sack Cressida Dick and Priti Patel gets off scot-free and that is the fucker who needs sacking.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #378 on: March 17, 2021, 12:31:09 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on March 11, 2021, 11:21:43 am
When you're a little girl, the boys at primary school will try to look up your skirt. You don't really know why they do it, you're only 6, but you know it feels a bit weird. Maybe you tell your mum when you get home, maybe you don't. If you do tell her, maybe she'll say "boys will be boys", or maybe she'll sigh in resignation and tell you to ignore them. She's been there before. We all have.

When you're 11, 12, 13, the boys at secondary school ping your bra strap, sometimes undoing it completely. You'll be sat there trying to pay attention to the teacher, and then you'll feel a sharp snap followed by sniggering. Boys will be boys, and if you say anything, they'll be really horrible to you. It's not worth it. You're 15 now, it's summer, you take off your jumper and your Music teacher compliments you on the bra he can see through your school shirt. You have to stay behind with him to do your GCSE coursework. He compliments you on your haircut and says you look like a rockstar. You know that's not okay but he's a teacher, so how can you say anything? Your insides are squirming and you look at the clock on the wall, willing the seconds to speed up so you can get out of there.

When you walk home from school, sometimes cars beep at you. Sometimes men shout stuff out the window at you. When you're at uni, most days you get your arse grabbed on the bus. Once, you're sat in a beer garden reading a book and a man sits next to you and starts masturbating through his trousers, murmuring "let me come on you, please let me come on you". You quietly stand up, trying not to shake - with fear, with disgust - and you go inside and tell the lad on the bar. He kicks the man out and bars him, offers to call the police. You thank him but you tell him not to bother. He asks you if you're okay, you lie and say you are. You're grateful for his kindness.

The cold, dark night air feels like it's about to grow a pair of hands and grab you. You love listening to music when you walk, but headphones aren't a great idea for a woman. You're hyper-aware of your surroundings, every sound from the trees, every crunch of a twig. You texted your mate, your partner, your mum to tell them you're on the way. It's an unsaid thing, an implication that everyone understands. "I'm on my way" means "I'm on my way, if I'm not back when I should be, start to worry". You wish you could just live your life and do what you want to do without setting yourself curfews for your own safety, but it's been this way for as long as you can remember now.

There's a man walking behind you - quite far behind you - but you feel your heart rate start to pick up. Your hands are stuffed in your pockets, and you tighten your grip around the house keys which are poking out between your knuckles. Frankly, you don't know why you do it - how exactly would it help, it'd probably just make your attacker more angry - but you do it all the same, because it's kind of comforting. Your mind is racing with possible scenarios, escape routes, what might be about to happen to you. You hope you just get mugged or raped, and it doesn't go any further than that. Please, God, don't let it go any further than that... but if it does, please let it be quick.

The man - perhaps sensing your discomfort - crosses over to the other side of the road and calls someone, possibly his wife. You release the breath you didn't even realise you'd been holding, and then you start to feel bad. Bad, because you thought those awful things about someone you don't know - he could be a lovely fella, for all you know. Bad, because you can't walk the streets without picturing the awful things you think might be about to happen to you. Bad, because you're scared all the time. Bad, because for all the nice men out there, there's men like Sarah Everard's attacker. Like Libby Squires' attacker.

Then you get angry. And that's all life is, for a woman. Feeling scared, feeling bad, feeling angry. Scared, bad, angry in the knowledge that it could be you next time. Scared, bad, angry because women will continue to be killed by men until the fiery death of the universe, and there's not a thing to be done about it.

My thoughts are with Sarah Everard's family and friends.

If we could pin posts we should


Maybe footballers need to swap knees and do it twice before every game for the other shame many men perpetuate.
Offline Snail

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #379 on: March 17, 2021, 11:35:05 am »
This has turned into a real dumpster fire of a thread and I regret ever starting it.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #380 on: March 17, 2021, 11:39:54 am »
Locked for a clear up.

Sian - please don't regret starting it. It was an excellent OP and has touched many people. The fact that there are people who take it off topic is a sad reflection on the way things get twisted.

We'll spend a bit of time tidying it up and re-open it later.

Offline 24∗7

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #381 on: March 17, 2021, 01:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on March 17, 2021, 11:39:54 am
Locked for a clear up.

Sian - please don't regret starting it. It was an excellent OP and has touched many people. The fact that there are people who take it off topic is a sad reflection on the way things get twisted.

We'll spend a bit of time tidying it up and re-open it later.
This - well said Alan, Sian, be proud of the OP, the thread and the overall stance you've taken. What Alan said can be reversed, in that this is a good refection on the way things should be, instead of being twisted by a certain fundamentally flawed, yet thankfully increasing in the minority, mindset.
Offline kavah

Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #382 on: Today at 01:42:47 am »
The Inspectorate of Constabulary report:

culture of misogyny, sexism, predatory behaviour towards female police officers and staff and members of the public was prevalent in all the forces

potentially thousands of officers who are predatory towards women

Quite shocking really, we need more Women Police officers and especially in senior roles
And please immediately sack anyone in the Police that has a conviction for indecent exposure and domestic abuse.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/nov/02/prevalent-predatory-misogynistic-culture-in-police-official-report-finds
