Regarding the police, I'm more worried about situations where women have repeatedly complained about stalking, but were ignored, only for serious crimes to result. The recent report of the woman complaining about the bloke exposing himself, at the demo, being ignored! And if it turns out to be true that the other two officers tried to cover up the PC who has been charged, for his indecent exposure - after all they will have blood on their hands too - I find these incidents of more concern, they are not difficult situations to deal with, it's their job.
Policing demos must be horrendous at the best (non-Covid) of times, we all know that rent-a-mob tend to hijack these situations and are fully tooled up and waiting to take advantage. Even if they aren't there, you don't know that they aren't. The policing of the event though was abysmally insensitive at best. It reminded me of the worst excesses of the seventies and eighties where the police would actively instigate the violence to provoke a response that a friendly media would 'report' on, and those decisions always seem to come from the politicians which is very worrying as many have have noted. If that was the case, it would be proof, if any were needed, of the incompetence and callousness of our elected leaders, and Patel has previous for both.