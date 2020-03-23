The problem (or is it just the reality) is that the issues that lead to a thread like this needing to be made are incredibly wide ranging and pervasive. We could just talk about the symptoms, but if anything at all is to change, then the actual causes need to be looked at, talked about and addressed.



What you highlighted in your frank and disturbing thread opener are symptoms of a multitude of factors, and the issues and attitudes that lead to those appalling symptoms really are vast. That will always be reflected in any discussion on this kind of topic unless the talk is heavily censored and closed down to the point where only certain specifics can be mentioned.



I was here the other night with a post about my experience of toxic masculinity and a mod was very nice, and very wise to delete it. It was far too much. The mod did the right thing, and what I was typing up is a talk Im going to have with my college friends on our next zoom. And I think that little cycle touches on this SoS post; for many of us the symptoms and prism through which we view it is going to be different and the conversation sprawls, sometimes uncomfortably so. But what sucked about this thread derailing in the manner it has is the number of posts that amount to All Lives Matter and personal point scoring and general obfuscation of the issues being raised. Thats a shame because there is a bigger murky issue here to be discussed. For me if nothing else good comes of it I think that OP shared some perspectives most would rather remain blissfully unaware of and is going to lead to some conversations.