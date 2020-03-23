I was here the other night with a post about my experience of toxic masculinity and a mod was very nice, and very wise to delete it. It was far too much. The mod did the right thing, and what I was typing up is a talk Im going to have with my college friends on our next zoom. And I think that little cycle touches on this SoS post; for many of us the symptoms and prism through which we view it is going to be different and the conversation sprawls, sometimes uncomfortably so. But what sucked about this thread derailing in the manner it has is the number of posts that amount to All Lives Matter and personal point scoring and general obfuscation of the issues being raised. Thats a shame because there is a bigger murky issue here to be discussed. For me if nothing else good comes of it I think that OP shared some perspectives most would rather remain blissfully unaware of and is going to lead to some conversations.
I missed your post unfortunately.
I agree wholeheartedly with you that this issue is very murky. To discuss it fully would be harrowing and disturbing. I'm always fine with that. Talking about deep, painful and often disturbing issues is my business. It's what I'm trained to do. When presented with issues, I always look to identify and explore causes. Once causes are identified and acknowledged, then you have a better chance at finding solutions.
To be honest, I think no matter what happens with this thread, the take-home for the vast majority will always be the disturbing, frank, enlightening and superbly articulated opening post by Sian. It holds a compelling power of its own that cannot really be diminished by anything that has come afterwards. It stands alone and nothing said since can alter that. In many respects, Sian's thread has already done its job. It's opened eyes and provoked thought and discussion.
Anyway, I'm going to bow out of the thread now, so I'll leave it there.
Peace and love.