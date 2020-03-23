« previous next »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:24:12 pm
Mad from Starmer.

It's his usual (only?) tactic of playing both sides IMO. Vote down the upcoming bill in order to appease the liberals/left but don't call for Dick's resignation in an attempt to maintain pro-police "optics"/the "Red Wall" strategy. And like Brexit, he runs the risk of annoying everyone.
Lets not turn this thread into a political one about Starmer...
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:37:03 pm
Lets not turn this thread into a political one about Starmer...

What was the need for a post like this after a grand total of just 4 posts on Starmer's comments that are relevant to this thread?
For what it's worth, I don't think Cressida Dick resigning would help all that much. In fact, I think it'd allow certain parties to say "that's it, problem solved, move on" without any actual wider consequences, investigation or indeed reform taking place.
Because you full well know that the next several pages are going to be a debate about Starmer like literally every other thread that mentions Labour does on here.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:42:34 pm
Because you full well know that the next several pages are going to be a debate about Starmer like literally every other thread that mentions Labour does on here.

As long as the discussion was focused on his comments relating to Sarah Everard's death, or the events relating to the vigil for her, what would be wrong with that? Would you have a problem with it if it was pages of people laying into Patel or Dick/the Met?
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:41:46 pm
For what it's worth, I don't think Cressida Dick resigning would help all that much. In fact, I think it'd allow certain parties to say "that's it, problem solved, move on" without any actual wider consequences, investigation or indeed reform taking place.

She needs sacking for the events yesterday, rather than it solving anything more long term.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:45:37 pm
She needs sacking for the events yesterday, rather than it solving anything more long term.
She should never have been appointed in the first place. She should have been dismissed from the police force over her handling of Jean Charles de Menezes's killing by her officers.
Logged
Yep, get rid of CD, to then more than likely, get a fella in to do the job. Huzzah! that'll teach everyone. 

Think some are missing the point of why having a woman in charge shows diversity. The poor lady is not at every event and can't control all, though granted, she is ultimately accountable. What fillip does it gain to get rid of a female in charge of the largest police force in the country and on the back of the mistreatment and in-equality of women's standing and voice, in everyday life and get a bloke in?
If anyone is going to resolve the issue in the met, then the last thing they should be doing is getting rid of a women who will understand it better than a bloke. 






Long read article on Misogyny from Germany.  Disturbing detail in parts and (perhaps unsurprisingly) numerous links to far right extremists.  Much of the article focuses on Germany but includes a positive reference to methods adopted in Nottinghamshire.

https://www.spiegel.de/international/germany/from-digital-hate-to-analog-violence-the-dark-world-of-extremist-misogyny-a-832ed3cb-21d1-4e84-8c28-089365e91a83?sara_ecid=nl_upd_1jtzCCtmxpVo9GAZr2b4X8GquyeAc9&nlid=bfjpqhxz
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 05:41:23 pm
I hope the mods and OP don't object to me posting this, but it made for interesting reading.

An unnamed police officer posted this elsewhere.

I debated for hours whether to post this or not.......
I've read lots of tweets and posts over the last week, and especially in the last 24 hours which have made me angry, sad, furious, shocked, mortified, confused, and just plain pissed off.
As ever the police are stuck between a rock and a hard place.
Don't enforce the law = massively criticised / hammered in the media.
Do enforce the law = massively criticised / hammered in the media.
Ask yourself what are they supposed to do? Coronavirus legislation is what it is, we are still in the middle of a global pandemic, and 10's of thousands of people have died as a result, directly or indirectly depending on which view you take of Covid.
But the fact is the rules are laid out, as per the wishes of the government. And they are there ultimately to attempt to keep us safe. The task of enforcing these laws (as always) falls to the police, along with everything else they've got to do.
So again, what are they supposed to do? Enforce the law, or don't enforce the law. They will be hammered either way. Can't win.
What happened to Sarah Everard was utterly horrific. And it goes without saying i completely understand the strength of feeling towards the case and the issues raised. The sad reality is what we all saw last night was the blatant hijack of a vigil (which had been rightly told not to go ahead and backed by the courts) by activists, anti-police agitators, opportunists with ulterior motives and those hell bent on causing a disturbance. All under the ever present camera lenses of those with other agendas.
Spraying "All Coppers Are Bastards" on a police van is not supporting Sarah's family.
Shouting "No justice, no peace" is not supporting Sarah's family.
Holding up "Defund the Police" banners is not supporting Sarah's family.
Unfortunately a reaction was sought by some, a reaction was had (through the clear disregard of the law, public safety, call it what you will), and the aftermath perfectly timed and captured for the media to lap up and farm out.
I know who WAS supporting Sarah's family though. The police family liason officer's, sticking by them throughout the most awful time of their entire life.
The investigation team which has worked and IS working tirelessly to put the person responsible for this horrific act behind bars.
And let it be said right now, if it even needed saying: NOBODY HATES BAD COPS AS MUCH AS GOOD COPS.
They go against every oath we hold dear. They ARE NOT us.
Last night could have been and should have been a huge outpouring of support for Sarah, with doorstep candlelit vigils across the country in scenes like we saw with "clap for our NHS heroes" albeit an unbelievably sad reason on this occasion.
But in all the noise and smoke, the real message and the real show of support has been lost, as we woke up to celebrities, government officials and the *media lambasting the police.
*The utterly poisonous mainstream media quite literally, day in day out, wake up with the seemingly sole intention of dividing people, and causing hate.
In any way they can, they sow the seeds of hate between us, whether it be race, religion, gender, anything. Because it generates clicks, and in turn money.
We're at a point now where the police are always seen as the villain.  My inbox has been pinging away with calls of "murderers" and "scum". We're so quick to forget names like Wayne Marques, Ian Dibell, David Whyte, Keith Palmer, Nicola Hughes, Fiona Bone, Stephen Oake, Sharon Beshenivsky and many others. Who risked everything and in some cases gave everything to try and keep us safe.
I don't know where this all ends up. I don't even know why i wrote this. Maybe i'm just sick and tired of hearing the one sided narrative, and want to try and give a voice to the "silent" majority.
Don't get me wrong, we are NOT perfect, never claimed to be. We're only human and can / will make mistakes, it would be hugely naive to think otherwise. But we're not the enemy.
I guess i'll sign off by saying this is only my opinion. I'm not speaking on behalf of the police, although in amongst the handful of likes and comments it will inevitably get, i just hope the message gets through.

Sounds like the sort of drivel you'd see posted all over social media which was one of the reasons I got out of there years ago. He says he's a policeman so it must be true!! Making everything black and white, then playing on covid deaths.

Enforce the law or don't enforce it? How fucking pathetic. How about something in between, or is that too complicated? You do the right thing instead of hiding behind laws when it suits. As has been said so many times they could have easily enforced it last night but peacefully and without resorting to what they did.

Moronic comments like this are just digging them a bigger hole imo.


Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 06:51:43 pm
Yep, get rid of CD, to then more than likely, get a fella in to do the job. Huzzah! that'll teach everyone. 

Think some are missing the point of why having a woman in charge shows diversity. The poor lady is not at every event and can't control all, though granted, she is ultimately accountable. What fillip does it gain to get rid of a female in charge of the largest police force in the country and on the back of the mistreatment and in-equality of women's standing and voice, in everyday life and get a bloke in?
If anyone is going to resolve the issue in the met, then the last thing they should be doing is getting rid of a women who will understand it better than a bloke. 



Sack Priti Patel as well.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:54:50 pm
Sack Priti Patel as well.

You feminists are ruthless!
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:50:43 pm
She should never have been appointed in the first place. She should have been dismissed from the police force over her handling of Jean Charles de Menezes's killing by her officers.

That was a badge of honour that gets you promotion  ;)
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 06:51:43 pm
Yep, get rid of CD, to then more than likely, get a fella in to do the job. Huzzah! that'll teach everyone. 

Think some are missing the point of why having a woman in charge shows diversity. The poor lady is not at every event and can't control all, though granted, she is ultimately accountable. What fillip does it gain to get rid of a female in charge of the largest police force in the country and on the back of the mistreatment and in-equality of women's standing and voice, in everyday life and get a bloke in?
If anyone is going to resolve the issue in the met, then the last thing they should be doing is getting rid of a women who will understand it better than a bloke.
The scenes yesterday were terrible, but I agree with you regarding sacking CD.

If she's sacked, it appeases a certain section of society, but it then outrages others who would say it buys into the sexist narrative that to get the job done right you need a man in charge.

Given the circumstances of this whole appalling tragedy, sacking the female in the top job might cause far more problems than it solves, and divert further from what really should be the focus. That being the horrific and tragic murder of a woman, and the wider issue of the safety of women and girls in society.
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 07:04:44 pm
The scenes yesterday were terrible, but I agree with you regarding sacking CD.

If she's sacked, it appeases a certain section of society, but it then outrages others who would say it buys into the sexist narrative that to get the job done right you need a man in charge.

Given the circumstances of this whole appalling tragedy, sacking the female in the top job might cause far more problems than it solves, and divert further from what really should be the focus. That being the horrific and tragic murder of a woman, and the wider issue of the safety of women and girls in society.

Irrespective of gender & as with any job if post-holder is competent then said post-holder should be retained.  If incompetent then obviously the opposite applies.
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:16:30 pm
Irrespective of gender & as with any job if post-holder is competent then said post-holder should be retained.  If incompetent then obviously the opposite applies.

We should say she's competent at catching murderers, but incompetent at policing marches. 1-1 a reckon.
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 07:04:44 pm
The scenes yesterday were terrible, but I agree with you regarding sacking CD.

If she's sacked, it appeases a certain section of society, but it then outrages others who would say it buys into the sexist narrative that to get the job done right you need a man in charge.

Given the circumstances of this whole appalling tragedy, sacking the female in the top job might cause far more problems than it solves, and divert further from what really should be the focus. That being the horrific and tragic murder of a woman, and the wider issue of the safety of women and girls in society.

No it doesnt. The person who can do the job should be in charge. She, quite clearly, cannot. She is a Tory stooge.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:29:10 pm
No it doesnt. The person who can do the job should be in charge. She, quite clearly, cannot.

She can catch murderers, so lets not throw the baby out with the bath water here.
Looks like the Met have their priorities tonight


Sian (sh-arn) Bradley
@sianabradley
 · 35m
Police have come back into the crowd to stand around the Winston Churchill statue. Heard from a legal observer that a commanding officer told his colleagues protect Churchill at all costs. Chants of protect women not statues.

Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on March 11, 2021, 11:21:43 am
When you're a little girl, the boys at primary school will try to look up your skirt. You don't really know why they do it, you're only 6, but you know it feels a bit weird. Maybe you tell your mum when you get home, maybe you don't. If you do tell her, maybe she'll say "boys will be boys", or maybe she'll sigh in resignation and tell you to ignore them. She's been there before. We all have.

When you're 11, 12, 13, the boys at secondary school ping your bra strap, sometimes undoing it completely. You'll be sat there trying to pay attention to the teacher, and then you'll feel a sharp snap followed by sniggering. Boys will be boys, and if you say anything, they'll be really horrible to you. It's not worth it. You're 15 now, it's summer, you take off your jumper and your Music teacher compliments you on the bra he can see through your school shirt. You have to stay behind with him to do your GCSE coursework. He compliments you on your haircut and says you look like a rockstar. You know that's not okay but he's a teacher, so how can you say anything? Your insides are squirming and you look at the clock on the wall, willing the seconds to speed up so you can get out of there.

When you walk home from school, sometimes cars beep at you. Sometimes men shout stuff out the window at you. When you're at uni, most days you get your arse grabbed on the bus. Once, you're sat in a beer garden reading a book and a man sits next to you and starts masturbating through his trousers, murmuring "let me come on you, please let me come on you". You quietly stand up, trying not to shake - with fear, with disgust - and you go inside and tell the lad on the bar. He kicks the man out and bars him, offers to call the police. You thank him but you tell him not to bother. He asks you if you're okay, you lie and say you are. You're grateful for his kindness.

The cold, dark night air feels like it's about to grow a pair of hands and grab you. You love listening to music when you walk, but headphones aren't a great idea for a woman. You're hyper-aware of your surroundings, every sound from the trees, every crunch of a twig. You texted your mate, your partner, your mum to tell them you're on the way. It's an unsaid thing, an implication that everyone understands. "I'm on my way" means "I'm on my way, if I'm not back when I should be, start to worry". You wish you could just live your life and do what you want to do without setting yourself curfews for your own safety, but it's been this way for as long as you can remember now.

There's a man walking behind you - quite far behind you - but you feel your heart rate start to pick up. Your hands are stuffed in your pockets, and you tighten your grip around the house keys which are poking out between your knuckles. Frankly, you don't know why you do it - how exactly would it help, it'd probably just make your attacker more angry - but you do it all the same, because it's kind of comforting. Your mind is racing with possible scenarios, escape routes, what might be about to happen to you. You hope you just get mugged or raped, and it doesn't go any further than that. Please, God, don't let it go any further than that... but if it does, please let it be quick.

The man - perhaps sensing your discomfort - crosses over to the other side of the road and calls someone, possibly his wife. You release the breath you didn't even realise you'd been holding, and then you start to feel bad. Bad, because you thought those awful things about someone you don't know - he could be a lovely fella, for all you know. Bad, because you can't walk the streets without picturing the awful things you think might be about to happen to you. Bad, because you're scared all the time. Bad, because for all the nice men out there, there's men like Sarah Everard's attacker. Like Libby Squires' attacker.

Then you get angry. And that's all life is, for a woman. Feeling scared, feeling bad, feeling angry. Scared, bad, angry in the knowledge that it could be you next time. Scared, bad, angry because women will continue to be killed by men until the fiery death of the universe, and there's not a thing to be done about it.

My thoughts are with Sarah Everard's family and friends.

This is what we should be concentrating on.

A wonderful heartfelt post that gets to the absolute core of this issue. Please do not turn this into whataboutery or political point scoring.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:36:59 pm
Looks like the Met have their priorities tonight


Sian (sh-arn) Bradley
@sianabradley
 · 35m
Police have come back into the crowd to stand around the Winston Churchill statue. Heard from a legal observer that a commanding officer told his colleagues “protect Churchill at all costs”. Chants of “protect women not statues”.



So they have women protecting the statue, there is some form of irony here that I'm not qualified to get.
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 05:59:56 pm
Where did you get this from? Either way basically reinforces what I was saying earlier. But fuck the police, although let's clap the NHS.

Its a post from the One Police UK Facebook page.
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 07:40:42 pm
So they have women protecting the statue, there is some form of irony here that I'm not qualified to get.
Almost as ironic as when the swastika emblazoned skinhead was guarding it during the BLM protest.
I think this thread is in real danger of losing its way which would be a massive, massive shame.

It was Sians post so I dont want to be too prescriptive about what is/isnt debated here as she may have been aiming for something else, but my take on it was that there is a rancid, endemic toxic masculinity in the UK (and elsewhere) which leads to a totally unacceptable attitude and behaviour towards girls and women from a depressingly significant number of men. This is a societal issue which needs to change.

Please try to keep it to a discussion about this important issue. Whether Keir Starmer wants Cressida Dick to be sacked feels like a huge distraction from the more important issues, ditto more generalised attacks / defences of the police. The vigil last night was badly mishandled, I think we can agree on that and leave it there. If posters feel that there is an important discussion to be had about the support/protection offered to women by the police in relation to assault or sexual harassment, then thats plainly a relevant part of this discussion. Otherwise please try to focus on the issues raised in the OP.
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:40:13 pm
I think this thread is in real danger of losing its way which would be a massive, massive shame.

It was Sians post so I dont want to be too prescriptive about what is/isnt debated here as she may have been aiming for something else, but my take on it was that there is a rancid, endemic toxic masculinity in the UK (and elsewhere) which leads to a totally unacceptable attitude and behaviour towards girls and women from a depressingly significant number of men. This is a societal issue which needs to change.

Yeah the thread's gone to shit a bit, like.
