I think this thread is in real danger of losing its way which would be a massive, massive shame.



It was Sians post so I dont want to be too prescriptive about what is/isnt debated here as she may have been aiming for something else, but my take on it was that there is a rancid, endemic toxic masculinity in the UK (and elsewhere) which leads to a totally unacceptable attitude and behaviour towards girls and women from a depressingly significant number of men. This is a societal issue which needs to change.



Please try to keep it to a discussion about this important issue. Whether Keir Starmer wants Cressida Dick to be sacked feels like a huge distraction from the more important issues, ditto more generalised attacks / defences of the police. The vigil last night was badly mishandled, I think we can agree on that and leave it there. If posters feel that there is an important discussion to be had about the support/protection offered to women by the police in relation to assault or sexual harassment, then thats plainly a relevant part of this discussion. Otherwise please try to focus on the issues raised in the OP.