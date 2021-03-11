« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sarah Everard*  (Read 9514 times)

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,646
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #280 on: Today at 09:56:39 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:34:57 am
Chief commissioner defending the police, saying that their actions were justified because people stayed at the vigil and starting chanting at police officers. Also says things were thrown but there are many videos going around and there absolutely wasnt anything thrown. If thats how the police respond to chanting then something needs to be done because they are meant to defuse situations, not make them worse.

I hate this country. Everywhere you look, there is zero accountability these days.

I agree.

Just look at our morally bankrupt government.  Racism and division are at the core of their ideology.

Market pressures/public opinion are going to have to be the forces that drag us into a more progresive future.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:01:19 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,467
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #281 on: Today at 10:03:34 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:34:57 am
Chief commissioner defending the police, saying that their actions were justified because people stayed at the vigil and starting chanting at police officers. Also says things were thrown but there are many videos going around and there absolutely wasnt anything thrown. If thats how the police respond to chanting then something needs to be done because they are meant to defuse situations, not make them worse.

I hate this country. Everywhere you look, there is zero accountability these days.

Things were thrown? What 'things'? Did the officers concerned not collect the 'things' as evidence of a significant attack? This stinks of mendacity.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,900
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #282 on: Today at 10:23:28 am »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 08:58:14 am
I'd rather not side track the thread further as it's about the murder of someone walking from home.

But honestly what an absolute load of shit... You've met 500 bobbies and 450 of them were all shit. Honest to god. The whole stations are jokes, priorities are wrong and most recruited are morons. But you're on the polices side, I choose believe not

typical police - not believing us and using vulgarities

to justify myself i work in design and have taken on many community projects and have also worked WITH the police concerning child safety, community safety, awareness and also through the fire service regarding health and safety - and also met a lot of them both through working the taxis and having 2 friends who both WORK for the police

okay so firstly, i admit maybe 500 was a poor estimate maybe 300 would be more fair but as i've said, i've talked with them on a professional level, at work, in canteens, out in their cars but also at dos and social occasions

and there are a LOT of pricks trust me the stories i could tell which involve racial slurs, racial stereotyping, misogyny and the like

i blame the recruitment process and the old guard

and stop living in your perfect world - here in the real world there are police stations that are bent, poorly run and that couldn't give a shit

but you can't see that because of the tears in your eyes due to 'you' being the victims

you're meant to protect us remember

it needs an overhaul and if this incident alone - sarah everard - doesn't make you see that then you're part of the problem and not the solution

Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 775
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #283 on: Today at 10:50:00 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:22:03 am
Filthy pig scum!

You go sir, stick it to the man! 😂

Some embarrassing wannabe revolutionaries on here.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #284 on: Today at 10:58:57 am »
What I dont understand with the police intervention yesterday is why they decide, out of all the protests and celebrations that have breached Covid regulations over the last year, why this is the one that the police decide to do something about.

Had they intervened with all the celebrations after football matches, the far right protests in the summer and the countless other incidents, then I could understand yesterday a bit more, but they didnt.

Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,098
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #285 on: Today at 11:01:31 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:50:00 am
You go sir, stick it to the man! 😂

Some embarrassing wannabe revolutionaries on here.

Thank you for your contribution.
Logged

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,878
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #286 on: Today at 11:03:34 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:54:53 am
Slowly becoming a police state this country. Covid has given licence for liberties to be amended and completely taken away. Worrying.
Without wanting to derail this important thread, the licence given will become the new norm if the Home Secretary has her way on Monday.  The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill was published last Tuesday and will be rammed through next week, bypassing parliament and even the cabinet.

Silencing Black Lives Matter: Priti Patels anti-protest law
https://www.politics.co.uk/comment/2021/03/11/silencing-black-lives-matter-priti-patels-anti-protest-law/
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,535
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #287 on: Today at 11:15:27 am »
This topic is now starred. Sensible posts only please, if you dont have something constructive to say on the topic then kindly fuck off.

Anyone who posts stupid crap like this
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:50:00 am
You go sir, stick it to the man! 😂

Some embarrassing wannabe revolutionaries on here.
from now on gets a week off. People are sharing experience of abuse and the topic of the thread is a poor girl who was murdered, and violence against women generally. Its not a joke.

Some ridiculous stuff on the last couple of pages. The police are a deeply flawed institution for various reasons, though of course some officers are good, conscientious people. But recognise in all of the circumstances of this murder and the way the protesters were handled last night, its unlikely to be the place to pop along and say how you think that the police are good eggs really. Obviously not every officer is a racist, bullying prick but LFC fans know all to well of deep ingrained problems in the police service and theyre hardly covering themselves in glory at the moment.

Similarly regarding the Spiked article, wind it in. Sarahs friend is allowed to voice her opinion obviously but the point of this thread is about issues that go well beyond that one incident, and anyone who cant see that should read the OP again and speak to the women in their lives about this stuff.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:47:47 am by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,591
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #288 on: Today at 11:16:15 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:34:57 am
Chief commissioner defending the police, saying that their actions were justified because people stayed at the vigil and starting chanting at police officers. Also says things were thrown but there are many videos going around and there absolutely wasnt anything thrown. If thats how the police respond to chanting then something needs to be done because they are meant to defuse situations, not make them worse.

I hate this country. Everywhere you look, there is zero accountability these days.

In one.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #289 on: Today at 11:31:40 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:58:57 am
What I dont understand with the police intervention yesterday is why they decide, out of all the protests and celebrations that have breached Covid regulations over the last year, why this is the one that the police decide to do something about.

Had they intervened with all the celebrations after football matches, the far right protests in the summer and the countless other incidents, then I could understand yesterday a bit more, but they didnt.

Just hazarding a guess here but maybe it scares them for women to have their voices heard, or for a powerful women's movement to emerge from this shitshow.

Or worse still for the establishment to accept something's not quite equal between the sexes and whatever it is they've been doing to overcome the disparities, that it's not working.

Words are no longer enough.
Logged

Online Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,180
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #290 on: Today at 12:30:37 pm »
What was the best friend of my sister-in-law posted loads of shite on Facebook back end of last year/beginning of this year about how police are racist, they dont support BLM etc etc. Anyway they had a big falling out because my sis-in-law is actually with a black copper who serves in Manchester and was obviously defending the boots on the ground police cause you know, it's a fucking difficult job. This girl was also battered around the house last summer by her boyfriend at the time and who did she call for help? Who arrived at the door and arrested her fella on charges of assault and battery of a police officer? Who provided on-going support in the weeks after the arrest? You guessed it, the police.

As usual, with most things in the world in this current climate its fuck this and fuck that when its convenient. Ill take it emotions are running high and Im not defending the Met for last night; they quite obviously should have allowed the vigil to go ahead. But I think people need to think twice before the whole fuck the police and filthy pig scum shouts. We lost our friend on the streets of London in the terrorist attack in 2017, do you know who protected the rest of my mates that night? You guessed it, the police.

There should obviously be a thorough investigation (which there will be) into all of the events over the last 2 weeks, from the indecent exposure incident and lack of investigation, to the night of the abduction, to the handling of the planned vigil. Unfortunately the stakes are too high for the police force so when mistakes are made, the consequences can be catastrophic.  But just because they're not perfect doesn't give us the right to behave like we're in 1980's Compton.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,634
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #291 on: Today at 12:38:43 pm »
What position can they possibly promote Cressida Dick to after her latest fuck-up.
Answer: The House of Lords of course.
Won't be long now.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,920
  • BAGs
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #292 on: Today at 12:56:17 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 02:40:06 am
It's written to be that way. It's a defence of 'normal' men, it's written to get you on side. You are the audience it is trying to reach and convince.

It downplays some of the less serious but still major sexual offences that happen in life but that don't ultimately end up in murder.

Did anyone actually read Sian's post?

Read it again.
Please spare me the lecture on Sian's post. If you'd bothered to read the full thread you'd see I've offered considered responses to her post and have been both empathic and sympathetic.

I grew up around violence against women, I'm a counsellor who also works with its victims and my partner not only does the same, but has worked on a number of projects supporting female victims of violence and abuse as well as working and counselling at women's refuges in this city. I'm very much familiar with the subject and its wider contexts. Ive also been the victim of long-term female on male domestic violence and psychological abuse in the past, so have a good handle on the subject from both sides, thanks.

You've picked the wrong guy to have a pop at on this one, I'm afraid.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:18:02 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #293 on: Today at 01:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:38:43 pm
What position can they possibly promote Cressida Dick to after her latest fuck-up.
Answer: The House of Lords of course.
Won't be long now.

Every one of the Tory "leadership" has failed upwards,from the top job down,I bet you cannot name a single front bencher that hasn't.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline diggerling!

  • believes were doomed to be back with the also-rans
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #294 on: Today at 01:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 12:30:37 pm
There should obviously be a thorough investigation (which there will be) into all of the events over the last 2 weeks, from the indecent exposure incident and lack of investigation, to the night of the abduction, to the handling of the planned vigil. Unfortunately the stakes are too high for the police force so when mistakes are made, the consequences can be catastrophic.  But just because they're not perfect doesn't give us the right to behave like we're in 1980's Compton.
You may be insulated from the worst excesses of the police, but for many people, including the people at yesterdays vigil, their experiences are very, very different and their voices need to be heard without apologists for police brutality sticking their bootlicking oars in.

The police have a long and inglorious history in this country of being above the law that they themselves are supposed to uphold. Orgreave, Hillsborough, deaths in custody, stop and search, countless examples of heavy-handedness and a culture of silence whenever the spotlight shines on them. This is the reality of policing in modern Britain. They are a gang, intent on 'winning' any confrontation they face in order to engender a 'rule by fear' culture.

The Met knew the protest was not illegal. They refused to engage with the organisers and started getting heavy as people were already starting to disperse. If Covid was the actual reason they were there, rather than a convenient excuse to let off some steam, a handful of female officers could have gone through the crowd respectfully asking that social distancing recommendations were being followed. They chose the route they always seem to choose though; antagonise, kettle, put the boot in.

It is this culture that the likes of Cressida Dick and Priti Patel enable, alongside apologists who are always happy to turn a blind eye until it's their turn. The same culture that allows a serving officer to get away with indecent exposure before kidnapping and murdering a young woman walking home. Or allows Duckenfield to walk from a manslaughter charge. Or allows 1,500 deaths in police custody since 1990 without a single conviction beyond a few 'misconduct in public office' verdicts.
Logged

Online Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,180
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #295 on: Today at 01:43:09 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 01:14:47 pm
.

As I said, I'm not defending the indefensible. I just find it ironic that within a thread on what will go down as one of the most famous cases/examples of violence towards women in the UK posters are actually shouting 'fuck the police', when they're the primary people who deal with domestic abuse on a day-to-day basis. Our judiciary system is just as to blame for everything you mentioned as the police force are. Mr Justice Holgate from the High Court took the easy way out and sat on the fence given the decision on Friday. People need to take a step back and look at the bigger picture, now more than ever.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,620
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #296 on: Today at 01:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:58:57 am
What I dont understand with the police intervention yesterday is why they decide, out of all the protests and celebrations that have breached Covid regulations over the last year, why this is the one that the police decide to do something about.

Had they intervened with all the celebrations after football matches, the far right protests in the summer and the countless other incidents, then I could understand yesterday a bit more, but they didnt.



I'd hope it was not down to anything sinister and was purely because we have basically been in lockdown for 12 months and with light at the end of the tunnel, they don't want people to start breaking the law.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,886
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #297 on: Today at 01:54:55 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 01:43:09 pm
As I said, I'm not defending the indefensible. I just find it ironic that within a thread on what will go down as one of the most famous cases/examples of violence towards women in the UK posters are actually shouting 'fuck the police', when they're the primary people who deal with domestic abuse on a day-to-day basis. Our judiciary system is just as to blame for everything you mentioned as the police force are. Mr Justice Holgate from the High Court took the easy way out and sat on the fence given the decision on Friday. People need to take a step back and look at the bigger picture, now more than ever.
Because theyre angry, because they havent been protected  by them themselves.

Its their experience
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,535
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #298 on: Today at 02:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 01:43:09 pm
As I said, I'm not defending the indefensible. I just find it ironic that within a thread on what will go down as one of the most famous cases/examples of violence towards women in the UK posters are actually shouting 'fuck the police', when they're the primary people who deal with domestic abuse on a day-to-day basis. Our judiciary system is just as to blame for everything you mentioned as the police force are. Mr Justice Holgate from the High Court took the easy way out and sat on the fence given the decision on Friday. People need to take a step back and look at the bigger picture, now more than ever.

This isnt the place for this mate. Youve made your point, but people are entitled to be angry at the police at a time when one of their officers is a suspect in a murder investigation and they themselves bodged dealing with the sensitive aftermath last night.

I imagine that you wouldnt go on the BLM thread after an emotive occurrence where some criticism of the police is merited and start saying how wonderful a job most of them do, or as an LFC fan venture into certain threads on this forum and respond to generic criticism of the police by saying that they broadly do a good job policing on match day.

People are entitled to vent if they dont feel safe. The very type of people who are employed (at public expense) to protect them are potentially involved in the crime itself and in denying people a voice and a chance to grieve / protest in the aftermath.

If you want to start a thread about the police in this country and tell everyone what good work they do, go for it. Im sure many of them are wonderful people who do a good job in difficult circumstances. But stop getting so defensive about it here.

In any event, this thread at is heart is about a wider societal issue of violence against women. The Met shot themselves in the foot spectacularly yesterday. They had an opportunity to engage meaningfully and rebuild some of the public trust lost when one of their own was charged with kidnap and murder, but instead they double down and end up restraining and arresting women and at a protest about womens safety. It was fucking stupid.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:06:15 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,086
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #299 on: Today at 02:10:50 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:44:42 am
thing is your priorities are all wrong - and your recruitment of fucking morons is fucking poor
This, all day.
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 01:14:47 pm
The police have a long and inglorious history in this country of being above the law that they themselves are supposed to uphold. Orgreave, Hillsborough, deaths in custody, stop and search, countless examples of heavy-handedness and a culture of silence whenever the spotlight shines on them. This is the reality of policing in modern Britain. They are a gang, intent on 'winning' any confrontation they face in order to engender a 'rule by fear' culture.
Try to ring up your local station if you have an inquiry, you won't find a phone number. Try and e-mail them, you won't get one.

Instead, you're directed to 101 or a generic website, to fill out some online form, and then if they deem you're worthy of a response, they'll get in touch.

A shitshow of largely incompetent buffoons that keep talking about being respectful, inclusive, humble, and impartial when time and again they have shown they are anything but.


Back on topic, if gazza can come up with a set of measures like these:
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:15:28 pm
You heavily limit numbers entering the common to allow social distance, make sure everyone wears masks and send every female officer in there (at a respectful distance) as an act of support and unity (and a bit of PR). The only time they step in is when the protest isn't peaceful.
Why can't someone in the Met rub two brain cells together and think of something like this?
Logged

Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #300 on: Today at 03:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 01:16:21 am
HELENA EDWARDS


Since we learned of Sarahs disappearance, this experience has been hard to put into words. Its not something anyone would ever imagine having to deal with. But now, as brutal as the outcome is, we have some answers. Its shocking and devastating. But I would rather know than never find out what happened to her, so we can begin the long, painful grieving process.

When I first heard of the vigil for Sarah on Clapham Common I was looking forward to attending  it felt good to be able to do something and express my love for Sarah and my sorrow for what has happened to her. Less than a day later, I decided not to attend, as have many of her friends. I cant speak for all of them, but my reason for not attending is this: my friends tragic death has been hijacked. It is not a tribute to her any more, its about something else  and I dont like what it has become.

Sarah was a victim of one of the most horrific crimes imaginable. She was extremely unlucky  that is all there is to it.

Her abduction and murder is not, in my opinion, a symptom of a sexist, dangerous society. When something awful like this happens there is a rush to look for reasons and apportion blame. If the suspect police officer in custody is eventually tried and found guilty of her murder, then I will hold him alone responsible. I will not be blaming men or the police for the actions of one individual. There will always be the odd psychopath out there  male or female  and there can be no accounting for that fact.

Sarah had many wonderful men in her life. Several of them were absolutely instrumental in the hunt for her, raising awareness online and in the local area, and out physically searching for her at the beginning. They are just as horrified as everyone else by what has happened.

I dont think Sarah would have wanted them, or men in general, to be smeared with the same brush as her attacker. Most people, and indeed men, are good. They would never wish harm on anyone else, let alone attack or kill someone. Despite what has happened to Sarah allegedly at the hands of this man, I will continue to believe that.

The suggestion by a Green Party peer, that all men should be under curfew after dark to help women feel safer on the streets, is one of the most ridiculous things I have ever heard. I would have laughed at it if it wasnt such an utterly awful situation. Sarah was a humble, private and sensible person (among many other things!), and I feel certain she would not agree with the circumstances of her disappearance being used to promote these kinds of ideas.

I also wish to publicly praise the police conducting this investigation. They have done their job brilliantly, and although sadly it is too late for Sarah, I am grateful they are finding us some of the answers that we so desperately need. I am sure they are equally stunned and appalled that this awful crime seems to have been perpetrated by one of their own.

As for us, her friends? Let us grieve for our loved one, brutally taken in such an awful way. The public reaction to her death has been overwhelming, and for the most part very touching. But be assured, the misuse of it by those with an agenda is not a comfort to us.

As a 33-year-old woman, what will I take from this? I am reminded that life is short, and I will try to live mine to the full. Of course, I will be sensible and maybe take a few more taxis than I used to. But I will not live in fear. As soon as lockdown is over, I am going to go out, celebrate, get drunk with my mates in a pub. I will dance, laugh, cry, hug people and be grateful that I am alive. I will miss my friend deeply. I am so sad she will never see the end of lockdown and, as her friends, we will never get to enjoy these experiences with her again.

https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/03/13/this-is-not-what-sarah-would-have-wanted/


Just completely baffling and all the more depressing that it's coming from a woman who will have at the very least suffered sexual harassment at some point in her life (whether she's capable of recognising it or not). The psychopaths that go on to commit the most heinous crimes don't exist in a cultural vacuum, if they did we would be seeing equal numbers of women going out abducting men or we'd see gay men shouting lewd comments on the street at straight guys.

I'm sure Sarah had plenty of good men in her life, we all do, but there is still a cultural issue with masculinity and its link to violence. Some people (usually on the right) seem to be incapable of grasping the slightly more abstract issues, if it's not literal they don't get it. If you say there's an issue with men they say "but my dad's great!", if you say there's an issue with white privilege they say "but there are poor white people", if you say there's an issue with wealth disparity they say "you're just jealous of millionaires". I don't know how you get them to join up the dots when they seem so determined to protect the status quo and never fully interrogate the world around them. A strange way to approach life.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,180
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #301 on: Today at 03:35:41 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 02:02:53 pm
.

The High Court could have intervened given the sensitive nature of this protest/vigil but they didn't, and the police interpreted the gathering as breaking covid restrictions. In the eyes of the authorities, there was no difference to the vigil last night than to the scenes outside Ibrox and in Glasgow city centre last weekend, and they never had the backing of the High Court to view the vigil any differently. Then if there were any links to a Covid outbreak in the weeks to come you can bet our rat-bag government wouldn't back them, they'd be hung out to dry to face yet more criticism from the public.

That's why I find the fuck the police shouts strange, and for all the criticism directed towards them all roads ultimately lead back to number 10 given the ridiculous restrictions currently enforce regarding our rights to protest etc. but that's for another thread.

Any way last thing I'll say on this case is it'll be very important to understand whether or not he used his badge. If he lured Sarah Everard into a false sense of security using his badge, then serious questions need to be asked of the Met as to why he wasn't suspended until the conclusion of the investigation into his indecent exposure incident. With this, he obviously should have been suspended from duty and had his badge confiscated.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #302 on: Today at 04:15:34 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 03:35:41 pm


Any way last thing I'll say on this case is it'll be very important to understand whether or not he used his badge.

Or his gun?  His role meant he carried a firearm.

Aside from that the met specifically does appear to have probs.  Not suggesting this extends to other forces, but worth remembering this is same force whose officers took selfies with dead bodies of 2 sisters murdered last year by some psycho in a London park.
Logged

Online andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,182
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #303 on: Today at 04:22:10 pm »
crowds gathering outside scotland yard now.  this argument could get lost again like so many others, i think the real reason women feel 'let down' is that we live in a patriarchal society, from the church ( god is a man etc and look how women have been treated for centuries by religions) from the government who throw the occasional woman in a decent position but it seems looks always a 'tick box' measure. it goes back to that old adage, 'old boys network'. we've suffered through this way of thinking, Irish have, Black people have, Gay people have. we have now come full circle to women who suffered horrendous atrocities in the middle ages onwards.. burn the witch if any woman had any knowledge of anything. 
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,086
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #304 on: Today at 04:30:32 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:15:34 pm
worth remembering this is same force whose officers took selfies with dead bodies of 2 sisters murdered last year by some psycho in a London park.
...or this class act "Police officer who used grieving dad's TV to buy porn is jailed for a year"
Logged

Online Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,180
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #305 on: Today at 04:30:54 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:15:34 pm
Or his gun?  His role meant he carried a firearm.

Aside from that the met specifically does appear to have probs.  Not suggesting this extends to other forces, but worth remembering this is same force whose officers took selfies with dead bodies of 2 sisters murdered last year by some psycho in a London park.

Think it's only officers in Northern Ireland who are permitted to carry their firearm whilst off-duty but I may be wrong. I was always under the impression these uniformed armed officers hand their firearm in when they've finished their shift, especially if they're armed with an automatic weapon which he would have been.
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,920
  • BAGs
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #306 on: Today at 04:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 03:26:14 pm
Just completely baffling and all the more depressing that it's coming from a woman who will have at the very least suffered sexual harassment at some point in her life (whether she's capable of recognising it or not). The psychopaths that go on to commit the most heinous crimes don't exist in a cultural vacuum, if they did we would be seeing equal numbers of women going out abducting men or we'd see gay men shouting lewd comments on the street at straight guys.

I'm sure Sarah had plenty of good men in her life, we all do, but there is still a cultural issue with masculinity and its link to violence. Some people (usually on the right) seem to be incapable of grasping the slightly more abstract issues, if it's not literal they don't get it. If you say there's an issue with men they say "but my dad's great!", if you say there's an issue with white privilege they say "but there are poor white people", if you say there's an issue with wealth disparity they say "you're just jealous of millionaires". I don't know how you get them to join up the dots when they seem so determined to protect the status quo and never fully interrogate the world around them. A strange way to approach life.
Personally, I don't find it baffling at all. Facts are, women are not all the same and don't all see things the same way or experience them in the same way.

My own partner is a well travelled woman who has lived and worked all over the world. She also used to be in a highly dangerous, highly abusive relationship where she was regularly battered. She also counsels female victims of domestic violence and abuse and works in projects and refuges for abused women. She's in a relationship with a male victim (me) of domestic violence and abuse perpetrated by a woman. She's also dealt with what it's like to be a woman in this world through living in our city, in London and countries such as Alaska, Canada, USA, Germany and Australia.

Despite the above, she often has different opinions to other women on this topic. As I said, not all women are the same, experience things the same, perceive things the same and think the same. Of course, you know this yourself, and this is aimed more at the thought police who turn up on this kind of topic pretty much insisting there is only one acceptable way to see it. That way also just happens to be their way. I always find that rather disturbing and counter productive.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:48:26 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #307 on: Today at 05:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 04:30:54 pm
Think it's only officers in Northern Ireland who are permitted to carry their firearm whilst off-duty but I may be wrong. I was always under the impression these uniformed armed officers hand their firearm in when they've finished their shift, especially if they're armed with an automatic weapon which he would have been.

Dont know, but apparently hed been guarding the US embassy before abducting Sarah.  Details will no doubt come out, as whatever he done was caught on a bus cctv.  Police arrested him after viewing footage.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #308 on: Today at 05:16:23 pm »
Cressida Dick rules out resigning saying the Sarah Everard case makes me more determined to lead the met police (sky news).  Shes also defended the actions of police last night.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,850
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #309 on: Today at 05:24:50 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:16:23 pm
Cressida Dick rules out resigning saying the Sarah Everard case makes me more determined to lead the met police (sky news).  Shes also defended the actions of police last night.

Zero accountability.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,620
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #310 on: Today at 05:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 04:30:54 pm
Think it's only officers in Northern Ireland who are permitted to carry their firearm whilst off-duty but I may be wrong. I was always under the impression these uniformed armed officers hand their firearm in when they've finished their shift, especially if they're armed with an automatic weapon which he would have been.

You're right. The PSNI carry off duty, but the rest of the trained armed Police in the UK check their firearms in and out of the station armoury at the start and end of the shift, plus the ammunition = ammo is counted out and in. I have witnessed this myself when I had to drop my accessories off in Walton after Dunblane.
Logged

Online andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,182
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #311 on: Today at 05:26:48 pm »
So Dick blamed covid essentially. OK then go in and arrest people in Parliament Square now then. Or has covid gone till dusk again.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,711
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #312 on: Today at 05:27:28 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:49:31 pm
Normal people will think that. Those in charge, and making decisions will pig headedly think they did nothing wrong.

Quelle surprise.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,850
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #313 on: Today at 05:31:57 pm »
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 05:26:48 pm
So Dick blamed covid essentially. OK then go in and arrest people in Parliament Square now then. Or has covid gone till dusk again.

But there was a Royal there without a mask. Anyone would think that was for publicity.

And the Police being heavy handed posed a greater health risk.

Its a terrible response and if we lived in France then we wouldnt put up with this shit
« Last Edit: Today at 05:34:35 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online AlphaDelta

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,719
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #314 on: Today at 05:41:23 pm »
I hope the mods and OP don't object to me posting this, but it made for interesting reading.

An unnamed police officer posted this elsewhere.

I debated for hours whether to post this or not.......
I've read lots of tweets and posts over the last week, and especially in the last 24 hours which have made me angry, sad, furious, shocked, mortified, confused, and just plain pissed off.
As ever the police are stuck between a rock and a hard place.
Don't enforce the law = massively criticised / hammered in the media.
Do enforce the law = massively criticised / hammered in the media.
Ask yourself what are they supposed to do? Coronavirus legislation is what it is, we are still in the middle of a global pandemic, and 10's of thousands of people have died as a result, directly or indirectly depending on which view you take of Covid.
But the fact is the rules are laid out, as per the wishes of the government. And they are there ultimately to attempt to keep us safe. The task of enforcing these laws (as always) falls to the police, along with everything else they've got to do.
So again, what are they supposed to do? Enforce the law, or don't enforce the law. They will be hammered either way. Can't win.
What happened to Sarah Everard was utterly horrific. And it goes without saying i completely understand the strength of feeling towards the case and the issues raised. The sad reality is what we all saw last night was the blatant hijack of a vigil (which had been rightly told not to go ahead and backed by the courts) by activists, anti-police agitators, opportunists with ulterior motives and those hell bent on causing a disturbance. All under the ever present camera lenses of those with other agendas.
Spraying "All Coppers Are Bastards" on a police van is not supporting Sarah's family.
Shouting "No justice, no peace" is not supporting Sarah's family.
Holding up "Defund the Police" banners is not supporting Sarah's family.
Unfortunately a reaction was sought by some, a reaction was had (through the clear disregard of the law, public safety, call it what you will), and the aftermath perfectly timed and captured for the media to lap up and farm out.
I know who WAS supporting Sarah's family though. The police family liason officer's, sticking by them throughout the most awful time of their entire life.
The investigation team which has worked and IS working tirelessly to put the person responsible for this horrific act behind bars.
And let it be said right now, if it even needed saying: NOBODY HATES BAD COPS AS MUCH AS GOOD COPS.
They go against every oath we hold dear. They ARE NOT us.
Last night could have been and should have been a huge outpouring of support for Sarah, with doorstep candlelit vigils across the country in scenes like we saw with "clap for our NHS heroes" albeit an unbelievably sad reason on this occasion.
But in all the noise and smoke, the real message and the real show of support has been lost, as we woke up to celebrities, government officials and the *media lambasting the police.
*The utterly poisonous mainstream media quite literally, day in day out, wake up with the seemingly sole intention of dividing people, and causing hate.
In any way they can, they sow the seeds of hate between us, whether it be race, religion, gender, anything. Because it generates clicks, and in turn money.
We're at a point now where the police are always seen as the villain.  My inbox has been pinging away with calls of "murderers" and "scum". We're so quick to forget names like Wayne Marques, Ian Dibell, David Whyte, Keith Palmer, Nicola Hughes, Fiona Bone, Stephen Oake, Sharon Beshenivsky and many others. Who risked everything and in some cases gave everything to try and keep us safe.
I don't know where this all ends up. I don't even know why i wrote this. Maybe i'm just sick and tired of hearing the one sided narrative, and want to try and give a voice to the "silent" majority.
Don't get me wrong, we are NOT perfect, never claimed to be. We're only human and can / will make mistakes, it would be hugely naive to think otherwise. But we're not the enemy.
I guess i'll sign off by saying this is only my opinion. I'm not speaking on behalf of the police, although in amongst the handful of likes and comments it will inevitably get, i just hope the message gets through.
Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 