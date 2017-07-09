« previous next »
Author Topic: Sarah Everard

Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #240 on: Today at 12:42:32 am

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:56:41 pm
Its an emotive response

Women were protesting peacefully against violence against women and this was the result...

Its entirely understandable



Theyve got this very very very wrong.

Counterfire          @counterfireorg

"We spoke to Patsy Stevenson who was pictured being brutally arrested in Clapham Common this evening. Outrageous and completely unwarranted attack on a peaceful protest by the police. #ReclaimTheseStreets #EndViolenceAgainstWomen"

https://www.twitter.com/counterfireorg/status/1370855819152089088
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #241 on: Today at 12:52:57 am
The video on that needs to be taken down and edited before they get done for contempt of court. Don't know whether RAWK would want links to content that could jeopardise any trial on here either.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #242 on: Today at 01:03:37 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:56:41 pm
Its an emotive response

Women were protesting peacefully against violence against women and this was the result...

Its entirely understandable



Theyve got this very very very wrong.
Scum.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #243 on: Today at 01:16:21 am

HELENA EDWARDS


Since we learned of Sarahs disappearance, this experience has been hard to put into words. Its not something anyone would ever imagine having to deal with. But now, as brutal as the outcome is, we have some answers. Its shocking and devastating. But I would rather know than never find out what happened to her, so we can begin the long, painful grieving process.

When I first heard of the vigil for Sarah on Clapham Common I was looking forward to attending  it felt good to be able to do something and express my love for Sarah and my sorrow for what has happened to her. Less than a day later, I decided not to attend, as have many of her friends. I cant speak for all of them, but my reason for not attending is this: my friends tragic death has been hijacked. It is not a tribute to her any more, its about something else  and I dont like what it has become.

Sarah was a victim of one of the most horrific crimes imaginable. She was extremely unlucky  that is all there is to it.

Her abduction and murder is not, in my opinion, a symptom of a sexist, dangerous society. When something awful like this happens there is a rush to look for reasons and apportion blame. If the suspect police officer in custody is eventually tried and found guilty of her murder, then I will hold him alone responsible. I will not be blaming men or the police for the actions of one individual. There will always be the odd psychopath out there  male or female  and there can be no accounting for that fact.

Sarah had many wonderful men in her life. Several of them were absolutely instrumental in the hunt for her, raising awareness online and in the local area, and out physically searching for her at the beginning. They are just as horrified as everyone else by what has happened.

I dont think Sarah would have wanted them, or men in general, to be smeared with the same brush as her attacker. Most people, and indeed men, are good. They would never wish harm on anyone else, let alone attack or kill someone. Despite what has happened to Sarah allegedly at the hands of this man, I will continue to believe that.

The suggestion by a Green Party peer, that all men should be under curfew after dark to help women feel safer on the streets, is one of the most ridiculous things I have ever heard. I would have laughed at it if it wasnt such an utterly awful situation. Sarah was a humble, private and sensible person (among many other things!), and I feel certain she would not agree with the circumstances of her disappearance being used to promote these kinds of ideas.

I also wish to publicly praise the police conducting this investigation. They have done their job brilliantly, and although sadly it is too late for Sarah, I am grateful they are finding us some of the answers that we so desperately need. I am sure they are equally stunned and appalled that this awful crime seems to have been perpetrated by one of their own.

As for us, her friends? Let us grieve for our loved one, brutally taken in such an awful way. The public reaction to her death has been overwhelming, and for the most part very touching. But be assured, the misuse of it by those with an agenda is not a comfort to us.

As a 33-year-old woman, what will I take from this? I am reminded that life is short, and I will try to live mine to the full. Of course, I will be sensible and maybe take a few more taxis than I used to. But I will not live in fear. As soon as lockdown is over, I am going to go out, celebrate, get drunk with my mates in a pub. I will dance, laugh, cry, hug people and be grateful that I am alive. I will miss my friend deeply. I am so sad she will never see the end of lockdown and, as her friends, we will never get to enjoy these experiences with her again.

https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/03/13/this-is-not-what-sarah-would-have-wanted/
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #244 on: Today at 01:20:05 am
Baffling, what the fuck is this?

Edit: Clearly she is a friend of Sarah so I think her opinion should be considered. So I retract my initial shock, but continuing down the same path helps no one. And I think despite her grief she is blind to a much wider problem.

"I don't like what it has become"

Seriously?

'It's all a load of bollocks' but I'll take a few more taxis than I used to  :butt
Last Edit: Today at 01:38:40 am by Hij
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #245 on: Today at 01:20:39 am
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 01:16:21 am
HELENA EDWARDS

https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/03/13/this-is-not-what-sarah-would-have-wanted/


One of the dumbest things I've had the misfortune to read. Of fucking course it's from Spiked, home to the stupidest opinions in this country.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #246 on: Today at 01:26:35 am
Spiked. Ugh.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #247 on: Today at 01:40:07 am
Ok I've just seen what else Spiked offer.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #248 on: Today at 02:01:47 am
Spiked is the supposed anti-fascist internet magazine that loves to defend fascism.



Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #249 on: Today at 02:11:32 am
Never been on Spiked so I've no idea about the site.

That being said what exactly is wrong with that article,what's got you up in arms ?
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #250 on: Today at 02:23:16 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:11:32 am
Never been on Spiked so I've no idea about the site.

That being said what exactly is wrong with that article,what's got you up in arms ?
Fair question. I'm not seeing much to get angry about there. A female has offered her opinion. A female who knew Sarah. Why the backlash?
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #251 on: Today at 02:27:09 am
Remember my mum telling me once of how when she was a young woman returning from work, she was walking and someone tried to grab her but she was close to home and able to run inside. Dreads to even think about but it's always stuck with me.

It's fucked up the level of everyday harassment that every woman has to go through but I think it's also underestimated by men just how many women and girls suffer serious assault. The amount of times I have been told by someone that they have had something serious happen to them in their past is scary.

In terms of the article posted above that this murder means nothing as to the wider state of our society...

Men have a problem with violence and sexual violence. And it's not just on women either, on other men and children also. Yes perpetrators can be female but the numbers don't lie in terms of the proportions. The prisons are packed with violent and sexually violent men, just like our society. Why is this? We accept it as part of the way the world is without even thinking about it. Imagine if women started going out and committing violent and sexual crimes to the extent that men do. There really would be 6pm curfews. There is a link between violence and masculinity that needs to be overcome, I don't know what can be done in that regard, but as progressive as our society is compared with our history, it's still ever-present.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #252 on: Today at 02:32:38 am
Some men,just like some females,sickos like that twat are few and far between.

And the curfew about (not you) was just pure fucking stupidity,made by somebody who saw a chance of a bit of fame off the back of a young womans murder.

Last Edit: Today at 02:35:58 am by WhereAngelsPlay
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #253 on: Today at 02:35:13 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:11:32 am
Never been on Spiked so I've no idea about the site.

That being said what exactly is wrong with that article,what's got you up in arms ?

Was about to say something similar. I think there is some thats a bit questionable but also some thats very true.

The suggestion it has been hijacked is true for the anti-lockdown dickheads that have been all over this using it for its own agenda just for starters. Then we have Kate Middleton laying a candle conveniently not wearing a mask so she could get snapped. Absolutely no reason she wouldnt have a mask on unless she wanted to be seen. Yes Im sure shes genuinely wanting to pay respects and feels awful but not wearing a mask is for one reason only. Tons of others piggybacking on it too.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #254 on: Today at 02:40:06 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:23:16 am
Fair question. I'm not seeing much to get angry about there. A female has offered her opinion. A female who knew Sarah. Why the backlash?

It's written to be that way. It's a defence of 'normal' men, it's written to get you on side. You are the audience it is trying to reach and convince.

It downplays some of the less serious but still major sexual offences that happen in life but that don't ultimately end up in murder.

Did anyone actually read Sian's post?

Read it again.

Quote
When you're a little girl, the boys at primary school will try to look up your skirt. You don't really know why they do it, you're only 6, but you know it feels a bit weird. Maybe you tell your mum when you get home, maybe you don't. If you do tell her, maybe she'll say "boys will be boys", or maybe she'll sigh in resignation and tell you to ignore them. She's been there before. We all have.

When you're 11, 12, 13, the boys at secondary school ping your bra strap, sometimes undoing it completely. You'll be sat there trying to pay attention to the teacher, and then you'll feel a sharp snap followed by sniggering. Boys will be boys, and if you say anything, they'll be really horrible to you. It's not worth it. You're 15 now, it's summer, you take off your jumper and your Music teacher compliments you on the bra he can see through your school shirt. You have to stay behind with him to do your GCSE coursework. He compliments you on your haircut and says you look like a rockstar. You know that's not okay but he's a teacher, so how can you say anything? Your insides are squirming and you look at the clock on the wall, willing the seconds to speed up so you can get out of there.

When you walk home from school, sometimes cars beep at you. Sometimes men shout stuff out the window at you. When you're at uni, most days you get your arse grabbed on the bus. Once, you're sat in a beer garden reading a book and a man sits next to you and starts masturbating through his trousers, murmuring "let me come on you, please let me come on you". You quietly stand up, trying not to shake - with fear, with disgust - and you go inside and tell the lad on the bar. He kicks the man out and bars him, offers to call the police. You thank him but you tell him not to bother. He asks you if you're okay, you lie and say you are. You're grateful for his kindness.

The cold, dark night air feels like it's about to grow a pair of hands and grab you. You love listening to music when you walk, but headphones aren't a great idea for a woman. You're hyper-aware of your surroundings, every sound from the trees, every crunch of a twig. You texted your mate, your partner, your mum to tell them you're on the way. It's an unsaid thing, an implication that everyone understands. "I'm on my way" means "I'm on my way, if I'm not back when I should be, start to worry". You wish you could just live your life and do what you want to do without setting yourself curfews for your own safety, but it's been this way for as long as you can remember now.

There's a man walking behind you - quite far behind you - but you feel your heart rate start to pick up. Your hands are stuffed in your pockets, and you tighten your grip around the house keys which are poking out between your knuckles. Frankly, you don't know why you do it - how exactly would it help, it'd probably just make your attacker more angry - but you do it all the same, because it's kind of comforting. Your mind is racing with possible scenarios, escape routes, what might be about to happen to you. You hope you just get mugged or raped, and it doesn't go any further than that. Please, God, don't let it go any further than that... but if it does, please let it be quick.

The man - perhaps sensing your discomfort - crosses over to the other side of the road and calls someone, possibly his wife. You release the breath you didn't even realise you'd been holding, and then you start to feel bad. Bad, because you thought those awful things about someone you don't know - he could be a lovely fella, for all you know. Bad, because you can't walk the streets without picturing the awful things you think might be about to happen to you. Bad, because you're scared all the time. Bad, because for all the nice men out there, there's men like Sarah Everard's attacker. Like Libby Squires' attacker.

Then you get angry. And that's all life is, for a woman. Feeling scared, feeling bad, feeling angry. Scared, bad, angry in the knowledge that it could be you next time. Scared, bad, angry because women will continue to be killed by men until the fiery death of the universe, and there's not a thing to be done about it.

My thoughts are with Sarah Everard's family and friends.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #255 on: Today at 02:44:32 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 02:40:06 am
It's written to be that way. It's a defence of 'normal' men, it's written to get you on side. You are the audience it is trying to reach and convince.

It downplays some of the less serious but still major sexual offences that happen in life but that don't ultimately end up in murder.

Did anyone actually read Sian's post?

Read it again.

Does not read that way to me.

She didn't say that all men are bad,the horror.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #256 on: Today at 02:45:11 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:44:32 am
Does not read that way to me.

She didn't say that all men are bad,the horror.

No one has said all men are bad mate.

Edit: You know what actually you are a cheeky little twat.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #257 on: Today at 02:47:52 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 02:40:06 am
Did anyone actually read Sian's post?

Was thinking the same
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #258 on: Today at 02:52:07 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 02:45:11 am
No one has said all men are bad mate.

Where does it downplay any less serious but still major sexual attacks ?

Serious question as I've read it twice more and cannot see it,slightly drunk and very high though so I could just not be seeing what you're talking about.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #259 on: Today at 02:53:57 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:11:32 am
Never been on Spiked so I've no idea about the site.

That being said what exactly is wrong with that article,what's got you up in arms ?

Spiked used to be Living Marxism. Until they folded after losing a libel case. A supposed left wing organisation that is funded by the Koch's yet defends right wing ideology. A supposed left wing organisation that opposes libel, hate speech and incitement law.

It is basically Adolf Hitler pretending to be a socialist.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #260 on: Today at 02:54:35 am
Just seen your edit.

Don't fucking bother replying if that's what you feel.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #261 on: Today at 02:57:06 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:53:57 am
Spiked used to be Living Marxism. Until they folded after losing a libel case. A supposed left wing organisation that is funded by the Koch's yet defends right wing ideology. A supposed left wing organisation that opposes libel, hate speech and incitement law.

It is basically Adolf Hitler pretending to be a socialist.

Thanks for the heads up,I'll continue giving them the same amount of clicks then.

Knew there must be a reason why I've never seen it before.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #262 on: Today at 03:00:51 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:52:07 am
Where does it downplay any less serious but still major sexual attacks ?

Serious question as I've read it twice more and cannot see it,slightly drunk and very high though so I could just not be seeing what you're talking about.

In the article she unquestionably says that the problem is only isolated to the murderer. That only he himself is the problem. Implying that there is no issue at all beyond this incident. When the starting post in this thread eloquently and depressingly should put into a clear gaze what women are up against and make really clear that we should listen to women who suffer this and that it evidently isn't just one bloke or one incident. It happens constantly. Read it again.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #263 on: Today at 03:13:17 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:32:38 am
Some men,just like some females,sickos like that twat are few and far between.

And the curfew about (not you) was just pure fucking stupidity,made by somebody who saw a chance of a bit of fame off the back of a young womans murder.
Incidents of headline hitting murders like this may be rare but violence and sexual assault are pretty fucking common unfortunately. And I believe it's all linked. In terms of serious incidents, I already have a real life example, so 'few and far between' doesn't mean much to me, neither does 'some men, some women', when you look at the stats (even though we don't really need the stats to know this great disparity).  I went to a small school and lad my age in jail right now for attempted murder, cut his girlfriends face and stabbed her after telling her nobody else but him could have her. She was only saved because she'd made him meet her in public and fortunately some passerby was able to help.
 
It was daft the Green peer allowed gobshites to be more angry about something she'd said than a young woman getting killed, but the context of her saying that, which was obviously not something she was seriously proposing, was in response to women being told in order to protect themselves they should stay inside come evening.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #264 on: Today at 03:16:14 am
That's not what she said,she made clear a couple of times that she was speaking about Sarah and the sick fuck who killed her.

And lets not lose sight that she is emotionally affected by this as Sarah is her friend.

I don't know the author of the article or her previous work or political leanings.

She could well be a snake who is doing the same as those she has called out,I don't know but on the face of the one article I've read I am willing to give her the benefit of the doubt.
Logged
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #265 on: Today at 03:17:43 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:54:35 am
Just seen your edit.

Don't fucking bother replying if that's what you feel.

I think it's wild that after an instance like this you can't even listen to what someone is saying to you. Do you reckon Sian is lying or do you reckon that is her lived experience? She is just one woman but sadly I imagine her experiences extend to many more women. I'm part of the problem, in that I have a daughter and only now do I care as much as I should have years ago. The statistics on women being sexually assaulted in their lifetime is crazily high and it's really sad. Looking at my 3 year old daughter and imagining her arse being grabbed, or being followed down a street, or propositioned when she doesn't fancy it puts the fear into me. And I know deep down I should have cared about this more before I had a daughter but I can only do what I can do. Your sarcastic response of "the horror" was bang out of order mate.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #266 on: Today at 03:19:52 am
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 03:13:17 am
Incidents of headline hitting murders like this may be rare but violence and sexual assault are pretty fucking common unfortunately. And I believe it's all linked. In terms of serious incidents, I already have a real life example, so 'few and far between' doesn't mean much to me, neither does 'some men, some women', when you look at the stats (even though we don't really need the stats to know this great disparity).  I went to a small school and lad my age in jail right now for attempted murder, cut his girlfriends face and stabbed her after telling her nobody else but him could have her. She was only saved because she'd made him meet her in public and fortunately some passerby was able to help.
 
It was daft the Green peer allowed gobshites to be more angry about something she'd said than a young woman getting killed, but the context of her saying that, which was obviously not something she was seriously proposing, was in response to women being told in order to protect themselves they should stay inside come evening.

If that's the case then her response was bang on.
Reply #267 on: Today at 03:28:05 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 03:17:43 am
I think it's wild that after an instance like this you can't even listen to what someone is saying to you. Do you reckon Sian is lying or do you reckon that is her lived experience? She is just one woman but sadly I imagine her experiences extend to many more women. I'm part of the problem, in that I have a daughter and only now do I care as much as I should have years ago. The statistics on women being sexually assaulted in their lifetime is crazily high and it's really sad. Looking at my 3 year old daughter and imagining her arse being grabbed, or being followed down a street, or propositioned when she doesn't fancy it puts the fear into me. And I know deep down I should have cared about this more before I had a daughter but I can only do what I can do. Your sarcastic response of "the horror" was bang out of order mate.


I'm not talking about Sian so stop using her.

That original post was both heartfelt,articulate and sobering.

The murder is sickening and the article is by an actual person who must be hurting far more that either of us can understand and it doesn't help when people are reading it and then attacking her for shit she hasn't said.

At least in this case.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #268 on: Today at 03:30:44 am
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 03:13:17 am
It was daft the Green peer allowed gobshites to be more angry about something she'd said than a young woman getting killed.

In one mate.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #269 on: Today at 03:44:12 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:28:05 am

I'm not talking about Sian so stop using her.

That original post was both heartfelt,articulate and sobering.

The murder is sickening and the article is by an actual person who must be hurting far more that either of us can understand and it doesn't help when people are reading it and then attacking her for shit she hasn't said.

At least in this case.

I'm not using her at all. Her words demonstrate the problem we have in our society far more than I could put together, especially as if you fucking read it she's been a victim herself. You can read whatever you want into the Spiked article, but the issue of harassment and sexual assault still exists in our society regardless of what she writes.

You know what, fuck it. I spent time in HMP Edmunds Hill in 2010/2011. I met a fella I thought was cool. Eventually the screws leaked onto the wing that he had raped a little boy. Four years old he was. I was horrified. He begged me to stop him getting beaten up and despite how bad I felt with him clearly being scared I did fuck all because fuck him that's why. I'll let prison justice take place instead. He got horribly fucked up and shipped back out to Littlehey. Then there was another fella on my course for IT that said he was in for beating his wife and then 3 days after he was let out someone slapped down the Sun in front of me which obviously I don't read and the article was basically "Sex offender back out near childrens parks".

Or the many fellas I met inside in for several rapes because unfortunately if you're inside you meet pricks like that. I've met some horrible c*nts through my life. They fucking walk amongst us mate. And they are always always always men.

Obviously it goes without saying that you'll meet more of them in prison, that's the way it works, they've been caught. But are you seriously telling me you've never seen males proposition woman who don't want to be talked to? Grab arses or ping bra strings? The entire post is about us as blokes understanding that this happens even if we like to think it doesn't and when we have the opportunity, stopping it.

That article isn't a get out clause for people who need to assess their behaviour and their friends behaviour.
