« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sarah Everard  (Read 7498 times)

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,104
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #240 on: Today at 12:42:32 am »

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:56:41 pm
Its an emotive response

Women were protesting peacefully against violence against women and this was the result...

Its entirely understandable



Theyve got this very very very wrong.

Counterfire          @counterfireorg

"We spoke to Patsy Stevenson who was pictured being brutally arrested in Clapham Common this evening. Outrageous and completely unwarranted attack on a peaceful protest by the police. #ReclaimTheseStreets #EndViolenceAgainstWomen"

https://www.twitter.com/counterfireorg/status/1370855819152089088
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,584
  • JFT96
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #241 on: Today at 12:52:57 am »
The video on that needs to be taken down and edited before they get done for contempt of court. Don't know whether RAWK would want links to content that could jeopardise any trial on here either.
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,650
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #242 on: Today at 01:03:37 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:56:41 pm
Its an emotive response

Women were protesting peacefully against violence against women and this was the result...

Its entirely understandable



Theyve got this very very very wrong.
Scum.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,104
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #243 on: Today at 01:16:21 am »

HELENA EDWARDS


Since we learned of Sarahs disappearance, this experience has been hard to put into words. Its not something anyone would ever imagine having to deal with. But now, as brutal as the outcome is, we have some answers. Its shocking and devastating. But I would rather know than never find out what happened to her, so we can begin the long, painful grieving process.

When I first heard of the vigil for Sarah on Clapham Common I was looking forward to attending  it felt good to be able to do something and express my love for Sarah and my sorrow for what has happened to her. Less than a day later, I decided not to attend, as have many of her friends. I cant speak for all of them, but my reason for not attending is this: my friends tragic death has been hijacked. It is not a tribute to her any more, its about something else  and I dont like what it has become.

Sarah was a victim of one of the most horrific crimes imaginable. She was extremely unlucky  that is all there is to it.

Her abduction and murder is not, in my opinion, a symptom of a sexist, dangerous society. When something awful like this happens there is a rush to look for reasons and apportion blame. If the suspect police officer in custody is eventually tried and found guilty of her murder, then I will hold him alone responsible. I will not be blaming men or the police for the actions of one individual. There will always be the odd psychopath out there  male or female  and there can be no accounting for that fact.

Sarah had many wonderful men in her life. Several of them were absolutely instrumental in the hunt for her, raising awareness online and in the local area, and out physically searching for her at the beginning. They are just as horrified as everyone else by what has happened.

I dont think Sarah would have wanted them, or men in general, to be smeared with the same brush as her attacker. Most people, and indeed men, are good. They would never wish harm on anyone else, let alone attack or kill someone. Despite what has happened to Sarah allegedly at the hands of this man, I will continue to believe that.

The suggestion by a Green Party peer, that all men should be under curfew after dark to help women feel safer on the streets, is one of the most ridiculous things I have ever heard. I would have laughed at it if it wasnt such an utterly awful situation. Sarah was a humble, private and sensible person (among many other things!), and I feel certain she would not agree with the circumstances of her disappearance being used to promote these kinds of ideas.

I also wish to publicly praise the police conducting this investigation. They have done their job brilliantly, and although sadly it is too late for Sarah, I am grateful they are finding us some of the answers that we so desperately need. I am sure they are equally stunned and appalled that this awful crime seems to have been perpetrated by one of their own.

As for us, her friends? Let us grieve for our loved one, brutally taken in such an awful way. The public reaction to her death has been overwhelming, and for the most part very touching. But be assured, the misuse of it by those with an agenda is not a comfort to us.

As a 33-year-old woman, what will I take from this? I am reminded that life is short, and I will try to live mine to the full. Of course, I will be sensible and maybe take a few more taxis than I used to. But I will not live in fear. As soon as lockdown is over, I am going to go out, celebrate, get drunk with my mates in a pub. I will dance, laugh, cry, hug people and be grateful that I am alive. I will miss my friend deeply. I am so sad she will never see the end of lockdown and, as her friends, we will never get to enjoy these experiences with her again.

https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/03/13/this-is-not-what-sarah-would-have-wanted/
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,650
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #244 on: Today at 01:20:05 am »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 01:16:21 am
HELENA EDWARDS


Since we learned of Sarahs disappearance, this experience has been hard to put into words. Its not something anyone would ever imagine having to deal with. But now, as brutal as the outcome is, we have some answers. Its shocking and devastating. But I would rather know than never find out what happened to her, so we can begin the long, painful grieving process.

When I first heard of the vigil for Sarah on Clapham Common I was looking forward to attending  it felt good to be able to do something and express my love for Sarah and my sorrow for what has happened to her. Less than a day later, I decided not to attend, as have many of her friends. I cant speak for all of them, but my reason for not attending is this: my friends tragic death has been hijacked. It is not a tribute to her any more, its about something else  and I dont like what it has become.

Sarah was a victim of one of the most horrific crimes imaginable. She was extremely unlucky  that is all there is to it.

Her abduction and murder is not, in my opinion, a symptom of a sexist, dangerous society. When something awful like this happens there is a rush to look for reasons and apportion blame. If the suspect police officer in custody is eventually tried and found guilty of her murder, then I will hold him alone responsible. I will not be blaming men or the police for the actions of one individual. There will always be the odd psychopath out there  male or female  and there can be no accounting for that fact.

Sarah had many wonderful men in her life. Several of them were absolutely instrumental in the hunt for her, raising awareness online and in the local area, and out physically searching for her at the beginning. They are just as horrified as everyone else by what has happened.

I dont think Sarah would have wanted them, or men in general, to be smeared with the same brush as her attacker. Most people, and indeed men, are good. They would never wish harm on anyone else, let alone attack or kill someone. Despite what has happened to Sarah allegedly at the hands of this man, I will continue to believe that.

The suggestion by a Green Party peer, that all men should be under curfew after dark to help women feel safer on the streets, is one of the most ridiculous things I have ever heard. I would have laughed at it if it wasnt such an utterly awful situation. Sarah was a humble, private and sensible person (among many other things!), and I feel certain she would not agree with the circumstances of her disappearance being used to promote these kinds of ideas.

I also wish to publicly praise the police conducting this investigation. They have done their job brilliantly, and although sadly it is too late for Sarah, I am grateful they are finding us some of the answers that we so desperately need. I am sure they are equally stunned and appalled that this awful crime seems to have been perpetrated by one of their own.

As for us, her friends? Let us grieve for our loved one, brutally taken in such an awful way. The public reaction to her death has been overwhelming, and for the most part very touching. But be assured, the misuse of it by those with an agenda is not a comfort to us.

As a 33-year-old woman, what will I take from this? I am reminded that life is short, and I will try to live mine to the full. Of course, I will be sensible and maybe take a few more taxis than I used to. But I will not live in fear. As soon as lockdown is over, I am going to go out, celebrate, get drunk with my mates in a pub. I will dance, laugh, cry, hug people and be grateful that I am alive. I will miss my friend deeply. I am so sad she will never see the end of lockdown and, as her friends, we will never get to enjoy these experiences with her again.

https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/03/13/this-is-not-what-sarah-would-have-wanted/

Baffling, what the fuck is this?

Edit: Clearly she is a friend of Sarah so I think her opinion should be considered. So I retract my initial shock, but continuing down the same path helps no one. And I think despite her grief she is blind to a much wider problem.

"I don't like what it has become"

Seriously?

'It's all a load of bollocks' but I'll take a few more taxis than I used to  :butt
« Last Edit: Today at 01:38:40 am by Hij »
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,764
  • Truthiness
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #245 on: Today at 01:20:39 am »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 01:16:21 am
HELENA EDWARDS

https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/03/13/this-is-not-what-sarah-would-have-wanted/


One of the dumbest things I've had the misfortune to read. Of fucking course it's from Spiked, home to the stupidest opinions in this country.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,307
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #246 on: Today at 01:26:35 am »
Spiked. Ugh.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,650
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #247 on: Today at 01:40:07 am »
Ok I've just seen what else Spiked offer.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,152
  • JFT 96
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #248 on: Today at 02:01:47 am »
Spiked is the supposed anti-fascist internet magazine that loves to defend fascism.



Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #249 on: Today at 02:11:32 am »
Never been on Spiked so I've no idea about the site.

That being said what exactly is wrong with that article,what's got you up in arms ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,911
  • BAGs
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #250 on: Today at 02:23:16 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:11:32 am
Never been on Spiked so I've no idea about the site.

That being said what exactly is wrong with that article,what's got you up in arms ?
Fair question. I'm not seeing much to get angry about there. A female has offered her opinion. A female who knew Sarah. Why the backlash?
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Online Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,035
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #251 on: Today at 02:27:09 am »
Remember my mum telling me once of how when she was a young woman returning from work, she was walking and someone tried to grab her but she was close to home and able to run inside. Dreads to even think about but it's always stuck with me.

It's fucked up the level of everyday harassment that every woman has to go through but I think it's also underestimated by men just how many women and girls suffer serious assault. The amount of times I have been told by someone that they have had something serious happen to them in their past is scary.

In terms of the article posted above that this murder means nothing as to the wider state of our society...

Men have a problem with violence and sexual violence. And it's not just on women either, on other men and children also. Yes perpetrators can be female but the numbers don't lie in terms of the proportions. The prisons are packed with violent and sexually violent men, just like our society. Why is this? We accept it as part of the way the world is without even thinking about it. Imagine if women started going out and committing violent and sexual crimes to the extent that men do. There really would be 6pm curfews. There is a link between violence and masculinity that needs to be overcome, I don't know what can be done in that regard, but as progressive as our society is compared with our history, it's still ever-present.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 