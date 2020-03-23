« previous next »
Sarah Everard

Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #200 on: Today at 07:55:39 pm
Youd think theyd keep a low profile considering the potential perpetrator, cant believe that video. I dont understand why theyre dragging people away anyway?

Really poorly managed from the police there.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #201 on: Today at 08:06:13 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:55:39 pm
Youd think theyd keep a low profile considering the potential perpetrator, cant believe that video. I dont understand why theyre dragging people away anyway?

Really poorly managed from the police there.

Just when you think they couldn't have managed it any worse.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #202 on: Today at 08:08:21 pm
Thai country needs a fucking revolution
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #203 on: Today at 08:11:58 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:50:08 pm
PROTEST FOR WOMEN SAFETY - Clapham Common | London

https://twitter.com/SubjectAccesss/status/1370818510197248007

Even without the context, the snatch squads are obscene but just the fact those are Met police officers is beyond anything words can describe

And a Liverpool fan in the replies defending the police. Fucking hell.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #204 on: Today at 08:17:49 pm
Fuck the police. ACAB.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #205 on: Today at 08:39:27 pm
Absolutely disgusting scenes. The Met needs disbanding and a police service that is fit for purpose put in its place. I can only imagine what the likes of Sian who penned probably the best post I have ever read on here thinks of the actions of the Met.

Then imagine what Sarah's family think watching that.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #206 on: Today at 08:41:50 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:39:27 pm
Absolutely disgusting scenes. The Met needs disbanding and a police service that is fit for purpose put in its place. I can only imagine what the likes of Sian who penned probably the best post I have ever read on here thinks of the actions of the Met.

Then imagine what Sarah's family think watching that.

Is it me or is the Police waiting til after dark to attack the vigil beyond contemptible?

I'll leave that there.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #207 on: Today at 08:41:50 pm
Looks like its become a bit aggressive. It had absolutely no reason to become so tense, and its a disgrace that the police have felt the need to get involved and antagonise what would have been a peaceful demonstration.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #208 on: Today at 08:47:27 pm
At what point does someone realise that theyve got this terribly, disastrously wrong...
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #209 on: Today at 08:49:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:47:27 pm
At what pony does someone realise that theyve got this terribly, disastrously wrong...

Normal people will think that. Those in charge, and making decisions will pig headedly think they did nothing wrong.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #210 on: Today at 08:53:48 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:49:31 pm
Normal people will think that. Those in charge, and making decisions will pig headedly think they did nothing wrong.

When you have a young innocent woman snatched off the street and allegedly murdered by a Police officer who in their right mind would think the right thing to do was to send in snatch squads against women protesting peacefully.

Whoever issued that order needs to be held to account.   
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #211 on: Today at 08:56:15 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:53:48 pm
When you have a young innocent woman snatched off the street and allegedly murdered by a Police officer who in their right mind would think the right thing to do was to send in snatch squads against women protesting peacefully.

Whoever issued that order needs to be held to account.   

I know. Im in no way defending it Al.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #212 on: Today at 09:07:04 pm
Picture of a woman at the demonstration being arrested. Pretty heavy hitting picture. Theres a video too just before shes arrested and shes literally just standing there.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #213 on: Today at 09:13:58 pm
Fuck the police.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #214 on: Today at 09:18:27 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:53:48 pm


Whoever issued that order needs to be held to account.   
I guarantee you it was that fucking c*nt Priti Patel.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #215 on: Today at 09:25:34 pm
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #216 on: Today at 09:27:25 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:56:15 pm
I know. Im in no way defending it Al.

I know Nick sorry if it came across that way. You are right though instead of holding their hands up and admitting they got it wrong they will just close ranks and look to smear the victims.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #217 on: Today at 09:29:24 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:18:27 pm
I guarantee you it was that fucking c*nt Priti Patel.

The bit I don't get is the number of women prepared to defend the actions of the police if it wasn't for protests like these women wouldn't even have the vote.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #218 on: Today at 09:33:47 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:18:27 pm
I guarantee you it was that fucking c*nt Priti Patel.

Kit Malthouse apparently. 

Edit: it was him who reportedly spoke to police forces last night to prevent official vigils.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #219 on: Today at 09:34:48 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:29:24 pm
The bit I don't get is the number of women prepared to defend the actions of the police if it wasn't for protests like these women wouldn't even have the vote.

Exactly. I just don't get what the Met thought they would achieve by acting in this way. The politicians too have been sneaky but then you would expect that of the Tories.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #220 on: Today at 09:35:06 pm
Policing in the U.K. requires legitimacy of the police.  Its somewhat unique in the world.

You cannot police like this.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #221 on: Today at 09:37:27 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:53:48 pm
When you have a young innocent woman snatched off the street and allegedly murdered by a Police officer who in their right mind would think the right thing to do was to send in snatch squads against women protesting peacefully.

Whoever issued that order needs to be held to account.   
Absolutely - utterly shameful any police were there at all..........what was it 4, 5 maybe 6 women peacefully marking the killing of a young woman. Utter numbskulls.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #222 on: Today at 09:54:53 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 09:13:58 pm
Fuck the police.

Comments like this, and ACAB after such well rounded arguments and points made throughout this thread about a tragic event are fucking idiotic. A brilliant impactive piece of writing, and then also rationalising your point not all men are to be judged the same then making these comments. I'm a man, I'm in the police I'm disgusted with what's gone on.

The way the met are handling the protests is poor but what are they supposed to do, honestly? They won't win either way. If they leave the protests you'll have other groups asking why they were so soft this time, see the BLM protests and the right wingers.

The police aren't always right but police by consent. We're understaffed and underpaid much like the NHS and are just told to crack on. The police do an awful lot to help domestic abuse victims, with safeguarding, DA charities and signposting, as well as trying as hard as we can to get victims to engage. Again it's not perfect and there's a zero tolerance on domestic abuse to the point you'd be shocked how many people are locked up a day. Gathering evidence and getting it to CPS is another debate

So honestly, not ACAB, some are. Like every other job
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #223 on: Today at 09:56:41 pm
Its an emotive response

Women were protesting peacefully against violence against women and this was the result...

Its entirely understandable



Theyve got this very very very wrong.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #224 on: Today at 10:00:19 pm
Disgusting from the Met Police. Cressida Dick and Priti Patel need to go. They are demonstrating unwieldy power.

I watched a livestream from around 6pm and was also disgusted that some right-wing cranks had decided to try co-opt the space. Was some old guy mumbling stuff at women about lockdown and freedoms. Really disgusting but glad the crowd shouted him off stage and I think he got arrested possibly also. I believe Piers Corbyn was also there.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #225 on: Today at 10:02:35 pm
Sky news reporting MPs across all parties criticise the met police response tonight. 
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #226 on: Today at 10:15:28 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 09:54:53 pm
The way the met are handling the protests is poor but what are they supposed to do, honestly? They won't win either way. If they leave the protests you'll have other groups asking why they were so soft this time, see the BLM protests and the right wingers.

You heavily limit numbers entering the common to allow social distance, make sure everyone wears masks and send every female officer in there (at a respectful distance) as an act of support and unity (and a bit of PR). The only time they step in is when the protest isn't peaceful.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #227 on: Today at 10:15:37 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 09:54:53 pm
The police do an awful lot to help domestic abuse victims

I didnt feel like I was getting much help when I waited for six hours for them to turn up to do a domestic abuse questionnaire, after my ex had given me a black eye and kicked me repeatedly in the stomach. I didnt feel like I was getting much help when they took his side and suggested I was winding him up and I deserved it. Thank you for the lecture though, Im sure youre one of the good ones.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #228 on: Today at 10:22:36 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:15:37 pm
I didn’t feel like I was getting much help when I waited for six hours for them to turn up to do a domestic abuse questionnaire, after my ex had given me a black eye and kicked me repeatedly in the stomach. I didn’t feel like I was getting much help when they took his side and suggested I was winding him up and I deserved it. Thank you for the lecture though, I’m sure you’re one of the good ones.

Thats tough to hear and If that's the way your feeling then no one can change that, but I have to say, not all of the police are like that.

I'm not trying to talk down to you or lecture you in any way, but there are good bizzies out there, that try and do an honest a caring job, sometimes it doesn't always go according to plan.

Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #229 on: Today at 10:28:59 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 10:22:36 pm
Thats tough to hear and If that's the way your feeling then no one can change that, but I have to say, not all of the police are like that.

I'm not trying to talk down to you or lecture you in any way, but there are good bizzies out there, that try and do an honest a caring job, sometimes it doesn't always go according to plan.


A woman who has been fucked over by the police, is watching women being fucked over by the police whilst peacefully protesting about women being fucked over by men....nearly all women.

There but for the grace of god go I.  Chops, you and I have it lucky. This is our sisters, our daughters, our mothers our colleagues...
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #230 on: Today at 10:36:11 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:28:59 pm
A woman who has been fucked over by the police, is watching women being fucked over by the police whilst peacefully protesting about women being fucked over by men....nearly all women.

There but for the grace of god go I.  Chops, you and I have it lucky. This is our sisters, our daughters, our mothers our colleagues...

Your edit was my reply.

We are all concerned.


This march as emotionally correct as it is, in any normal times would go ahead peacefully, but right now, with the covid rules in place, then the law,is the law.
Admittedly by looking at TV images, they maybe could of handed things better, I don't know, I'm not there nor is anyone here, but no covid rulings and that goes ahead peacefully.

Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #231 on: Today at 10:36:33 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 10:22:36 pm
Thats tough to hear and If that's the way your feeling then no one can change that, but I have to say, not all of the police are like that.

I'm not trying to talk down to you or lecture you in any way, but there are good bizzies out there, that try and do an honest a caring job, sometimes it doesn't always go according to plan.


Yeah but they're usually partnered with an absolute c*nt.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #232 on: Today at 10:40:52 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:02:35 pm
Sky news reporting MPs across all parties criticise the met police response tonight. 

So what? As usual they've seen which way the wind is blowing and decided to say the easy thing, as with most of these big events though "due process" will take long enough for the public to move on and then nothing will come out of it.

Tories will probably see this as a good opportunity to slash police budgets.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #233 on: Today at 10:55:51 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:40:52 pm
So what? As usual they've seen which way the wind is blowing and decided to say the easy thing, as with most of these big events though "due process" will take long enough for the public to move on and then nothing will come out of it.

Tories will probably see this as a good opportunity to slash police budgets.

Ed Davey calling on the commissioner to resign and Starmer critical.  Patel has asked for a full report, although as to Patels intentions only she knows I guess.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #234 on: Today at 10:59:01 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:55:51 pm
Ed Davey calling on the commissioner to resign and Starmer critical.  Patel has asked for a full report, although as to Patels intentions only she knows I guess.

Not wanting to take the conversation away from the original topic, with that bill due to come to parliament on next week which is potentially going to make protesting much harder - it may get people's off their arses and question the government's real intentions. A sign of things to come I fear.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #235 on: Today at 10:59:56 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:55:51 pm
Ed Davey calling on the commissioner to resign and Starmer critical.  Patel has asked for a full report, although as to Patels intentions only she knows I guess.

So, a man, calling for a woman to resign, over a march by women, about a woman who was killed by a man and the march was policed by men.

Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #236 on: Today at 11:05:53 pm
They should have wore Rangers shirts, might've got a police escort.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #237 on: Today at 11:09:14 pm
Apparently Piers Corbyn turned up with a megaphone and started preaching about anti-lockdown etc...  ::)
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #238 on: Today at 11:18:56 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:07:04 pm
Picture of a woman at the demonstration being arrested. Pretty heavy hitting picture. Theres a video too just before shes arrested and shes literally just standing there.

Have you got a link to that video?
