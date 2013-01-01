« previous next »
Sarah Everard

Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #200 on: Today at 07:55:39 pm
Youd think theyd keep a low profile considering the potential perpetrator, cant believe that video. I dont understand why theyre dragging people away anyway?

Really poorly managed from the police there.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #201 on: Today at 08:06:13 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:55:39 pm
Just when you think they couldn't have managed it any worse.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #202 on: Today at 08:08:21 pm
Thai country needs a fucking revolution
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #203 on: Today at 08:11:58 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:50:08 pm
PROTEST FOR WOMEN SAFETY - Clapham Common | London

https://twitter.com/SubjectAccesss/status/1370818510197248007

Even without the context, the snatch squads are obscene but just the fact those are Met police officers is beyond anything words can describe

And a Liverpool fan in the replies defending the police. Fucking hell.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #204 on: Today at 08:17:49 pm
Fuck the police. ACAB.
