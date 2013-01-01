Youd think theyd keep a low profile considering the potential perpetrator, cant believe that video. I dont understand why theyre dragging people away anyway? Really poorly managed from the police there.
PROTEST FOR WOMEN SAFETY - Clapham Common | Londonhttps://twitter.com/SubjectAccesss/status/1370818510197248007Even without the context, the snatch squads are obscene but just the fact those are Met police officers is beyond anything words can describe
Page created in 0.027 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]