When this shit is happening to you and most women you know - to varying degrees - on an almost daily basis, it's hard to believe it's a minority even though that's probably (hopefully) the case. One of the problems is that every time a case like this comes up, or every time something happens that makes women at large speak about their experiences, it's always met with cries of "not all men". I wish people would just, like, listen to us instead.



100%. People need to listen and acknowledge. I think people tend to look to ensure they aren't being blamed and at times it's a direct response to some of the exaggerated statements made by very few. One of the problems with discussions nowadays is that some go by the social media stage and take it as real life, the likes of twitter are an echo chamber and some view it as reality when really the narrative changes depending where you choose to look. As with any discussion i've seen some women saying 'all men are guilty', for some they will look to combat this and defend themselves if they dont deem themselves as someone who falls into the category. Although I feel those particular womens statement aren't true, I think its important to recognise that this is one persons belief and the overall message being conveyed isn't in line with that. Listening, learning and acknowledging is crucial and as a man I feel the best course of action is to see what is being said and see how I can contribute to being part of the solution... jumping to my own defence solves nothing and again is playing into a narrative painted by the minorty instead of paying attention to the real message.There are some things I know I will never be able to change to make any woman I walk past on the street feel more comfortable, In some cases I alone cant stop a woman feeling like she needs to cross the road or speed up for fear I may attack her, but I can certainly learn what things that may be done with no ill will make a woman feel uncomfortable and why and look at my own behaviours and seeing if any of the things I do are contributing to the problem.Some peoples first response is to defend themselves anytime a criticism arises and they feel like one of the targets but it isn't about them. It reminds me of the All Lives Matter shouts and both IMO are misguided.