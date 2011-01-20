I agree wholeheartedly that women shouldnt have to educate men on that aspect, what are your thoughts on things in terms of comments and behaviours and men learning about what to do in different scenarios though. I look to pull friends up all the time on things I perceive as wrong or insensitive to women... but I am a man, I wont always recognise things as I cant have a womans perspective no matter how much I try to lear, much the same way as seemingly innocent comments from some people to me wont always be picked up on and commented on from my friends of different races when I feel something with racial undertones has been directed at me, they cant contribute to stamping out what they dont see!
Id love to know more about what different things are harmful or damaging to a womans self esteem, safety etc but I cant ever know this fully without the help of someone who experiences it literally or knows how that feels. I will never be an expert but the more I know and can impart upon my male friends, colleagues and family the better. Id hate for my girlfriend, female friends or family members to ever feel as though they couldnt speak about their experiences to me in the knowing I would look to use it in a positive way rather than be dismissive. Is the right action in education somewhere been/a mixture of men educating themselves and women not educating men for fear of being marginalised or facing backlash and a defensive not me stance?
On a basic level, if I see someone I think is attractive, I wouldnt dream of just walking up to them completely cold and asking for their number or trying to give them mine. I wouldnt dream of grabbing their arse, or any other body part, or blocking their path on the pavement, or shouting something out to them. That seems like basic humanity to me, so we can start with that, and as I mentioned before - people need to start calling their mates out on this, because everyone has mates who do stuff like that.
It gets more difficult beyond that. I dont want men to feel like they have to cross the road or take longer routes home to avoid making women feel uncomfortable, but on the other hand, women cross the road or take longer routes home to avoid danger as a matter of course. Pretty much every inconvenience threatened on men when this subject is brought up is an inconvenience that is part of womens daily lives, and I cannot stress that enough. You dont want to alter your behaviour? Neither do I, but Ive been doing it for fucking 20 years.