« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sarah Everard  (Read 1734 times)

Offline Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,876
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:46:17 pm »
Don't know if anyone heard Nick Robinson interview with criminologist Professor Marian Fitzgerald on R4 this morining.  I am not sure that the BBC could have found a worse way to cover the personal safety aspect of this deeply upsetting story - literally said not to get 'hysterical' about it because murder is 'rare'. 

Absolutely shocking lack of self awareness and empathy from the pair of them.

Shortly after I heard the analogy about there being ten grapes but knowing one of them was poisoned would be enough to put you off eating any of them.  This pretty much pisses all over what was said in that interview.

Like Paul I have crossed roads to avoid appearing a threat but it is upsetting that this is the reality for people we know and love.  We need to find other ways to be better.
Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,383
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:21:43 am
When you're a little girl, the boys at primary school will try to look up your skirt. You don't really know why they do it, you're only 6, but you know it feels a bit weird. Maybe you tell your mum when you get home, maybe you don't. If you do tell her, maybe she'll say "boys will be boys", or maybe she'll sigh in resignation and tell you to ignore them. She's been there before. We all have.

When you're 11, 12, 13, the boys at secondary school ping your bra strap, sometimes undoing it completely. You'll be sat there trying to pay attention to the teacher, and then you'll feel a sharp snap followed by sniggering. Boys will be boys, and if you say anything, they'll be really horrible to you. It's not worth it. You're 15 now, it's summer, you take off your jumper and your Music teacher compliments you on the bra he can see through your school shirt. You have to stay behind with him to do your GCSE coursework. He compliments you on your haircut and says you look like a rockstar. You know that's not okay but he's a teacher, so how can you say anything? Your insides are squirming and you look at the clock on the wall, willing the seconds to speed up so you can get out of there.

When you walk home from school, sometimes cars beep at you. Sometimes men shout stuff out the window at you. When you're at uni, most days you get your arse grabbed on the bus. Once, you're sat in a beer garden reading a book and a man sits next to you and starts masturbating through his trousers, murmuring "let me come on you, please let me come on you". You quietly stand up, trying not to shake - with fear, with disgust - and you go inside and tell the lad on the bar. He kicks the man out and bars him, offers to call the police. You thank him but you tell him not to bother. He asks you if you're okay, you lie and say you are. You're grateful for his kindness.

The cold, dark night air feels like it's about to grow a pair of hands and grab you. You love listening to music when you walk, but headphones aren't a great idea for a woman. You're hyper-aware of your surroundings, every sound from the trees, every crunch of a twig. You texted your mate, your partner, your mum to tell them you're on the way. It's an unsaid thing, an implication that everyone understands. "I'm on my way" means "I'm on my way, if I'm not back when I should be, start to worry". You wish you could just live your life and do what you want to do without setting yourself curfews for your own safety, but it's been this way for as long as you can remember now.

There's a man walking behind you - quite far behind you - but you feel your heart rate start to pick up. Your hands are stuffed in your pockets, and you tighten your grip around the house keys which are poking out between your knuckles. Frankly, you don't know why you do it - how exactly would it help, it'd probably just make your attacker more angry - but you do it all the same, because it's kind of comforting. Your mind is racing with possible scenarios, escape routes, what might be about to happen to you. You hope you just get mugged or raped, and it doesn't go any further than that. Please, God, don't let it go any further than that... but if it does, please let it be quick.

The man - perhaps sensing your discomfort - crosses over to the other side of the road and calls someone, possibly his wife. You release the breath you didn't even realise you'd been holding, and then you start to feel bad. Bad, because you thought those awful things about someone you don't know - he could be a lovely fella, for all you know. Bad, because you can't walk the streets without picturing the awful things you think might be about to happen to you. Bad, because you're scared all the time. Bad, because for all the nice men out there, there's men like Sarah Everard's attacker. Like Libby Squires' attacker.

Then you get angry. And that's all life is, for a woman. Feeling scared, feeling bad, feeling angry. Scared, bad, angry in the knowledge that it could be you next time. Scared, bad, angry because women will continue to be killed by men until the fiery death of the universe, and there's not a thing to be done about it.

My thoughts are with Sarah Everard's family and friends.
I showed my daughter this, and tears leaked out the corners of her eyes.
She's 21
Couple of months ago she stopped Uber'ing on her own 'cos she felt what you described above.

My thoughts too are with Sarah Everard's family and friends.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,866
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:05:29 pm »
Its very sad that Sian has written that piece.

There should be no need.  No excuses. Its not one event, its not one woman, its nit just the occasional incident.  Its endemic.

No woman should ever have to write that.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,575
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:21:43 am
When you're a little girl, the boys at primary school will try to look up your skirt. You don't really know why they do it, you're only 6, but you know it feels a bit weird. Maybe you tell your mum when you get home, maybe you don't. If you do tell her, maybe she'll say "boys will be boys", or maybe she'll sigh in resignation and tell you to ignore them. She's been there before. We all have.

When you're 11, 12, 13, the boys at secondary school ping your bra strap, sometimes undoing it completely. You'll be sat there trying to pay attention to the teacher, and then you'll feel a sharp snap followed by sniggering. Boys will be boys, and if you say anything, they'll be really horrible to you. It's not worth it. You're 15 now, it's summer, you take off your jumper and your Music teacher compliments you on the bra he can see through your school shirt. You have to stay behind with him to do your GCSE coursework. He compliments you on your haircut and says you look like a rockstar. You know that's not okay but he's a teacher, so how can you say anything? Your insides are squirming and you look at the clock on the wall, willing the seconds to speed up so you can get out of there.

When you walk home from school, sometimes cars beep at you. Sometimes men shout stuff out the window at you. When you're at uni, most days you get your arse grabbed on the bus. Once, you're sat in a beer garden reading a book and a man sits next to you and starts masturbating through his trousers, murmuring "let me come on you, please let me come on you". You quietly stand up, trying not to shake - with fear, with disgust - and you go inside and tell the lad on the bar. He kicks the man out and bars him, offers to call the police. You thank him but you tell him not to bother. He asks you if you're okay, you lie and say you are. You're grateful for his kindness.

The cold, dark night air feels like it's about to grow a pair of hands and grab you. You love listening to music when you walk, but headphones aren't a great idea for a woman. You're hyper-aware of your surroundings, every sound from the trees, every crunch of a twig. You texted your mate, your partner, your mum to tell them you're on the way. It's an unsaid thing, an implication that everyone understands. "I'm on my way" means "I'm on my way, if I'm not back when I should be, start to worry". You wish you could just live your life and do what you want to do without setting yourself curfews for your own safety, but it's been this way for as long as you can remember now.

There's a man walking behind you - quite far behind you - but you feel your heart rate start to pick up. Your hands are stuffed in your pockets, and you tighten your grip around the house keys which are poking out between your knuckles. Frankly, you don't know why you do it - how exactly would it help, it'd probably just make your attacker more angry - but you do it all the same, because it's kind of comforting. Your mind is racing with possible scenarios, escape routes, what might be about to happen to you. You hope you just get mugged or raped, and it doesn't go any further than that. Please, God, don't let it go any further than that... but if it does, please let it be quick.

The man - perhaps sensing your discomfort - crosses over to the other side of the road and calls someone, possibly his wife. You release the breath you didn't even realise you'd been holding, and then you start to feel bad. Bad, because you thought those awful things about someone you don't know - he could be a lovely fella, for all you know. Bad, because you can't walk the streets without picturing the awful things you think might be about to happen to you. Bad, because you're scared all the time. Bad, because for all the nice men out there, there's men like Sarah Everard's attacker. Like Libby Squires' attacker.

Then you get angry. And that's all life is, for a woman. Feeling scared, feeling bad, feeling angry. Scared, bad, angry in the knowledge that it could be you next time. Scared, bad, angry because women will continue to be killed by men until the fiery death of the universe, and there's not a thing to be done about it.

My thoughts are with Sarah Everard's family and friends.

That is so powerful Sian and sadly very true.

RIP Sarah Everard.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,663
    • @hartejack
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:59:22 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:45:19 pm
This has made me do quite a bit of reflecting, all men should be reflecting right now on they can change their behaviour and if they aren't then there's something wrong. There's still things I can change now. I've walked down a street behind a woman and thought "I hope she doesn't think I'm following her" without changing roads or making it aware I mean no harm. I've sat in the same section of the tube carriage as a woman when we were the only two in that carriage. There are probably countless other examples where I've unintentionally made a woman feel uncomfortable just from my presence and I need to change that, all men need to change that.

Thanks for these words in particular.  Good & honest of you to express this in a public forum - I feel exactly the same and there are similar occurrences that I can reflect on.  I think a significant one for me will be recognising that it's not good enough to sit on my hands (simply to not laugh along, or to say nothing) when seemingly 'passive' & 'harmless' comments/behaviour are heard/read/observed - such comments/behaviour warrant being called out & confronted (not necessarily 'combatively', but it needs to be expressed that I & others disapprove of such things).

Been a long time Frightened Rabbit fan, and some of Scott Hutchison's words (from a fantastic song) immediately sprang to mind as more & more women shared personal accounts of fear, intimidation, & abuse and I realised just how many of us think we're doing the right thing, or enough: "...but I am just like all the rest of them; sorry, selfish, trying to improve". 
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,175
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 09:46:17 pm
.

Didn't listen to it, but I think they're just trying to reassure people especially given it was a police officer involved. Still, not the best timing.

Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:21:43 am
.

That opening is heavy, and as others have said all too frequent for women.
Logged

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,226
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:33:42 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:43:28 pm
I've always been a naturally helpful person, so If I see someone broken down, I'll stop and check they are OK. Had one incident when I was about 29, I saw a young girl broken down, so pulled up to check she was OK, she looked absolutely terrified seeing me pull up and walk towards her car, so I just mouthed a quick "You OK" and then left. Felt bad doing that, but my presence was distressing her more.

As for the phone, I'd agree with your friends, you're too distracted and are actually making yourself look like a potential target. My Dad was a 2nd Dan blackbelt in Karate and taught self defence classes and he used to say that women should walk stood straight, look confident and be aware of their surroundings. There was a woman in our gun club who had been attacked twice, my Dad pointed out that they way she carried herself, how she sort of curled in on herself and made herself look small and timid made her attractive to predators.

I stopped once a few years back and a girl had broken down in a mini.

I pulled over to make sure she was OK and she looked terrified and started shouting and me and telling me to fuck off..

Nothing really you can do. I just said "Fair enough, but I was just trying to help."

Got in the car and drove off. Not sure there is anything else you can do in that situation. Hope she got the AA or someone to turn up.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,867
  • BAGs
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #47 on: Today at 01:22:16 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:21:43 am
When you're a little girl, the boys at primary school will try to look up your skirt. You don't really know why they do it, you're only 6, but you know it feels a bit weird. Maybe you tell your mum when you get home, maybe you don't. If you do tell her, maybe she'll say "boys will be boys", or maybe she'll sigh in resignation and tell you to ignore them. She's been there before. We all have.

When you're 11, 12, 13, the boys at secondary school ping your bra strap, sometimes undoing it completely. You'll be sat there trying to pay attention to the teacher, and then you'll feel a sharp snap followed by sniggering. Boys will be boys, and if you say anything, they'll be really horrible to you. It's not worth it. You're 15 now, it's summer, you take off your jumper and your Music teacher compliments you on the bra he can see through your school shirt. You have to stay behind with him to do your GCSE coursework. He compliments you on your haircut and says you look like a rockstar. You know that's not okay but he's a teacher, so how can you say anything? Your insides are squirming and you look at the clock on the wall, willing the seconds to speed up so you can get out of there.

When you walk home from school, sometimes cars beep at you. Sometimes men shout stuff out the window at you. When you're at uni, most days you get your arse grabbed on the bus. Once, you're sat in a beer garden reading a book and a man sits next to you and starts masturbating through his trousers, murmuring "let me come on you, please let me come on you". You quietly stand up, trying not to shake - with fear, with disgust - and you go inside and tell the lad on the bar. He kicks the man out and bars him, offers to call the police. You thank him but you tell him not to bother. He asks you if you're okay, you lie and say you are. You're grateful for his kindness.

The cold, dark night air feels like it's about to grow a pair of hands and grab you. You love listening to music when you walk, but headphones aren't a great idea for a woman. You're hyper-aware of your surroundings, every sound from the trees, every crunch of a twig. You texted your mate, your partner, your mum to tell them you're on the way. It's an unsaid thing, an implication that everyone understands. "I'm on my way" means "I'm on my way, if I'm not back when I should be, start to worry". You wish you could just live your life and do what you want to do without setting yourself curfews for your own safety, but it's been this way for as long as you can remember now.

There's a man walking behind you - quite far behind you - but you feel your heart rate start to pick up. Your hands are stuffed in your pockets, and you tighten your grip around the house keys which are poking out between your knuckles. Frankly, you don't know why you do it - how exactly would it help, it'd probably just make your attacker more angry - but you do it all the same, because it's kind of comforting. Your mind is racing with possible scenarios, escape routes, what might be about to happen to you. You hope you just get mugged or raped, and it doesn't go any further than that. Please, God, don't let it go any further than that... but if it does, please let it be quick.

The man - perhaps sensing your discomfort - crosses over to the other side of the road and calls someone, possibly his wife. You release the breath you didn't even realise you'd been holding, and then you start to feel bad. Bad, because you thought those awful things about someone you don't know - he could be a lovely fella, for all you know. Bad, because you can't walk the streets without picturing the awful things you think might be about to happen to you. Bad, because you're scared all the time. Bad, because for all the nice men out there, there's men like Sarah Everard's attacker. Like Libby Squires' attacker.

Then you get angry. And that's all life is, for a woman. Feeling scared, feeling bad, feeling angry. Scared, bad, angry in the knowledge that it could be you next time. Scared, bad, angry because women will continue to be killed by men until the fiery death of the universe, and there's not a thing to be done about it.

My thoughts are with Sarah Everard's family and friends.

That is one of the best (if that's the right word) posts I've ever read.

The tragic thing is that as disturbing and emotive as the post is, none of it actually shocked me and I'm very familiar with the content of it. I've heard similar from plenty of girlfriends and female friends over the years.

It's affected my own behaviour around females. I'm a naturally helpful type, but if I see a female in difficulty I worry about offering help. I cross the road so I'm not walking behind a female unless it's daytime and there are lots of people around.

It can be so difficult to judge the situation correctly too. I used to have a partner who would get absolutely hammered on drink and get into all sorts of tricky situations. I was working one Christmas so she went out to the pub with my brother and his wife. She got pissed then wandered off. When I got home in the early hours of the morning she wasn't home. It was freezing out, and I went out on my bike (didn't drive then) and eventually found her pissed in the passenger seat of a van with a guy pawing her. I approached and he drove the van straight at me and tried to run me down. He must have driven a fairly short distance then kicked her out, because she turned up eventually. The police couldn't be arsed when I called them and told them he'd drove off with her after trying to run me down. They suggested on the phone that ''we'd had a lover's tiff.''  :butt

From then on I was mortified when I'd see lone females drunk, late at night and looking so horribly vulnerable. A few years later I'd passed my test and had a car. Driving late night near Netherton I saw a woman who was staggering all over the place. No shoes on, clearly wasted and highly vulnerable. Should I help or drive on by? I carried on but couldn't live with myself if something had happened to her, so I turned back. I wanted to make sure she got home. She got in, gave me her address and I drove her to the corner of her street and watched as she went to her house where she said her partner was.

Next day I felt glad I'd got her home safe, but also horrible about how it could have been. What if I'd been a predator? How would she be feeling in the cold light of day knowing she got into a car with a stranger. How would her partner/family feel if they knew about what happened? All kinds of worries popped into my head. She could be traumatised just knowing that it could have been a whole different scenario if I'd been a person inclined to take advantage.

After these experiences I've always had conflicting feelings about offering assistance to females in any kind of situation such as a car breakdown or even if I see a female crying in the street in obvious distress over something. It's really sad that this is the way it is. In trying to be helpful, I worry of being perceived as predatory instead, because I'd hate to think that any female felt she had to fear that about me or any other man.

It's such a messed up world.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 