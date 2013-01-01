Upamecano is a weird one, I guess time will tell if hes any good, at the moment, he isnt. But hes one of these players fans graviate towards cos hes ridiculously quick, and sometimes can make fantastic interceptions or tackles, but thats never that good a sign for me!



Be intriguing really next season if the rumour that Hansi Flick leaves Bayerm (a rumour very much in its infancy) and Nagelsmann goes there, cos itll be his job again to work with him. And so far, Id actually say Upamecano has regressed a bit in his play. Still a long way to go though of course.



Think he was quite poor in these games and some are almost afraid to put the boot in properly because of his reputation.I wrote after the first leg that he looks to me like Sakho (when he was decent for us) with a higher upside, and this second game didn't change my mind. Physically very good, but clumsy and has a rick in him. His passing is also a bit Sakho-esque to me - he can play a good pass but can look awkward as fuck doing it.Like I said I do think he has a higher ceiling than a Sakho because of his physical gifts, but genuinely not bothered in the slightest that Bayern got him.