And in my own personal opinion... I think Nagelsmann is a better manager, tactically than Solskjaer.

Just what makes it harder, Bayern Munich have an extra financial advantage in Bundesliga. Huuuggggeeee advantage there. Such a rich club.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

And in my own personal opinion... I think Nagelsmann is a better manager, tactically than Solskjaer.

Just what makes it harder, Bayern Munich have an extra financial advantage in Bundesliga. Huuuggggeeee advantage there. Such a rich club.

Thats not even up for debate. A competent manager at united will have them challenging for major trophies.
On Nagelsmann, he has an average team and they are still 2nd in their league. Plus he took them to semis of CL last season and out of a very hard group into the knockout this season.
He will end up at a top club sooner or later.
True North Strong

37 pages after a one-goal loss to Fulham, not far short of that after the previous game. A dozen pages for this game. Anyone debating that the English like nothing better than a good moan only has to look at this website.
"Ders fuck'n arms goin in, ders fuck'n legs goin in, ders de 'ole fuck'n yuman fuck'n body goin in."  - expression of admiration from kopite behind me, Leeds v. L'pool, late '60s.

37 pages after a one-goal loss to Fulham, not far short of that after the previous game. A dozen pages for this game. Anyone debating that the English like nothing better than a good moan only has to look at this website.

This is the oldest post on RAWK. Yeah people do love a moan, but can you blame them? - Fulham was this team hitting rock bottom. There's simply far more to discuss in a crisis-deepening defeat than a very solid win.
We don't get Hendo back soon. He is out for two months.

The reports have varied from early April after the international break, to mid April, to later in April.

We have Wolves on Monday and then three weeks with no fixtures. He's probably not going to miss too many games. Think he has a decent chance of making the quarter finals, where I think he would play at the back if Fabinho is available in midfield.
Upamecano is a weird one, I guess time will tell if hes any good, at the moment, he isnt. But hes one of these players fans graviate towards cos hes ridiculously quick, and sometimes can make fantastic interceptions or tackles, but thats never that good a sign for me!

Be intriguing really next season if the rumour that Hansi Flick leaves Bayerm (a rumour very much in its infancy) and Nagelsmann goes there, cos itll be his job again to work with him. And so far, Id actually say Upamecano has regressed a bit in his play. Still a long way to go though of course.

Think he was quite poor in these games and some are almost afraid to put the boot in properly because of his reputation.

I wrote after the first leg that he looks to me like Sakho (when he was decent for us) with a higher upside, and this second game didn't change my mind. Physically very good, but clumsy and has a rick in him. His passing is also a bit Sakho-esque to me - he can play a good pass but can look awkward as fuck doing it.

Like I said I do think he has a higher ceiling than a Sakho because of his physical gifts, but genuinely not bothered in the slightest that Bayern got him.
I watched the game with no sound but stuck it back on for the post match interviews.  How rude was Des Kelly to Salah you missed plenty of chances there...   Which other players has he ever said that to? Salah answered very well but the little digs are completely unnecessary.

He's a smug twat. Somehow manages to make Geoff Shreeves seem like a decent bloke in comparison.
This is the oldest post on RAWK. Yeah people do love a moan, but can you blame them? - Fulham was this team hitting rock bottom. There's simply far more to discuss in a crisis-deepening defeat than a very solid win.

That may be so. And it makes perfect sense. I mean in normal times - what are you doing after a victory? You are out in the pub with your mates or whatever. After a defeat? Slinking home - with moaning on the internet being your outlet. 37 pages after a victory of "oh yeah we´re the best" every time we win (which has been a lot over the last 4 years) wouldn´t make for particularly great reading either to be honest (although more satisfying).

That said I always find the tactical analysis after our victories to be far more insightful then the pages-upon-pages of kneejerk tactical analysis after a defeat
