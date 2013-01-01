« previous next »
So assuming Hendo is back for the Quarters...would you play him in midfield too (with Fab and Thiago?). Or ask him to play CB.

Probably not a debate for this thread and I dont have an answer. We saw last night what a difference having Fab back in midfield made. Do we just bite the bullet on the CBs we have from now til the end of the season?
If Nat and Kabak continue to impress I reckon those two could play a majority of the remaining matches. When're the quarters? Is Hendo going to be fit and in form not probably around the beginning of May, or late April. So no point rushing him, and he'll be cover for either cb or midfield when he comes back.
Larry, Curly and Mo. The dream team

Ha ha. A reference that'll be lost on many of our younger posters.
We were decimating the midfield to half-solve the defence for far too long. Fabinho's closest to a replacement in the midfield is Hendo and he's missing too so it makes complete sense to put Fabinho in at DM and the result and performance speaks for itself. For me Gini's replacement should be a more defensive minded midfielder ala Fabinho as we miss his solidity too much in the middle when he's not playing there and make sure the only reason he's not playing there is injury. No more of this midfielders at the back malarchy please. Get your wallets out and buy a couple of decent injury resistant CBs FSG!!!
Champions League quarter final,

Liverpool VS Atletico Madrid...  8) 8)

Manchester City VS Paris Saint-Germain ...  8) 8)
Why in heavens name would you pit us against the Burnley of Europe.... :fishslap
there's no doubt the team played well but rb were pretty poor

we had loads of poor touches and passes in the final 3rd

but it was great to see fab in the middle and thiago playing well too - gini even made a few forward passes!

defence looked okay - loved the passion of nat and kavak is improving all the time - and thought trent's long balls overall were very good

great to see the boss smiling - just the tonic we all needed ;D
With Hendo Fabinho and Thiago in midfield, I think we'll offer much more protection to our CBs than before, so we should stick with this partnership in my opinion.  It's a world class midfield and has pretty much the right balance of work rate, athleticism, defensive ability, pressing, distribution, aerial ability and general leadership to get us out of sticky situations.
Good question.

I think our midfield is looking strong now in both numbers and quality, we have Thiago, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Keita and Jones to fill in those three positions. I'd expect Fabinho and Thiago to start a majority of our games so it only leaves one free spot and three options.

I personally thought Henderson was doing an amazing job at CB and his distribution back there was a massive weapon for us. Him and Salah in particular seemed to have a really good understanding. His reading of the game was also top level.

Yes he had a few moments where he got dragged out of position but I think CB could be his future position on-going. 
Why in heavens name would you pit us against the Burnley of Europe.... :fishslap
I thought they are shit, mate... Haha!!  ;D  ;D
A good point. I have little time for the conspiratorial stuff about PL referees, but the standard is certainly poor compared to what we see in European competitions.

Now you see why not one of the PGMOL was at the last World Cup.
And all they have done to change that is bring in the likes of Coote who failed his UEFA fitness test. Mediocrity in a closed shop
One of the funniest nights in a ground ever. Think we were twatting them 3-1 and their fans started singing it, and then everyone was belting it out. mental.

Massive massive bender after it as well and missed our train, and our flights back  :-)


Think we were 3 - 0 up, we hadn't kept a clean sheet for ages, they score and we're all pissed off at conceding again. Then the tannoy started playing Quo and we're all pissing ourselves laughing (why would they be celebrating being only 2 - 6 down). Then we all started willing then to score again shouting shoot! at the merest hint of a sight on goal. Yeah one of the best Euro aways Good times. :D
