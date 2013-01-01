So assuming Hendo is back for the Quarters...would you play him in midfield too (with Fab and Thiago?). Or ask him to play CB.



Probably not a debate for this thread and I dont have an answer. We saw last night what a difference having Fab back in midfield made. Do we just bite the bullet on the CBs we have from now til the end of the season?



Good question.I think our midfield is looking strong now in both numbers and quality, we have Thiago, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Keita and Jones to fill in those three positions. I'd expect Fabinho and Thiago to start a majority of our games so it only leaves one free spot and three options.I personally thought Henderson was doing an amazing job at CB and his distribution back there was a massive weapon for us. Him and Salah in particular seemed to have a really good understanding. His reading of the game was also top level.Yes he had a few moments where he got dragged out of position but I think CB could be his future position on-going.