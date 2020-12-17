So after all this, is Fab missing at No.6 the souce of all woes of this season?

Lovely to see Fab back in that role.



My theory is just the mayhem at defence drags down the midfield due to missing personnel, thus affecting creativity, etc.Fabs has definitely been missed as a 6. Tonight was boss as proof of concept, the defence was two CBs, but the important knockon was letting the midfield be restored.Found our Brazilian midfielders good tonight, Thiago was showing glimpses of why we bought him with some amazing creative balls and generally having a go. And Fabs was ticking through nicely.I think tonight was solid for proving even if we don't have a first or even second choice CB pairing, the benefits from not using a CM stopgap outweigh the positives.Fabs in defence now feels like setting up for attrition. What this team needs is solidity in midfield and for me, tonight was evidence of the veracity of that. We don't need attritional play. We need goals.And tonight we got goals!