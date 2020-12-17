« previous next »
CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Great to see some smiles back. Defence and midfield were great throughout. Finishing was diabolical until we finally clicked and scored 2 great goals. Hopefully its reminded us how was used to do it!

Fab in midfield was beautiful and it brought more out of Thiago. A must going forward.

Philips and Kabak were great.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:05:02 pm
well for a start we are not playing againdt teams whose first thoughts are to get ten men behind the ball, when you add that to a fairer set of officials who actually referee the game the same for both sides and no hidden agenda and you have your answers

Yep, thats it! I knew I knew it.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
The thing is, with the CL, if you are in the last 8 then you are 3 good games (from 5) from winning. I think we have at least 3 good games left in us, probably more. Teams should fear us because we have been stung, for the first time since we lost to Madrid and were pipped by City.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Amazing what having players playing in their proper positions can do.

Nat was great even though Leipzig played into his hands (well, head actually)

Gini very good.  Trent and Robbo played well and good to finally see Thiago do what he was brought in to do.  Salah did what Salah does.

We are definitely suited to European football right now.  Teams that don't sit back in low blocks.

Avoid City and Chelsea until a potential final please.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
I still cant see us winning it, but it was nice to watch a good performance and entertaining match. Our impotent pissing up against a low block was grinding me down.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Not going to get too excited but a decent performance. Fabinho was good in midfield. Jota looked dangerous. Leipzig were poor.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
A win so only 9 pages 😀
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Brilliant to see that smile on Mane's face after the goal.

Amazingly agreeing with Michel Owen, that seeing Fab back in midfield just makes you feel calmer.

Thought Keita had a great cameo, Thiago was fucking class with Fab covering defensive duties and other than a very blunt first half from the boys up front this could've been a cricket score.

It's just really nice not to feel like my insides are tied in a knot after a Liverpool game.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Excellent response from Klopp today. Even more important than winning today was discovering what he'd been doing wrong of late. The midfield selection bred confidence and we created some great chances. He trusted his backline and they delivered. Jota finally being back is a massive boost to that frontline. We've desperately missed him.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
We also eliminated a German club, Bayer Leverkusen, at the round of 16 stage in 2005... So maybe the stars are beginning to align again...

And final is in Istanbul this year!!!
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Maybe insignificant, too non-important to notice, BUT the reffing was a breath of fresh air... REALLY.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Great performance and a great win. Hopefully this will be a big pressure release for everyone, far more than the 1st leg now the job's done.

Don't forget that this was supposed to be a side low on confidence.  With a sharp Jota and bit more confidence, we score 4 or 5 easily.

First home win of 2021? They had red seats so that'll do. Maybe we can play all our prem home games there till we get the fans back!
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
^ and Leipzig are flying - they always score and have a shot at the title and the cup
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Jurgen Klopp last night:

"I am not silly, we know so far this is not a season which it will look like we will win the Champions League in the end, but that doesn't mean we don't want to go as far as possible and then we will see what is possible for us."
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 10:02:48 pm
Fab must play as the DM. Roll someone out in a wheelchair behind him. I do not care.

In hindsight it is really tough to think about all the matches hes played at CB, let alone the time missed to injury. Its wonderful having the best DM in football get to be the best DM in football.

I dont go in for the VAR conspiracies, I just think its a shit tool operated by incompetent people. These games are orders of magnitude more fun to watch than league, sad but true. Watching highlights of Barca PSG and its tragicomedy how English refs can fuck up any match.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
That was like watching Liverpool play!
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
A solid win and rarely troubled, but that says a lot more about Leipzig's lack of goal threat than it does about our defensive qualities.  While it wasn't persistent, there were some rather troubling yawning gaps that appeared across our backline, but you expect that from the 789th CB combination.

We'll need VVD back in our defensive line for us to progress past the next round, but that's not happening so best to temper expectations and just enjoy the next round.  It will for sure be entertaining, because we still create chances while our opponents will be licking their lip looking at our backline.



Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Our midfield was excellent, completely bossed the game(knaby also looked excellent when he came on) .
Not sure how I feel about our front three, lots of wasted opportunities but got it sorted in the end.
Hopefully we can keep our CB's fig for a couple of games so fab can play in the middle.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
So after all this, is Fab missing at No.6 the souce of all woes of this season?
Lovely to see Fab back in that role. 
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Jurgen Klopp last night:

"I am not silly, we know so far this is not a season which it will look like we will win the Champions League in the end, but that doesn't mean we don't want to go as far as possible and then we will see what is possible for us."

So hes saying we will win the Champions League this year.  ;D
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
So hes saying we will win the Champions League this year.  ;D
IF we win the Champions League this year with our present CB pairings, it will be a miracle of sorts!  :)
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
IF we win the Champions League this year with our present CB pairings, it will be a miracle of sorts!  :)

We have a couple of miracle CL wins already. This one wont be out of place I think.  :scarf
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Rockin' all over the world!!!

(you had to be there)

One of the funniest nights in a ground ever. Think we were twatting them 3-1 and their fans started singing it, and then everyone was belting it out. mental.

Massive massive bender after it as well and missed our train, and our flights back  :-)
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
So after all this, is Fab missing at No.6 the souce of all woes of this season?
Lovely to see Fab back in that role.

My theory is just the mayhem at defence drags down the midfield due to missing personnel, thus affecting creativity, etc.

Fabs has definitely been missed as a 6. Tonight was boss as proof of concept, the defence was two CBs, but the important knockon was letting the midfield be restored.

Found our Brazilian midfielders good tonight, Thiago was showing glimpses of why we bought him with some amazing creative balls and generally having a go. And Fabs was ticking through nicely.

I think tonight was solid for proving even if we don't have a first or even second choice CB pairing, the benefits from not using a CM stopgap outweigh the positives.

Fabs in defence now feels like setting up for attrition. What this team needs is solidity in midfield and for me, tonight was evidence of the veracity of that. We don't need attritional play. We need goals.

And tonight we got goals!
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Two goals scored, clean sheet, good win that.

Fabinho and Thiago needs to be a thing, going into next season.

Good for morale and belief this too.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
We played really really well, and could have scored another 2/3 goals. Thiago plays so much better when there is a real DM next to him. Its was so refreshing to watch us play against a team that actually tries to play football, the last couple of months have been very difficult to watch. Anyways lets hope this win bring back some confidence and we get a couple of wins in a row.
