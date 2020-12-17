A solid win and rarely troubled, but that says a lot more about Leipzig's lack of goal threat than it does about our defensive qualities. While it wasn't persistent, there were some rather troubling yawning gaps that appeared across our backline, but you expect that from the 789th CB combination.



We'll need VVD back in our defensive line for us to progress past the next round, but that's not happening so best to temper expectations and just enjoy the next round. It will for sure be entertaining, because we still create chances while our opponents will be licking their lip looking at our backline.







