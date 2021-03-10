« previous next »
CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #280 on: Today at 10:41:29 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:39:27 pm
another omen....

No7 the year our greatest No7 turned 70
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #281 on: Today at 10:42:00 pm
Better.   ;)

Well done boys.  :wellin
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #282 on: Today at 10:42:01 pm
Maybe Im wrong but there was one small thing I noticed tonight.

When the RBL players were tackled or fouled, they didnt let out a howl when they went down. Ok some went down a bit easily but at least there was none of the embarrassing screaming in order to influence the referee. Im getting fed up with the League players who cheat and try to influence the referee.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #283 on: Today at 10:42:25 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:04:28 pm
and Origi (what an assist) as well.

Plot twist...it was a shot
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #284 on: Today at 10:42:29 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:39:27 pm
another omen....
Quick, someone check on the Pope's health.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #285 on: Today at 10:42:32 pm
Let's have it!

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #286 on: Today at 10:42:51 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:40:54 pm
Quarter finals baby! Give me the weakest team possible!
Who would that be though...
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #287 on: Today at 10:42:55 pm
I know it is a 1 in 7 chance, and they aren't even confirmed as there yet, but i have a feeling that a QF against Chelsea is on the cards.
    My Twitter Account
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #288 on: Today at 10:43:28 pm
I think Fab has to play in midfield for the rest of the season even if we get another injury we have to use Ben Davies or even Rhys Williams and go from there.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #289 on: Today at 10:43:30 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:40:54 pm
Quarter finals baby! Give me the weakest team possible!

Porto, think we will get PSG though
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #290 on: Today at 10:44:50 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:54:26 pm
Amazing what happens when dont have some bald shithouse ref from manchester in charge of your match

I agree. I recall about 4 occasions in the first half and another 4 in the second, where the usual suspects would have given unwarranted free kicks and yellows. He wasnt perfect but he had integrity.

The difference is honestly night and day.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #291 on: Today at 10:46:24 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:42:51 pm
Who would that be though...

Will happily take Porto or Dortmund (defensively)
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #292 on: Today at 10:47:43 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 10:43:30 pm
Porto, think we will get PSG though

Hopefully not
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #293 on: Today at 10:50:20 pm
Quote from: LOHAG on Today at 10:42:55 pm
I know it is a 1 in 7 chance, and they aren't even confirmed as there yet, but i have a feeling that a QF against Chelsea is on the cards.
bring it on
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #294 on: Today at 10:50:27 pm
Having Fab play in midfield makes such a  difference. I hope we stick with it.

Great result tonight but it's frustrating to think of all those league points thrown away. This team still has quality in its ranks.
A nice draw in the next round and who knows. Outside of Bayern, PSG and City, I wouldn't fear any of the others. No easy games, but still very winnable on our day.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #295 on: Today at 10:50:59 pm
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #296 on: Today at 10:51:50 pm
Anyone who thinks Phillips is Championship level is wrong. He's has his weaknesses but has been solid at a high level.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #297 on: Today at 10:52:10 pm
180 minutes against the 2nd favorite for the Bundesliga and we trounced them.

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #298 on: Today at 10:52:11 pm
Quote from: LOHAG on Today at 10:42:55 pm
I know it is a 1 in 7 chance, and they aren't even confirmed as there yet, but i have a feeling that a QF against Chelsea is on the cards.

Nah, Semi-final surely  ;D
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #299 on: Today at 10:52:48 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:41:29 pm
No7 the year our greatest No7 turned 70
Wales looking on course for a Grand Slam, at least one of the two Popes must be a tad nervous at the moment!
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #300 on: Today at 10:54:05 pm
Rugby Union grand slams Wales 1978, 2005 and 2019, France 1977 and 1981. Scotland 1984
.
Both Wales and France have won all their games so far.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #301 on: Today at 10:54:13 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:50:59 pm

that's an amazing image of two people clearly very much united in grief
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #302 on: Today at 10:55:12 pm
Maybe it's a turn in fortunes for us. It snowed in southern California for a couple of hours today...
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #303 on: Today at 10:55:37 pm
Quote from: scotkop on Today at 10:51:50 pm
Anyone who thinks Phillips is Championship level is wrong. He's has his weaknesses but has been solid at a high level.

Yes he's a decent player, most premier league centre halves would struggle paying for us
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #304 on: Today at 10:56:38 pm
Play our midfield in midfield and play our defense in defense.... Simples.

Easy to get carried away again but we concede goals with midfielders in defense so might as well play everyone in position no matter who they are so let's just go for it.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #305 on: Today at 10:57:42 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:55:12 pm
Maybe it's a turn in fortunes for us. It snowed in southern California for a couple of hours today...

Not sure about Mountain High but Big Bear is higher in elevation than most Utah ski resorts.  Granted I would just drive to Mammoth instead of bothering with Big Bear but most people don't realize how you can surf and snowboard in the same day in SoCal.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #306 on: Today at 10:57:57 pm
 8)
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #307 on: Today at 11:05:08 pm




Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #308 on: Today at 11:05:59 pm
Solid performance. We're only 5 games away from making some "experts" look extremely foolish. After all the shite that has been chucked at the team/ club in the last few weeks, can't see them lacking motivation.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #309 on: Today at 11:06:01 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:54:05 pm
Rugby Union grand slams Wales 1978, 2005 and 2019, France 1977 and 1981. Scotland 1984
.
Both Wales and France have won all their games so far.
even better then!
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #310 on: Today at 11:08:38 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:21:47 pm
Until tonight, I was very much in the "Fabinho needs to stay at the back" camp, but I think that has to change after this evening. Lots of other things contributed and played into our hands to make us look much better, but he was the biggest factor of them all. Not only was he superb at what he needed to do, he seemed to lift Gini and Thiago's levels about 50% compared to recent games.

Similar impact on the defence knowing theres that layer of protection sitting in front of them.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #311 on: Today at 11:09:55 pm
Trent Alexander Ancelotti.

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #312 on: Today at 11:11:39 pm
The CL games have been very enjoyable the last couple of nights. Maybe its the standard of the football, or maybe its helped because the referee's don't even seem to be on the pitch or have any notion that they should be centre of attention. Wonderful !
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #313 on: Today at 11:13:27 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 10:42:29 pm
Quick, someone check on the Pope's health.

He did not look well on the news at the weekend.....
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #314 on: Today at 11:14:40 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/3ty0jQRQ3hc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/3ty0jQRQ3hc</a>
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #315 on: Today at 11:16:51 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/yuA5QDUqGR0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/yuA5QDUqGR0</a>
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #316 on: Today at 11:17:51 pm
We were very composed. Some lovely passing boots. With confidence we could have smashed Leipzig.

Great to see Klopp smile again
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #317 on: Today at 11:20:18 pm
First time since 2005 that both Messi and Ronaldo haven't made the QFs.






Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #318 on: Today at 11:22:11
In Istanbul we won it 5 time's! not sure we can still sing that but it got me going :D. Its only on loan and in Turkey we will win 7 time's!, yes getting carried away but you never know!
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #319 on: Today at 11:22:43 pm »
Great performance- we still have some major vulnerabilities at the back which will hurt us at times, but when we could get in to our defensive shape we were excellent.

The difference today vs the past couple of games was huge. We actually had a grip in midfield, played through midfield and won the ball back on the transition. I feel Fab was a huge part of this, but Thiago looked way more comfortable too. All in all a really good performance. I'd love Porto in the next round, but ultimately I don't mind who we get as long as it is not an English team.
