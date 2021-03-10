Great performance- we still have some major vulnerabilities at the back which will hurt us at times, but when we could get in to our defensive shape we were excellent.



The difference today vs the past couple of games was huge. We actually had a grip in midfield, played through midfield and won the ball back on the transition. I feel Fab was a huge part of this, but Thiago looked way more comfortable too. All in all a really good performance. I'd love Porto in the next round, but ultimately I don't mind who we get as long as it is not an English team.