Offline Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 11:57:11 am »
Trend's Dinner Party




Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 11:59:50 am »
Trend's Bench - Stanley Kubrick, Bobby Fischer and Steig Larsson as Lisbeth's Handler - Pretty Formidable Starting XI







Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 12:00:53 pm »
Sarge's Dinner Party



Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 12:04:05 pm »
I like your circles.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 12:04:53 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:36:27 am
There are a few in here  ;D
Not enough where it counts though! in all seriousness. 72 people picked, 86% of them male :o
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 12:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 12:04:53 pm
Not enough where it counts though! in all seriousness. 72 people picked, 86% of them male :o

86% of us are men Lawn :)

And we probably have some serious questions to ask folks.

Also, we had some conflicts with the following:

Joan of Arc was busy
Indira Ghandi was scheduled out
Arundhati Roy was invited but turned it down in favor of a pipeline demonstration, the nerve
Emma Goldman was in my orbit but was afraid of the lactose intolerance
Billie Holliday was an error - probably should have invited her; fantastic crooner
bell hooks would have been fantastic foil for Dr West
Yves Smith - the writer would have been a joy, but had to take care of her sick mum


Here was my universe of choices - let me know if you do not recognize someone



« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 01:11:00 pm »
Can I just post my 2 wildcards up to complete my table lineup?

Gonna pick two lovely gurrls who better not foolishly interupt and attempt to contribute to any serious debates.
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 01:16:41 pm »
Thinking Sally Gunnell and Sue Cook
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 01:18:11 pm »
By my count, Djozer and Bobby have one more pick and Buck Pete has two.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 02:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 12:00:53 pm
Sarge's Dinner Party




Is that Ed Balls between Thatcher and Williams?
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 02:10:33 pm »
Its Jan Molby I believe, which is against the rules
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 02:39:48 pm »
Aaron Sorkin
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 02:44:23 pm »
We done yet? ✔
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 03:10:34 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 02:44:23 pm
We done yet? ✔

The question is --- would anyone in the room talk to Maggie.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 03:56:34 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:18:11 pm
By my count, Djozer and Bobby have one more pick and Buck Pete has two.
My bad, I'll do it now.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 04:10:01 pm »
Oh, here come the female picks to appease Germaine Lawnmowerman Greer. So transparent.
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 04:49:30 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:10:01 pm
Oh, here come the female picks to appease Germaine Lawnmowerman Greer. So transparent.

:)

I'm sticking Bernard Manning in next pick.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 05:23:25 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:10:01 pm
Oh, here come the female picks to appease Germaine Lawnmowerman Greer. So transparent.
Ah would ya look at them there! and they've all got them nick, under their clothes, hiding. But we know their secret....




p.s you male chauvinist pig!!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 05:23:56 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 02:10:33 pm
Its Jan Molby I believe, which is against the rules
;D
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 05:45:40 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 03:10:34 pm
The question is --- would anyone in the room talk to Maggie.

Oh Mr. Gekko 100%, Hicks too but not in a nice way, they all would but it would be a mixed bad come to think of it.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 05:52:35 pm »
Joan Rivers is a fucking horrid human being.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 06:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 05:52:35 pm
Joan Rivers is a fucking horrid human being.

She always spoke very highly of you.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 06:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 05:52:35 pm
Joan Rivers is a fucking horrid human being.

Says the guy that picked the evil witch Thatcher  :D
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #383 on: Yesterday at 06:46:47 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:19:45 pm
She always spoke very highly of you.

And why wouldn't she.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #384 on: Yesterday at 06:47:59 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 06:44:29 pm
Says the guy that picked the evil witch Thatcher  :D

Oh she is a geebag lets have no mistakes here but Rivers is also horribly.
« Reply #385 on: Yesterday at 06:59:12 pm »
Sarge will picking Adolf Hitler next then begin to berate my Desmond Tutu pick for being an unhinged megalomaniac.   
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #386 on: Yesterday at 07:03:56 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 06:59:12 pm
Sarge will picking Adolf Hitler next then begin to berate my Desmond Tutu pick for being an unhinged megalomaniac.   

Dessie is fine, i have no more picks to go so cant get the mad Austrain mass murderer in. I needed Gekko and Maggie in to add to my mix because its needs to be lively and not drab and boring.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #387 on: Yesterday at 07:51:43 pm »
Could invite Morrissey to keep Adolf company.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #388 on: Yesterday at 09:18:21 pm »
Forgot to say S, great pick on Jermain Clement, responsible for one of my favourite songs:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z3LuqU-9bx8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z3LuqU-9bx8</a>
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #389 on: Yesterday at 09:40:24 pm »
Bobby and Pete, make your last picks and we can set up the semis for the weekend.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #390 on: Today at 12:44:12 am »
Done
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #391 on: Today at 01:17:47 am »
If Buck goes Aristotle Onassis -- then we'll have Marilyn, JFK, Jackie O, and Aristotle partying separately...  the stories
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #392 on: Today at 02:59:55 am »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 01:17:47 am
If Buck goes Aristotle Onassis -- then we'll have Marilyn, JFK, Jackie O, and Aristotle partying separately...  the stories

Marilyn and Jackie and Grace would have been some guest list. I got 2 of the 3 boo boo be do
