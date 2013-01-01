Not the foggiest idea what a drafting thread is as you probably are well aware J lad but I can spot ignorant fucking bullshitters when I see them who fucking dare to even breathe the name of one of the world's finest ever songwriters and live performers. Fucking pricks.







Reminds me a bit of those Georgie Best comments on here the other week.



Drafters = Ignorant fucking bullshitters works for me. Its hard to differentiate for the newcomer -- the bullshitter versus the tactician.But Al, I am pretty sure this has to do with tactic of "hazing" your opponent to lower the importance of the pick. I doubt that A Muller really thinks what he writes --- and if he does, it just reflects age and ignorance (both of those can be fixed over time).Rest assured the Boss will get his respect here --- but what I was saying is that if I could compete against another one of my RAWKites in future drafts, I would want it to be against people who take a publicly humiliating stance like the one A Muller did.Enough said now.