« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread  (Read 3535 times)

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,113
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 11:06:02 pm »
Audrey Hepburn, she steals my hear that woman.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,113
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 11:39:29 pm »
So i am back out tomorrow after the national saint thingy and will be home about 6ish, i think i'm good for my pick?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,657
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 11:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 10:53:00 pm
Not the foggiest idea what a drafting thread is as you probably are well aware J lad but I can spot ignorant fucking bullshitters when I see them who fucking dare to even breathe the name of one of the world's finest ever songwriters and live performers. Fucking pricks.

  :)

Reminds me a bit of those Georgie Best comments on here the other week.

Drafters = Ignorant fucking bullshitters works for me.  Its hard to differentiate for the newcomer -- the bullshitter versus the tactician. 

But Al, I am pretty sure this has to do with tactic of "hazing" your opponent to lower the importance of the pick.   I doubt that A Muller really thinks what he writes --- and if he does, it just reflects age and ignorance (both of those can be fixed over time).

Rest assured the Boss will get his respect here --- but what I was saying is that if I could compete against another one of my RAWKites in future drafts, I would want it to be against people who take a publicly humiliating stance like the one A Muller did.

Enough said now.
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,113
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 11:49:35 pm »
My table already making waves ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #284 on: Today at 12:49:19 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:39:29 pm
So i am back out tomorrow after the national saint thingy and will be home about 6ish, i think i'm good for my pick?
Skip past you tomorrow then?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 