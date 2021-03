Dont feel sorry for me, except that I am special. And Irish, Joyce is an interesting one mind can i ask why, actual reasoning?



Dunno really. I was toying with loads of authors. Wanted someone who'd be fun, and Joyce was a massive drinker who did some fairly mad shit, so I reckon he could be a laugh in a hedonistic sense, but also intellectual enough to get on with Fry and Gandhi (prior to getting hammered probably). I also quite like some of his stuff, though I'm not gonna pretend he's my favourite author ever. Could never finish Ulysses, didn't even get 50 pages into Finnegan's Wake I think, but remember really enjoying Dubliners and Portrait of the Artist.Sounds like an interesting bloke too (although I guess you could say that about any pick on any of these lists), and part of my criteria for my picks is just people I reckon it'd be interesting to chat to.