Oh yeah, just noticed. Apologies Trend, I'm less disappointed in you No idea what's going on with you though Sarge
What dafuqs Andy Muller playing at?? surly someones hacked his account? Was expecting his musician to be the fat fella from another level.
I was going to say it's an obvious pick but he did like The Vaselines so it gets a pass from me.
Sarge used to be a gardener. Expecting maggies drink to be spiked with roundup
Shame he got depressed and blew his head off. Nirvana were alright tbf.
Well 'They' are wrong.
people like big dick nick.
I reckon Dave Grohl would be a lot of fun as well. Just don't ask him to sing (ok, maybe Everlong, that's a boss tune).
I have you down as more of a Mrs Brown kinda guy Sarge?
No not really, comedy is an odd one for me, I like friends, Big Bang, Only Fools and so but never got Seinfeld or The office types. Also loved Cheers, Fraiser and the likes.
Fair dos. Im just commenting on here to be an irritant anyway (a change from the norm ) because I didnt have the imagination to come up with my own choices. Far easier to pick holes in other peoples!
Heading out lads... someone take my pick?
Imagine having a social life and having to sit down to dinner with 8 people. What a nightmare. Can just about stomach the family dinner at christmas
I Know it would be a nightmare, i'm sure id swing for someone.
Maggie, hopefully.
Where we at?
Yeah the acoustic version of that song he did is good. Get the guitar
Everyone wants to slap Maggie, Trend has gone out, Nick is being Nick and Lawnmower wants to ban Christmas.
So you won't be voting for Fucking Appalled then?
Usual fayre sarge. Am I up? Buck' was sharp enough to jib me first time round, so I'm itching to skip the fucker tbf
Who he got?
Larry David & Ricky Gervais. And L Ron Hubbard for some reason.
