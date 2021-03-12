« previous next »
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 12:15:41 pm »
I know he had a better run in the 70s in a number of great films but I've picked Jack from the 80s purely for Jack Torrance and The Joker.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 12:18:03 pm »
Nicholson - does his 23 year old personal assistant from the agency - is she seated at the adults table or the kiddie table 😂
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 12:28:34 pm »
Had my comedian and actor snared first round!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 12:42:18 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:33:26 am
Did you choose Gandhi because you figured it would be one less meal to prepare?

Good point

If the party host is particularly known for being a Mingebag. Then Bobby Sands would be an ideal cost cutter guest.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 12:43:53 pm »
Obama is a great pick, not many politicians I like to be honest.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 01:06:31 pm »
Mark Twain?

Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 01:07:12 pm »
FA picks Larry David

Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 01:11:13 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 12:43:53 pm
Obama is a great pick, not many politicians I like to be honest.

Except he borrowed more from Reagan than anyone on the left, sold hope but bailed out the banks, and droned the shit out the middle east and Asia.

His benefactors were the Pritzker's who own half of Chicago, and had a democratic majority in Congress for 2 years but proceeded to lose his party's gains in every election cycle he was a part of (except his own re-election).

The bar is incredibly low --- now the attacks on him from the right were rancid, but his management of the financial crisis (Tim Geithner, Larry Summers, and Robert Rubin) and their origins in the Gramm-Leach-Bliley bill are a rotting festoon of corruption.

Great pick?  No way, he was a brand that allowed the white majority to feel good about themselves while elites used all of his skills to disguise the fact that he was as Neoliberal as the rest.  After George Bush Jr, he was a wet dream --- a fantasy for the centrist left.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T2IaJwkqgPk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T2IaJwkqgPk</a>
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 01:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:06:31 pm
Mark Twain?



Twain is the greatest American writer of all time --- better than Melville, Fitzgerald, Hemingway, Steinbeck and Faulkner --- he was a critic.  The only one who holds a candle to him is Kurt Vonnegut.

Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 01:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 01:11:13 pm
Snip
I don't think this is exactly fair on Obama. Sure, he had a Democratic majority, but that majority was narrow and included proto-Republicans like Joe Lieberman who made it virtually impossible to pass progressive legislation. The drone strikes were awful but it was also an attempt to end a conflict that would (and did) drag on indefinitely. He also did a lot to boost clean energy and make it near to the default for new energy projects in America, dropped sanctions against Cuba and Iran, and has never chummed around with dictators during or post-presidency.

Ultimately, he's morally better than either Blair or Clinton - though that isn't a high bar - and he's probably a great conversationalist.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 02:31:19 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:41:39 pm
I don't think this is exactly fair on Obama. Sure, he had a Democratic majority, but that majority was narrow and included proto-Republicans like Joe Lieberman who made it virtually impossible to pass progressive legislation. The drone strikes were awful but it was also an attempt to end a conflict that would (and did) drag on indefinitely. He also did a lot to boost clean energy and make it near to the default for new energy projects in America, dropped sanctions against Cuba and Iran, and has never chummed around with dictators during or post-presidency.

Ultimately, he's morally better than either Blair or Clinton - though that isn't a high bar - and he's probably a great conversationalist.

Being an academic, a 52-year old American who has lived in this culture, and someone who is critical of all politicians across the landscape - Obama was a brand to sell (he won three very big prizes in 2008-09 ----The Presidency, the advertising world's "Marketer of Year" for his campaign and the 2009 Noble Peace Prize.   He arose from the Chicago political machine and had a nice back story, as one term Senator from Illinois.  This kind of rise does not occur unless the elite establishment and wealthy benefactors want that to happen.     He also won the Noble Peace Prize, in 2009 (1 year after being elected) for "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation among people").  This turned out to be fantastic cover for his later actions with drones and maintaining/expanding military empire -- a far cry from what we would expect from a Noble Peace Prize winner.

1.  Not ending conflicts in Afghanistan nor Iraq
2.  Launched air strikes against Libya, Yemen, Somalia, and Pakistan
3.  More upon request (see Andrew Bacevich)

However, he does deserve credit for removing US troops out of war zones (150,000 US troops whittled down by 125,000 or so - replaced by technology not diplomacy).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l9rNFI--sWk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l9rNFI--sWk</a>

I do not see Obama as morally better --- I see as him just as a hollow public relations hologram better alternative to Clinton, Bush, Trump etc...  He still spews the same failed Neoliberal policies, ideas that permeate the Washington Beltway where I live still.   Thomas Frank, author who also lives here in this area, Bethesda wrote two books on the subject -- of how the democratic party uses the cult of personality and identity to sell their political agenda --- as they have been taken over by the billionaire class.   "Listen Liberal and What's the Matter with Kansas"

A fly on a speck of shit is more moral than the US Republican party.  That's not really an achievement. 

To see the Democratic party in the US (and their leaders) as being "more moral" is to have missed out on how much they have damaged labor, education, worker's wages- Minimum wage, healthcare, and foreign policy around the globe for personal gain.  We have an entire generation of politicians who get paid off for selling one thing during an election, but then tack right the first opportunity they get.  They feign an interest, posture for it, but always come up short --- see the fine print of the Cares Act or what the new Biden $1.9 Trillion stimulus does not cover for more recent iterations.  It is the same thing: rub, rinse, repeat. (see this https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2021/03/12/musk-bezos-zuckerberg-gates-pandemic-profits/?arc404=true )

Obama's Net Worth -- $1.3 Million (2008) =====> 10 years later
Obama's Net Worth -- $70 Million (2018) =====> That's a helluva a personal return while banks got bailed out and

*** During this approx time period ------------->  7.8 million US home foreclosures (1 out 11 US Households)  -

There are even some that perceive Obama as more problematic, meaning that a certain type of activism stops occurring because many on the center left perceive that they have won the battle -- where his winning really masks his relationship to elite capital.
 
Now, as far as your point about being a great conversationalist -- I suspect you are spot on about this.  He has a great deal of charisma.  I suspect you are also going to feed the Secret Service at your dinner party too then :)
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 02:33:13 pm »
I think it is fair to say that Trend does not approve of the Obama pick!

Looking forward to his Bobby Firmino wildcard pick further down the line  ;D
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 02:34:25 pm »
Sheer needs to pick Trend for his dinner party.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 02:39:09 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 02:33:13 pm
I think it is fair to say that Trend does not approve of the Obama pick!

Looking forward to his Bobby Firmino wildcard pick further down the line  ;D

Andy, I think it's up for debate.  It is certainly not horrible. 

But a "great" pick --- I think we are dealing with style more than substance.  If you're gonna go Great Americans --- there are so many more you could name is all.

But it is March Madness time, so Obama is a legit bracket consultant



 :wellin :wellin :jester

Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 02:40:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 02:34:25 pm
Sheer needs to pick Trend for his dinner party.

Somebody needs to liven this place up - its dead in here
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 04:04:04 pm »
What's Twain's opinion on Ol' Dirty Bastard? That's what I want to know. That, and did Trend definitely PM Bobby?
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 04:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 04:04:04 pm
What's Twain's opinion on Ol' Dirty Bastard? That's what I want to know. That, and did Trend definitely PM Bobby?

Haha... I don't know - they both have origins on the east coast (Brooklyn & Connecticut) and both are dead (1). 

Right after posting Twain (2).  I bet Bobby is deep at work at present, but I did PM.   In fact, I told him an entire genre of picks is open to him :)

Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 06:57:24 pm »
Mark Twain's an interesting pick, I haven't read any of his stuff but seems to be a huge presence in America, moreso than the rest of the world.

Not surprised Obama has been picked. Curious to see if anyone picks Trump.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 08:54:18 pm »
It's been nearly eight hours, go ahead when you're ready, Buck Pete.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 08:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 08:54:18 pm
It's been nearly eight hours, go ahead when you're ready, Buck Pete.

Is that your way of picking Sinead OConnor?
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:49:07 pm »
Forgot about this, so i have 2 picks yes?
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:56:37 pm »
So?
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 11:14:22 pm »
Done Pete is up.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 11:20:00 pm »
Apologies to all for my lateness. I thought we were waiting for 16...
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 11:29:24 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:20:00 pm
Apologies to all for my lateness. I thought we were waiting for 16...

MLK is an excellent start mate....   you are up again.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 11:31:24 pm »
If i am not up again tonight i have two more ready if anyone can do it for me.

Thanks and hugs.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 11:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:31:24 pm
If i am not up again tonight i have two more ready if anyone can do it for me.

Thanks and hugs.

As soon as Bobby picks and then me, I can take your choices... just PM me when Bobby picks.  I am going for a Comedian next.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 11:38:52 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 11:35:52 pm
As soon as Bobby picks and then me, I can take your choices... just PM me when Bobby picks.  I am going for a Comedian next.

Have mine picked.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 11:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:38:52 pm
Have mine picked.

Send it over - if Bobby does not take them and we get to them tonight, I'll get them posted with pictures!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #69 on: Today at 06:47:00 am »
Surely Sarge is out already? Maggie Thatcher?!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #70 on: Today at 07:37:37 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:47:00 am
Surely Sarge is out already? Maggie Thatcher?!
Give him chance, his next pick might be Lee Harvey Oswald.
