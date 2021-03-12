Obama is a great pick, not many politicians I like to be honest.



Except he borrowed more from Reagan than anyone on the left, sold hope but bailed out the banks, and droned the shit out the middle east and Asia.



His benefactors were the Pritzker's who own half of Chicago, and had a democratic majority in Congress for 2 years but proceeded to lose his party's gains in every election cycle he was a part of (except his own re-election).



The bar is incredibly low --- now the attacks on him from the right were rancid, but his management of the financial crisis (Tim Geithner, Larry Summers, and Robert Rubin) and their origins in the Gramm-Leach-Bliley bill are a rotting festoon of corruption.



Great pick? No way, he was a brand that allowed the white majority to feel good about themselves while elites used all of his skills to disguise the fact that he was as Neoliberal as the rest. After George Bush Jr, he was a wet dream --- a fantasy for the centrist left.

