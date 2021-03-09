You are hosting a dinner party with eight other people, living or dead, from any timeframe with everyone able to communicate with and understand each other, but who do you invite? It needs to consist of the following:1 Actor1 Musician/singer1 Politician/statesperson1 Comedian1 Writer1 Fictional character2 Wild CardsSince it's an all-time draft, specify the year or era for each pick along with the category. Wild card can be anything including repetitions of categories you've already picked. To avoid bias, NO current or ex-Liverpool FC staff. Category picks need to be primarily from that category: A sportsperson or actor isn't a writer just because they've written an autobiography. Having a couple of film roles doesn't make you an actor if you have decades as a musician behind you.The criteria for voting is simple: which party would you most like to attend? When picking, you can choose any strategy you want, for any reason. Maybe you want to just choose the eight people you'd most like to meet. Maybe you'd like to invite Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and seven left-wing firebrands to tear him a new one over three courses. Or perhaps you'd just like to invite the people in each category you find physically attractive. Don't be afraid to think outside the box, as long as you can convince other people. One thing to keep in mind however is chemistry. Do you want guests who'll spend the whole night aruging, or a couple of vegans on a table full of carnivores?Here's the confirmed list of participants. If you want to join in, you have until Monday morning to do so.Sheer MagAndy MullerViva BobbySargeJordan TremendersonDrinks SangriaEel LoboTrendDjozer