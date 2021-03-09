Not for me this marlarky i'm out. Not into thre celeb shite at all.



Neither am I Sarge... This is not celebrity (artists, writers, thinkers etc.. can be from any era including scientists, generally amazing people who have made creative contributions) - this is not George Clooney time at all.Surely you have an author or a scholar you admire that you would want to talk to (about the human condition -- death, betrayal, power, fraud, inequality etc..). Surely there are musicians that played music that felt like it was just for you?Going back and re-visiting your favorites conversations, words, visuals, audio sounds can be more than a vanity project using celebrity as a veil?