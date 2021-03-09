« previous next »
Author Topic: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread  (Read 396 times)

Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« on: March 9, 2021, 11:07:32 am »

Since the UEFA draft is winding down, let's go for something non-football related as a palate cleanser. Who would you like to have at a fantasy dinner party, living or dead? Right now, the criteria is:

1 Actor
1 Musician/singer
1 Politician/statesperson
1 Artist
1 Writer
1 Fictional character
2 Wild Cards

Here's the confirmed list so far (I'll update this as we go):

Sheer Mag
Andy Muller
Viva Bobby
Sarge
Jordan Tremenderson
Drinks Sangria
Eel Lobo
Trend
(maybe Elzar)

I'll set this up once we get 16, or hypothetically more. I'm really busy this week so a day or two extra won't be an issue.

« Last Edit: March 9, 2021, 05:06:19 pm by Sheer Magnetism »
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #1 on: March 9, 2021, 11:09:26 am »
In :thumbup
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #2 on: March 9, 2021, 11:44:28 am »
In
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #3 on: March 10, 2021, 12:06:27 am »
Eight definitely in so far. Meant to say, now that there's no mystery behind who's picking I expect to see vicious take downs of almost every choice and petty nitpicking of why every guest who isn't yours would be a disaster.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #4 on: March 10, 2021, 08:53:46 am »
Is the aim to have the best discussions or to throw together some people whod cause absolute carnage? As Im quite content to have Deontay Wilder sat next to say, Prince Phillip.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #5 on: March 10, 2021, 09:04:48 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 10, 2021, 08:53:46 am
Is the aim to have the best discussions or to throw together some people whod cause absolute carnage? As Im quite content to have Deontay Wilder sat next to say, Prince Phillip.
If it's a great night, either's good as far as I'm concerned.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #6 on: March 11, 2021, 04:09:42 pm »
Are we trying to get a group of people that get on with each other or don't?  ;D
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #7 on: March 11, 2021, 04:30:00 pm »
So is the idea to put together a group that would make the best reality show dinner party?  Or are we going to be voting on most interesting conversation?
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #8 on: March 11, 2021, 05:12:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on March 11, 2021, 04:30:00 pm
So is the idea to put together a group that would make the best reality show dinner party?  Or are we going to be voting on most interesting conversation?

I guess just which Dinner Party would be the best dinner party, for whatever reason you want.

I'll be voting on appearances at dinner parties only, and also performance in the seating position.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #9 on: March 11, 2021, 10:01:28 pm »
My vote will be based on perceived group synergy as well as knockout potential between the second and third courses.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:40:50 pm »
Not for me this marlarky i'm out. Not into thre celeb shite at all.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:41:12 pm »
Curious to see how people are going to pick and vote. Take the weekend to think about it and I'll start the selection thread Monday morning.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:46:10 pm »
I'll do it if you need to even out numbers.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:50:33 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:40:50 pm
Not for me this marlarky i'm out. Not into thre celeb shite at all.

Neither am I Sarge... This is not celebrity (artists, writers, thinkers etc.. can be from any era including scientists, generally amazing people who have made creative contributions) - this is not George Clooney time at all.

Surely you have an author or a scholar you admire that you would want to talk to (about the human condition -- death, betrayal, power, fraud, inequality etc..).  Surely there are musicians that played music that felt like it was just for you?

Going back and re-visiting your favorites conversations, words, visuals, audio sounds can be more than a vanity project using celebrity as a veil?
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 07:50:33 pm
Neither am I Sarge... This is not celebrity (artists, writers, thinkers etc.. can be from any era including scientists, generally amazing people who have made creative contributions) - this is not George Clooney time at all.

Surely you have an author or a scholar you admire that you would want to talk to (about the human condition -- death, betrayal, power, fraud, inequality etc..).  Surely there are musicians that played music that felt like it was just for you?

Going back and re-visiting your favorites conversations, words, visuals, audio sounds can be more than a vanity project using celebrity as a veil?

Peer pressure ;D
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:00:13 pm »
Change the freak show on the opening post and i am in.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:05:08 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:00:13 pm
Change the freak show on the opening post and i am in.

I think I know who three of them are, for my sins.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:59:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:05:08 pm
I think I know who three of them are, for my sins.

Two if thats Pete Burns?
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:03:11 pm »
Bobby George the darts player, is it Chantelle that one from Celeb Big Brother who wasnt a celeb but became one? Maybe a Goth H from Steps. Pete Burns?
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:04:50 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:03:11 pm
Bobby George the darts player, is it Chantelle that one from Celeb Big Brother who wasnt a celeb but became one? Maybe a Goth H from Steps. Pete Burns?

Yes Bobby George but the rest i have no idea.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:07:12 pm »
Going to have to pull out of this one, sorry
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 09:04:50 pm
Yes Bobby George but the rest i have no idea.

Last one is Kenny Everetts mate I think, forgotten the name.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:14:25 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:00:13 pm
Change the freak show on the opening post and i am in.

👍🏼😂😂😂
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:16:16 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Yesterday at 09:07:12 pm
Going to have to pull out of this one, sorry

Lets keep this private!!!!  🤣🤣🤣🤣
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:54:30 am »
Go on then I'm in. Looks fun

I suppose Jeffrey Dahmer will have to be one of my Wildcards.

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:09:03 pm
Last one is Kenny Everetts mate I think, forgotten the name.

Cleo Rocos?

Its Pete Burns isn't it?

Edit: Ahh yes, you mean Cleo at the back.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:03:56 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 07:41:12 pm
Curious to see how people are going to pick and vote.

I'll tell you now, I'll be voting for a table that has Jim Davidson humouring Germaine Greer opposed to one of Leo Tolstoy passing the pepper to Henry George. :)
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:19:54 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:54:30 am
Go on then I'm in. Looks fun

I suppose Jeffrey Dahmer will have to be one of my Wildcards.

Cleo Rocos?

Its Pete Burns isn't it?

Edit: Ahh yes, you mean Cleo at the back.

Oh dear, what kind of parties have you been going to lately mate.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:13:43 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:03:56 am
I'll tell you now, I'll be voting for a table that has Jim Davidson humouring Germaine Greer opposed to one of Leo Tolstoy passing the pepper to Henry George. :)

Remember that movie character one? Cant remember the criteria but I had Officer Sweetchuck from Police Academy in my squad. That was one of my favourite drafts. :D
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:37:48 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:13:43 am
Remember that movie character one? Cant remember the criteria but I had Officer Sweetchuck from Police Academy in my squad. That was one of my favourite drafts. :D

Your team was so funny Nick

Sure you had Lloyd Christmas in it too :)

Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 01:19:54 am
Oh dear, what kind of parties have you been going to lately mate.

Lets say i wouldn't trust a menu compiled by JD!!
