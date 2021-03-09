« previous next »
Author Topic: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread  (Read 243 times)

Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« on: March 9, 2021, 11:07:32 am »

Since the UEFA draft is winding down, let's go for something non-football related as a palate cleanser. Who would you like to have at a fantasy dinner party, living or dead? Right now, the criteria is:

1 Actor
1 Musician/singer
1 Politician/statesperson
1 Artist
1 Writer
1 Fictional character
2 Wild Cards

Here's the confirmed list so far (I'll update this as we go):

Sheer Mag
Andy Muller
Viva Bobby
Sarge
Jordan Tremenderson
Drinks Sangria
Eel Lobo
Trend
(maybe Elzar)

I'll set this up once we get 16, or hypothetically more. I'm really busy this week so a day or two extra won't be an issue.

Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #1 on: March 9, 2021, 11:09:26 am »
In :thumbup
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #2 on: March 9, 2021, 11:44:28 am »
In
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #3 on: March 10, 2021, 12:06:27 am »
Eight definitely in so far. Meant to say, now that there's no mystery behind who's picking I expect to see vicious take downs of almost every choice and petty nitpicking of why every guest who isn't yours would be a disaster.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #4 on: March 10, 2021, 08:53:46 am »
Is the aim to have the best discussions or to throw together some people whod cause absolute carnage? As Im quite content to have Deontay Wilder sat next to say, Prince Phillip.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #5 on: March 10, 2021, 09:04:48 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 10, 2021, 08:53:46 am
Is the aim to have the best discussions or to throw together some people whod cause absolute carnage? As Im quite content to have Deontay Wilder sat next to say, Prince Phillip.
If it's a great night, either's good as far as I'm concerned.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:09:42 pm »
Are we trying to get a group of people that get on with each other or don't?  ;D
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:30:00 pm »
So is the idea to put together a group that would make the best reality show dinner party?  Or are we going to be voting on most interesting conversation?
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:12:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:30:00 pm
So is the idea to put together a group that would make the best reality show dinner party?  Or are we going to be voting on most interesting conversation?

I guess just which Dinner Party would be the best dinner party, for whatever reason you want.

I'll be voting on appearances at dinner parties only, and also performance in the seating position.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:01:28 pm »
My vote will be based on perceived group synergy as well as knockout potential between the second and third courses.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:40:50 pm »
Not for me this marlarky i'm out. Not into thre celeb shite at all.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:41:12 pm »
Curious to see how people are going to pick and vote. Take the weekend to think about it and I'll start the selection thread Monday morning.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:46:10 pm »
I'll do it if you need to even out numbers.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:50:33 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:40:50 pm
Not for me this marlarky i'm out. Not into thre celeb shite at all.

Neither am I Sarge... This is not celebrity (artists, writers, thinkers etc.. can be from any era including scientists, generally amazing people who have made creative contributions) - this is not George Clooney time at all.

Surely you have an author or a scholar you admire that you would want to talk to (about the human condition -- death, betrayal, power, fraud, inequality etc..).  Surely there are musicians that played music that felt like it was just for you?

Going back and re-visiting your favorites conversations, words, visuals, audio sounds can be more than a vanity project using celebrity as a veil?
