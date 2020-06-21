Since the UEFA draft is winding down, let's go for something non-football related as a palate cleanser. Who would you like to have at a fantasy dinner party, living or dead? Right now, the criteria is:
1 Actor
1 Musician/singer
1 Politician/statesperson
1 Artist
1 Writer
1 Fictional character
2 Wild Cards
Here's the confirmed list so far (I'll update this as we go):
Sheer Mag
Andy Muller
Viva Bobby
Sarge
Jordan Tremenderson
Drinks Sangria
Eel Lobo
(maybe Elzar)
I'll set this up once we get 16, or hypothetically more. I'm really busy this week so a day or two extra won't be an issue.