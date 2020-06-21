« previous next »
Author Topic: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread  (Read 34 times)

Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« on: Today at 11:07:32 am »

Since the UEFA draft is winding down, let's go for something non-football related as a palate cleanser. Who would you like to have at a fantasy dinner party, living or dead? Right now, the criteria is:

1 Actor
1 Musician/singer
1 Politician/statesperson
1 Artist
1 Writer
1 Fictional character
2 Wild Cards

Here's the confirmed list so far (I'll update this as we go):

Sheer Mag
Andy Muller
Viva Bobby
Sarge
Jordan Tremenderson
Drinks Sangria
Eel Lobo
(maybe Elzar)

I'll set this up once we get 16, or hypothetically more. I'm really busy this week so a day or two extra won't be an issue.

« Last Edit: Today at 11:10:04 am by Sheer Magnetism »
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:09:26 am »
In :thumbup
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:44:28 am »
In
