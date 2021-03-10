« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21  (Read 7139 times)

Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:31:01 pm
Hornkamp.......Willy.....JIZZZZZZZZZ ......    what a Finish ! a sweet little give and go found a space and drove into it. Great penetration from these two has blown this thing wide open . The classic little and large combination leads to yet another happy ending. the fans are going nuts.

One of the best things you can see as a fan is Jizz dribbling down the pitch.
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
Hopefully the players experience a bit of a rebirth in this comp, away from the partisan refs and ssd bitter  VARs. even having the ref blow for fouls on our forwards seemed to galvanise the team in the first leg.

Long may it continue.
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
Seeing one of the Echo writers stating he thinks Keita should start.  In an ideal world sure but he just played 90 minutes on Sunday.  Lets see him just play once a week consistently before risking crocking him again.
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:22:25 pm
Seeing one of the Echo writers stating he thinks Keita should start.  In an ideal world sure but he just played 90 minutes on Sunday.  Lets see him just play once a week consistently before risking crocking him again.

Id like to see him on for the last 30. Now that hes going bald and gained 2 or 3 stone he looks like a proper senior player. Hoping itll see him taking on more responsibility from here on.
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:22:25 pm
Seeing one of the Echo writers stating he thinks Keita should start.  In an ideal world sure but he just played 90 minutes on Sunday.  Lets see him just play once a week consistently before risking crocking him again.

He's perfect for this opponent so wouldn't be surprised if he did start

Is there any evidence that playing a lot has anything to do with his injuries?
A different school of thought would be if he's fit to play use him while you have the chance
The way this season's gone I'd ask the sports science department and then do the opposite ....
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:42:30 pm
He's perfect for this opponent so wouldn't be surprised if he did start

Is there any evidence that playing a lot has anything to do with his injuries?
A different school of thought would be if he's fit to play use him while you have the chance
The way this season's gone I'd ask the sports science department and then do the opposite ....

Doesn't he go away with Guinea next week?
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:48:27 pm
Doesn't he go away with Guinea next week?

Play him for 89 minutes and then bring him off because he is "injured". Fuck Guinea, if they can't look after him properly we should be making life as difficult as possible for them.  We won't though because we are too nice.  Ferguson had the right attitude to international football the old goat. 
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
Just get through reds.
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
any leaks of team news in social media?
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 05:32:04 pm
any leaks of team news in social media?


They seem to have clamped down on the leaks in the last month.
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
If they can't get themselves up for this one and put in a better performance than the absolute rubbish we saw against Chelsea and Fulham, then there's no hope. I'd like to see at least a little fight in them. Some aggression. Play like it really means something.
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 05:33:46 pm
They seem to have clamped down on the leaks in the last month.

thanks

What are the experts predicting - Fabinho in Midfield or CB?
other recalls ?
I suspect our strongest team on paper -as on the field our team are more like paper tigers

come on Redmen please win or get through any way you like.

time to start winning ugly again

Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:48:27 pm
Doesn't he go away with Guinea next week?

It would be madness on our part if we allow him to go on international duty, after the last 18 months he's had, regardless of whether he wants to go or not, it's in his best interest for the longevity of his career to maybe have a couple of weeks off after some games in a short period with us
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 05:33:46 pm
They seem to have clamped down on the leaks in the last month.

Dont think Robbo plays FF in the CL?
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
Getting ready to document the game and the ref tonight

00:02 Everton haven't won the league for 35 years
21:21 Everton haven't won anything in 26 years
28:11 Everton haven't won the FA Cup since 1995
29:21 Everton Clive Thomas
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
According to the logic, if Porto can do it, we can do it too.

Go you Mighty Reds!!!

p/s: PSG or Barca, mate...  ;D  ;D Not sure as both are c*nts.
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
Play Naby Lad from the start so a "little niggle" rules him out for international duty.

Knowing our luck (and his) though... maybe not. Do think he should play a major part though.

In an ideal world we shouldnt be afraid of picking players in case they get injured but it is what it is.
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 06:07:00 pm
Getting ready to document the game and the ref tonight

Oh how exciting. If that asshole so much as looks at one of our players funny I want you to log that shit down.
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Jota.

Subs: Adrian, H. Davies, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, B. Davies, R. Williams, N. Williams.
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
Fabinhos back in midfield!

Best line up weve had in ages that. Drop Gini for Keita and its our best currently.
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
Fabinho back at DM  ;D
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
Well I'm excited.
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
It's as good a team as we can possibly field at the moment. Great to Jota in from the start.
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
Kind of mad for Harvey Davies to be on the bench. Guessing a few other back up keepers weren't eligible as he's barley played for the acadmey this year
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
Fab in midfield, corrrr!
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
Too many Davies and Williams in this team.
