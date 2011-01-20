Poll

Author Topic: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..  (Read 3541 times)

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 08:18:31 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 08:15:01 pm
Double negative there fella. "Didn't research fuck all" actually means that i DID research ALL. So yeah, for once, I agree with you.

Actually if you are going to be pedantic, "Didn't research fuck" all doesn't me you researched all, it means you didn't do zero research.

I.E, you did NEXT to fuck all research, which is consistent with WhereAngelsPlay's post.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 08:20:59 pm »
So someone voted for brexit to satisfy their misinformed ideology and self interest without caring about the consequences of the majority of people affected by it. Sounds like every other sanctimonious brexit touting twat to me
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 08:22:16 pm »
Apart from the abuse, I'm actually more alarmed at the amount of people who are happy to plod along in the status quo, and not even consider the wider-scale systematic possiblities that i elude to.

If i had come in here and said "I'm a racist c*nt, thats why i voted Brexit!" I think i would have got less abuse. Imagine that.

Honestly, I could have taken "crackpot", "unicorn" etc.

It's the personal abuse that i dont get.

It's almost as if i was the 2% that swayed it.
Well, i wasn't. And i actually think, like you, that most of the 52% were probably the racist, conned, Tory, Mail readn types.

But i guess, if you have finally found a Brexiteer, then i am fair game.

I notice you're all here, so, nobody has been banned spite my reportings for personal abuse.

Guess the RAWK mods are selective. They add CONTEXT to their bannings. who knew.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 08:25:59 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 08:18:31 pm
Actually if you are going to be pedantic, "Didn't research fuck" all doesn't me you researched all, it means you didn't do zero research.

I.E, you did NEXT to fuck all research, which is consistent with WhereAngelsPlay's post.

We both know what he meant.
And unless WhereAngelsPlay has trackers on my PC, my Library Card, and my Kindle, then his assertion, stated as fact, holds as much water as the rest of his ill-informed rhetoric.... the square root of fuck all

And why is he still here anyway? How much personal abuse does one have to espouse before one is kicked out?
I notice he had a stay of absence... hopefully you ere taking my advice to chill the fuck out ,WhereAngelsPlay
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 08:29:48 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 08:20:59 pm
So someone voted for brexit to satisfy their misinformed ideology and self interest without caring about the consequences of the majority of people affected by it. Sounds like every other sanctimonious brexit touting twat to me

Thanks for lumping us all in together

So its "those that agree with McSquared" and "Thosr that don't"

got it.

Bigot.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 08:33:46 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 07:55:57 pm
I'd like to think that. But i don't see it (as explained here several times).

If the EU actually IS a force for good, then one member leaving will make no difference. If the EU is a "step towards what I want", then "what I want" will happen, eventually, according to your logic.

And yes, you voted to "Look after all who live here". Again, i get it. But what about the millions who do not live there? Who suffer daily because they do not live in a prosperous trading bloc (backed by capitalism). What about those whose lives have not been affected AT ALL by Britain leaving the EU (because they never benefitted from the capitalist protectionism the EU wrought?)

I'm glad yous were all doing so well in the pre-Brexit world. Millions weren't.
And the whole "well how does Brexit help them" bullshit, eah, i've heard it all before. I know Brexit won't help them. What will help them is a collapse in the status quo, and the rise of Another Way.
Corbyn argued the same point a few years ago on TV, he thought EU protectionism was wrong because they add tariffs to goods produced by workers outside the EU who are paid buttons, he actually argued their bosses would be able to increase wages if the EU reduced these tariffs!!!!!!
Corbyn was arguing the drip down economy. :shocked
This is just naive Student politics, bosses who force there workers to work for a pittance in a awful working environment won't pass on any added profits made from the EU dropping tariffs, they will keep every penny themselves.
We've at least made progress, your against protectionism because it protects EU citizens standard of living.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 08:39:27 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 08:29:48 pm
Thanks for lumping us all in together

So its "those that agree with McSquared" and "Thosr that don't"

got it.

Bigot.

Now who is throwing insults around? You've actually got far more reasonable replies than you deserve given how deeply flawed your 'arguments' have been.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 08:53:32 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 08:08:46 pm
Absolutely. I completely get that of course.

The demise of the EU is not a cure to the ills of capitalism. But it may be a start.

And Brexit may (probably wont) hasten, nay trigger, the demise of capitalism... but it may be a start.

Regardless. I think about 95% of commenters have completely missed my point.

I don't think that Britain leaving the EU is harmless, or without damage.
I don't think it will benefit anyone, right now, or even in the near future.

I hwever have political, social, and ideological principles that are not compatible with the EU. So whe posed with a question of whether to remain or leave, I voted leave, based on the principles outlined above.

Yous can bang on all day about YOUR reasons for voting how you did, and i get them ALL.

My point was, initially, to pose a non-racist, non-conned reason why someone might vote Leave, hoping that some might see the value in some of the principled reasoning behind my reasoning. Even if you though it was naive, pie-in-the-sky bullshit. No problem.

I am an educator who tries each day to teach about the past, how we got here, how things CAN change, and how i believe in a future free from the shackles of capitalism (again, read "Another Way" ... cant summarise it here).

You may believe my connective reasoning to be bullshit , and it may well be. You may believe i am a naive clown, and i may well be. But if you believe my moral principles are wrong, then i when it comes to who is more of a c*nt, i'd have to suggest, you look in the mirror.

Moreover, if anyone believes that, because i voted Leave for the reasons i have outlined here, that i deserve to be called a c*nt, a twat, a wanker, a retard, a knob etc... then i think you're bigoted in the extreme.

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 08:59:33 pm »
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 09:01:11 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 08:39:27 pm
Now who is throwing insults around? You've actually got far more reasonable replies than you deserve given how deeply flawed your 'arguments' have been.

What insults have i thrown around?
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 09:03:29 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 09:01:11 pm
What insults have i thrown around?

Gloating that you dont live in this country but voted leave anyway, just for shits and giggles, is more insulting than anything anyone has said to you
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 09:04:12 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:53:32 pm


go back and read this entire thread.
If you still believe that expressing ones opinion and the reasons behind it, deserves me to be bullied and called names beyond belief, than who is the c*nt?

yes im still here. A lone voice against a wall of vile bullying.

Where the fuck are the mods here?

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 09:07:38 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 09:04:12 pm
go back and read this entire thread.
If you still believe that expressing ones opinion and the reasons behind it, deserves me to be bullied and called names beyond belief, than who is the c*nt?

yes im still here. A lone voice against a wall of vile bullying.

Where the fuck are the mods here?

It's not because you expressed your opinion, it's the particular opinion you have and chose to express. There is a difference.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 09:08:33 pm »
Consider this my last post .

I gave an opinion that is contrary to popular opinion. Tried to back it up with my own reasoning.

I am actually a good person. My beliefs are those of socialism, and a better way.



I have subsequently been bullied and name called beyond belief. By fellow Reds, no less.

Please all re-read this thread, and recosider your thoughts.

I may think differently to you. But at no point did i embark on personal abuse.


And  (as one or two brave souls have pointed out) my naivity may be misguided, but my morals and ideology, i thought not.

aTake a look at yourselves. When you read about me in a few days, have a fucking llok in th moirror.,
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 09:08:42 pm »
I would tell you but I am on a sabbatical  :wave
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 09:10:10 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 09:04:12 pm
go back and read this entire thread.
If you still believe that expressing ones opinion and the reasons behind it, deserves me to be bullied and called names beyond belief, than who is the c*nt?

yes im still here. A lone voice against a wall of vile bullying.

Where the fuck are the mods here?

Not sure mate.

At a guess theyve maybe seen the amount of times youve gloated about reporting someone, claimed youre being bullied or asked for someone to be banned and made the assumption you made the initial post and every subsequent post with that exact desire. To trigger a response you knew full well you were going to get, I suspect specifically to try and get people banned. Probably because youve had years of having to stay quiet about Brexit on RAWK and finally couldnt take it anymore.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 09:10:58 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 09:01:11 pm
What insults have i thrown around?

It's literally there in the post I quoted.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 09:27:58 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 07:27:12 pm
I obviously know that Brexit does not lead to open borders. Indeed, it closes them, in the present scenario.

My point is that while "closed-shop" blocs exist, then those outside willl suffer. Hence my example.

Aaaand. I don't blame anyone in the UK for looking after 'number one' - per your doberman analogy. Of course you will vote for what protects YOU. Who wouldn't?

But what it does is this - the longer the EU exists, the longer capitalist interests are protected, the longer we're all fucked in the long term.

Got any timeline or roadmap as to how your no-bloc world will come into existence? Like you said, if there are blocs, then it would naturally be better to be within one. So since the current world has blocs, and you voted to take us out of the one that fits us best, can you give us a clue as to how we will progress towards this no-bloc world that you think is best?
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 09:32:48 pm »
So you based all your reasoning and judgements on a system that doesn't exist and probably won't exist for years to come.

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 09:33:00 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 05:39:32 pm
So, let's say the EU collapses after Brexit. What happens then? All the countries in the world stop to exist and goods move freely from one place to another without any restriction? Yes, you are indeed a naive bellend and I can objectively say that, because Brexit doesn't affect me...  :butt

If the world does not have blocs, then the nations that are blocs within themselves will fare best. The US most of all, as it has all the necessary natural resources within its borders, but also Russia and China. Perhaps India and Brazil too. But Britain, in whatever form it finds itself in post-Brexit (maybe England by that point), will be screwed by these larger countries. And if there are blocs, then Britain, a small country outside all these blocs, will also be screwed. So Brexit screws Britain over, whether or not there are blocs.

Of course, since the real world has big countries as well as blocs, and they're not mutually exclusive, Brexit screws Britain twice over for being a small country and outside blocs. Thrice over even, for being hostile to the nearest mega bloc.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #140 on: Today at 02:37:27 am »
After extensive research I have concluded that:

One + One + One + Oneself = A head like a cabbage with a Toblerone pushed through the middle!

