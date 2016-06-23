Poll

.. and they admit they voted for it.. is it OK to laugh?

Author Topic: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..  (Read 2871 times)

Online oldfordie

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #80 on: Today at 04:38:50 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:33:54 pm
The abuse is fully justified to be honest. Being detached doesn't make you more objective, it just makes you even more selfish and means you showed a callous disregard for the people who actually live here.

You say that your vote was based "a lengthy analysis of what the EU actually is, its origins and history". The whole concept of the EU was to make a continent that had been at near constant war with itself with millennia so culturally and economically integrated that future conflict became unthinkable. The mere thought of France and Germany going to war again now seems ludicrous where for centuries it was the default state of relations between the two.

You claim to "believe in a world without borders, with free trade, freedom of movement, and reduced bureaucracy" and yet you voted for something that erects new borders, restricts free trade and free movement and massively increase bureaucracy. It's an absolutely fucking laughable argument and you can't be surprised when you are treated with contempt for making it.

The rest of your post is just Lexit nonsense that doesn't stand up to the slightest scrutiny. You basically gambled membership of an organisation that has provided numerous benefits to the UK for the sake of a fantasy socialist utopia knowing that if it didn't work out the consequences wouldn't affect you. Everything the Tories are doing to this country now is a direct result of the 23rd of June 2016. You don't get to just wash your hands of that and claim that the government run by the Vote Leave campaign is nothing to do with you because you didn't vote Tory.
Excellent post.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #81 on: Today at 04:39:29 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 04:37:29 pm
Actually the original point i was making was that there are other reasons to have voted Brexit, other than RACISM or BEING CONNED BY THE TORIES.

I explained one such reason.

...and look at the response it has garnered.


I think in essence I have proven my own point.

This thread is a microcosm of the Brexit argument (without the Farage-fapping racists, it would seem).

Its THEM and US.

And if you voted Leave, for ANY reason, even if your moral compass was set by some perhaps fanciful distant future dream of a socialist , non-capitalist utopia, you are STILL called all the names under the sun.

Unbelieveable.

I feel that if i ever met any of you lads and lasses in the pub, we'd all (mostly) be on the same page , ideologically and politically. Not to mention (of course) footbally.

It's a shame you can't accept people who have a different opinion to you, though.



You can't keep reducing this to 'a difference of opinion'. Your vote had hugely damaging real world consequences to millions of people (not you though of course) and people are fucking angry about it.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #82 on: Today at 04:42:43 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 04:37:29 pm
Actually the original point i was making was that there are other reasons to have voted Brexit, other than RACISM or BEING CONNED BY THE TORIES.

I explained one such reason.

...and look at the response it has garnered.


I think in essence I have proven my own point.

This thread is a microcosm of the Brexit argument (without the Farage-fapping racists, it would seem).

Its THEM and US.

And if you voted Leave, for ANY reason, even if your moral compass was set by some perhaps fanciful distant future dream of a socialist , non-capitalist utopia, you are STILL called all the names under the sun.

Unbelieveable.

I feel that if i ever met any of you lads and lasses in the pub, we'd all (mostly) be on the same page , ideologically and politically. Not to mention (of course) footbally.

It's a shame you can't accept people who have a different opinion to you, though.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #83 on: Today at 04:45:08 pm »
Online rob1966

« Reply #84 on: Today at 04:48:19 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:29:53 pm
All you've told us is what many other leave voters and campaigners told us, you told us all the things you hate about the EU with no concern for the consequences of leaving the EU.
Shocking how many people seemed to look at leaving the EU as a slump rather than a consequence.
How they are willing to take the short term pain from leaving the EU, why did they assume this was short term like yourself. why do you think this will be short term, what will happen to bring back jobs and investment.?
The country isn't facing a slump it's facing years trying to compete with countries under far worse trading conditions.
I would like to hear 1 reason why you think your families standard of living etc will improve in years to come as a result of Brexit. it's all been about I hate this and i hate that as usual.

He lives in Indonesia, what difference will it make to him?
Online smutchin

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #85 on: Today at 04:50:28 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 04:27:04 pm
I, on the other hand, have done nothing other than explain a possible non-racist reason why someone might vote Leave. Not only that, but a reason backed by , what I would deem at least, solid morals such as socialism, internationalism, and anti-capitalism.

So you voted for Brexit in the hope that Corbyn would later get elected and make Britain a socialist utopia... that's naive at best.

In fact, what you voted for was even more power being handed over to unelected elites and global corporate interests.

You keep saying you're more objective than the rest of us, but there's nothing remotely objective about your depiction of what the EU is or what it stands for.
Offline KillieRed

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #86 on: Today at 04:52:07 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 04:27:04 pm
Lets just add a "go fuck yourself" and a "wanker" into the mix then eh?
Honestly, you need to grow up fella.

I could list 10 personal insults you have thrown at me in this thread, and yet you're still here.

I, on the other hand, have done nothing other than explain a possible non-racist reason why someone might vote Leave. Not only that, but a reason backed by , what I would deem at least, solid morals such as socialism, internationalism, and anti-capitalism.

If you feel those moral standpoints are wrong,t hen lets have a discussion about that. If you feel that those moral standpoints can not be achieved by a Britain outside of the EU, then lets discuss that.

If, on the other hand, you'd rather continue to call me a c*nt, twat, wanker, sanctimonious, bollocks go fuck myself, then so be it.

Could you name me a tangible benefit of Brexit please?

I have to say Im intrigued as to how you think the UK will become a socialist utopia, a beacon of internationalism by giving this (almost) permanent right-wing government exactly what it wanted; complete control. Are the masses finally, finally going to rise up against our Tory overlords now that youve enabled them to do whatever they want? Say again how there were two GEs after your little win, but you didnt see this coming. You been reading the wrong propaganda.
Online oldfordie

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #87 on: Today at 04:58:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:48:19 pm
He lives in Indonesia, what difference will it make to him?
He still has family in the UK and thinks they will take a short term brexit hit. 
Offline J_Kopite

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #88 on: Today at 05:13:52 pm »
While I think he's talking shite, is there really any need for the insults and abuse to said poster? RAWK should be better than that.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #89 on: Today at 05:16:17 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 05:13:52 pm
While I think he's talking shite, is there really any need for the insults and abuse to said poster? RAWK should be better than that.

Ideally not but I can understand why coming on here and effectively saying "I'm objective because this doesn't even affect me unlike you guys" has touched a nerve.
Online kj999

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #90 on: Today at 05:23:35 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:33:54 pm
The abuse is fully justified to be honest. Being detached doesn't make you more objective, it just makes you even more selfish and means you showed a callous disregard for the people who actually live here.

You say that your vote was based "a lengthy analysis of what the EU actually is, its origins and history". The whole concept of the EU was to make a continent that had been at near constant war with itself with millennia so culturally and economically integrated that future conflict became unthinkable. The mere thought of France and Germany going to war again now seems ludicrous where for centuries it was the default state of relations between the two.

You claim to "believe in a world without borders, with free trade, freedom of movement, and reduced bureaucracy" and yet you voted for something that erects new borders, restricts free trade and free movement and massively increase bureaucracy. It's an absolutely fucking laughable argument and you can't be surprised when you are treated with contempt for making it.

The rest of your post is just Lexit nonsense that doesn't stand up to the slightest scrutiny. You basically gambled membership of an organisation that has provided numerous benefits to the UK for the sake of a fantasy socialist utopia knowing that if it didn't work out the consequences wouldn't affect you. Everything the Tories are doing to this country now is a direct result of the 23rd of June 2016. You don't get to just wash your hands of that and claim that the government run by the Vote Leave campaign is nothing to do with you because you didn't vote Tory.

The existence of trade blocks such as the EU creates more trade barriers. If there were no trade blocks in the world, then there would have to, by definition, be open trade.
And as for freedom of movement. A friend of mine from Australia once applied for a job in Spain. Got to the final 2 against a lad from UK. The British lad got it, based on the fact that the school didn't have to get a vise sorted for him, whereas they would have had to for the Aussie fella. So freedom of movement only benefits those within the bloc. It discriminates against those outside. NO blocs, NO restrictions on trade or movement. See?

The rest of your post is actually a reasoned counter argument to what i have said. A bit of decent educated debate.

...aprt from the first bit:
"The abuse is fully justified"

..when is abuse EVER justified?

Disagreement, yes. Debate, yes.

But abuse? Calling me a c*nt, twat, thick, etc? Is JUSTIFIED?

what the fuck?
Online rob1966

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #91 on: Today at 05:27:20 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:58:36 pm
He still has family in the UK and thinks they will take a short term brexit hit. 

50 years (Rhys Moggs words) isn't a short term hit
Online kj999

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #92 on: Today at 05:32:12 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:16:17 pm
Ideally not but I can understand why coming on here and effectively saying "I'm objective because this doesn't even affect me unlike you guys" has touched a nerve.

And i have no problem with anyone thinking i am talking shite, or saying so :D

And for the last time... I didn't mean the objectivity in a way of saying "i am better than you coz i can see from the outside"... i just meant it as, when one is not as directly affected by the immediate results of a referenda, one can perhaps BE more objective, as one won't feel the immediate downsides as much, and can perhaps look to other , future outcomes.

Yes, I did hope that Labour would win in 2017.
I did hope that Britain leaving the EU would destabalise it, and perhaps be the first cracks that led to its eventual downfall.
I did hope that this would then lead to a sweeping ground change in the way we do things.
Another Way (read Varoufakis)

If all that makes me an idealsitic, naive bellend, then yeah, I'm a naive, idealistic bellend. Time will tell.

It doesnt however make me half of things i have been called in this thread, you bunch of judgemental pricks. :)

Online TheShanklyGates

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #93 on: Today at 05:35:42 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 05:23:35 pm
The existence of trade blocks such as the EU creates more trade barriers. If there were no trade blocks in the world, then there would have to, by definition, be open trade.
And as for freedom of movement. A friend of mine from Australia once applied for a job in Spain. Got to the final 2 against a lad from UK. The British lad got it, based on the fact that the school didn't have to get a vise sorted for him, whereas they would have had to for the Aussie fella. So freedom of movement only benefits those within the bloc. It discriminates against those outside. NO blocs, NO restrictions on trade or movement. See?

The rest of your post is actually a reasoned counter argument to what i have said. A bit of decent educated debate.

...aprt from the first bit:
"The abuse is fully justified"

..when is abuse EVER justified?

Disagreement, yes. Debate, yes.

But abuse? Calling me a c*nt, twat, thick, etc? Is JUSTIFIED?

what the fuck?


You're talking in fantasies again. We have to deal with the reality of the world as it is, not the fantasy we would like it to be. Brexit hasn't done anything to reduce trade barriers with the rest of the world. Our borders are no more open with Morocco or Uruguay or Australia or any other non-EU country now than they were before Brexit, our trade with them is no more free than it was before. All it has done is create new ones with Europe and even within the UK between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Also again, you're reducing this to a simple 'disagreement' as if were a theoretical or academic debate. It isn't, Brexit has hugely damaging real world consequences and has fucked over so many people. You can't be surprised that there is an emotional reaction to that.
Online stoa

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #94 on: Today at 05:39:32 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 05:23:35 pm
The existence of trade blocks such as the EU creates more trade barriers. If there were no trade blocks in the world, then there would have to, by definition, be open trade.

So, let's say the EU collapses after Brexit. What happens then? All the countries in the world stop to exist and goods move freely from one place to another without any restriction? Yes, you are indeed a naive bellend and I can objectively say that, because Brexit doesn't affect me...  :butt
Online ChaChaMooMoo

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #95 on: Today at 05:41:51 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 05:23:35 pm
The existence of trade blocks such as the EU creates more trade barriers. If there were no trade blocks in the world, then there would have to, by definition, be open trade.
And as for freedom of movement. A friend of mine from Australia once applied for a job in Spain. Got to the final 2 against a lad from UK. The British lad got it, based on the fact that the school didn't have to get a vise sorted for him, whereas they would have had to for the Aussie fella. So freedom of movement only benefits those within the bloc. It discriminates against those outside. NO blocs, NO restrictions on trade or movement. See?

So many things wrong with this line of thought.

1. No blocks DOES NOT mean "no restrictions". It means MORE restrictions.

2. The way free trade works is if you are within the bloc, you have benefits. You leave the bloc, you lose those benefits. That's like me living in a 2 bedroom apartment and demanding that the security from the neighbouring villa, also safeguard my house.

3. Also, Brexit voted leave to get out of ALL relationships with the EU. This means, as far as EU is concerned, trades with Britain will have the same conditions as trading with India for example. You voted leave thinking it means no restrictions. But you were brainwashed and misled and lied to about what comes with it. Well sure, no restrictions is ONE of them. But it is not the ONLY thing.

As for the abuse you are getting, I don't think it's warranted. Maybe you are not a c*nt. But your reasons were cuntish enough and selfish enough. You had to exercise your right to vote (which is fine BTW), but then, because of the leave votes that wouldn't be affected in any way shape or form, every single one of them are affected. So that's what I mean when I say your reasons were cuntish enough.
Online smutchin

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #96 on: Today at 05:46:16 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 05:23:35 pm
If there were no trade blocks in the world, then there would have to, by definition, be open trade.

Hmmmm. You really think that's how it works?

Hard to know where to begin with this. It's just complete and utter nonsense.
Offline Craig S

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #97 on: Today at 05:50:51 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 05:23:35 pm
The existence of trade blocks such as the EU creates more trade barriers. If there were no trade blocks in the world, then there would have to, by definition, be open trade.


Er no, removal of Trade blocs would leave each and every country to set whatever trade barriers and tariffs it wanted to. It would probably increase trade barriers and lead to less open trade. You would likely have trade barrier wars.
To simply state as fact as you have is at best gullible. So go ahead and write "by definition" to try and make it a fact, but don't get offended when people call it out as utter shite.

Offline Andy82lfc

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #98 on: Today at 06:35:17 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 05:22:41 am

My vote was not determined or affected by my personal circumstances. I dont live in the UK (but I retain my right to vote in elections and referenda) so would not feel any personal impact of the outcome either way. - What was that description of some brexiteers, the 'I'm alright jack' brigade. Could not have a better description.

I AM an internationalist. I believe in a world without borders, with free trade, freedom of movement - Voted for brexit, to close borders, to stop feee movement.

I am currency reading Varoufakiss Another Way (I highly recomment it). A great take on the world that we COULD be living in.  - To paraphrase a classic: 'Apes read philosophy too, they just don't understand it.  ;D

Repeatedly mentions being objective but all responses seem anything but.  
Offline rodderzzz

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #99 on: Today at 06:47:43 pm »
This knob claiming that not living in the UK gave him more context as if he's seen a light nobody in the UK can see can get to fuck. I moved away 12 years ago, have a bunch of expat friends Ive met along the way, none of whom thought for a second that leave was a good option. Granted, they're not all narrow minded racists like so that might have something to do with it.

I don't want anyone getting the impression that expats where more in support of Leave. That is pure bollocks.
Online Hazell

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #100 on: Today at 06:49:17 pm »
Does this mean I should get to vote in the next Indonesian elections because I can take an objective view unlike the people who live there?
Online TSC

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #101 on: Today at 07:10:12 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 05:23:35 pm
The existence of trade blocks such as the EU creates more trade barriers. If there were no trade blocks in the world, then there would have to, by definition, be open trade.



By referring to bloc this relates to the EU protecting its single market and customs union to the benefit of members (constituent country states).  It is after all the largest trading bloc in the world.  Any country is free to negotiate a trade agreement with the EU, although this tends to take some time, unless youre Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson et al who implements any old agreement irrespective of the damage to his country, just to get brexit done.

In the absence of trade agreements the default position is trade in accordance with WTO terms.  Have a look at the tariffs relevant to WTO terms.
Online ChaChaMooMoo

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #102 on: Today at 07:20:02 pm »
I am still reading that last message of his and wondering how on earth does one post this knowing how ignorant and misinformed it sounds. How on earth does voting to create a literal (and figurative) border result in a borderless society?

Quote
So freedom of movement only benefits those within the bloc. It discriminates against those outside. NO blocs, NO restrictions on trade or movement.

Of course, I want my Doberman to safeguard my house first. That's literally the first (and possibly the only) reason I bought one in the first place - to safe guard my house and my property.

Online kj999

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #103 on: Today at 07:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 05:50:51 pm
Er no, removal of Trade blocs would leave each and every country to set whatever trade barriers and tariffs it wanted to. It would probably increase trade barriers and lead to less open trade. You would likely have trade barrier wars.
To simply state as fact as you have is at best gullible. So go ahead and write "by definition" to try and make it a fact, but don't get offended when people call it out as utter shite.



Only in a world where trade blocs exist.
If blocs exist, then of course, inherently, it is better to be in one.

If no blocs exist, we all go to WTO rules.

Yes, WTO rules suck.
But only in comparison to trade rules in blocs.

Do you think that in a wold with no trade blocs, WTO rules would be so restrictive?
Online kj999

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #104 on: Today at 07:23:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:49:17 pm
Does this mean I should get to vote in the next Indonesian elections because I can take an objective view unlike the people who live there?

If you have a right to vote, then yes.

Even better if you know the situation, have lived here before, and now feel emotionally unattached to the extent to which you can observe, and understand the situation. Go right ahead.
Online kj999

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #105 on: Today at 07:27:12 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 07:20:02 pm
I am still reading that last message of his and wondering how on earth does one post this knowing how ignorant and misinformed it sounds. How on earth does voting to create a literal (and figurative) border result in a borderless society?

Of course, I want my Doberman to safeguard my house first. That's literally the first (and possibly the only) reason I bought one in the first place - to safe guard my house and my property.

Plus the ironic nature of his signature.


I obviously know that Brexit does not lead to open borders. Indeed, it closes them, in the present scenario.

My point is that while "closed-shop" blocs exist, then those outside willl suffer. Hence my example.

Aaaand. I don't blame anyone in the UK for looking after 'number one' - per your doberman analogy. Of course you will vote for what protects YOU. Who wouldn't?

But what it does is this - the longer the EU exists, the longer capitalist interests are protected, the longer we're all fucked in the long term.
Online smutchin

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #106 on: Today at 07:29:25 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:10:12 pm
In the absence of trade agreements the default position is trade in accordance with WTO terms.  Have a look at the tariffs relevant to WTO terms.

I think kj is advocating doing away with all international trading agreements, including WTO, on the basis that we would then all be free to do what we liked without restrictions or tariffs.

As Craig says, this would in fact have the opposite effect.

Hey, we could end up having another opium war with China. That would be fun. Only trouble is we would lose this time. Very badly.
