Ideally not but I can understand why coming on here and effectively saying "I'm objective because this doesn't even affect me unlike you guys" has touched a nerve.
And i have no problem with anyone thinking i am talking shite, or saying so
And for the last time... I didn't mean the objectivity in a way of saying "i am better than you coz i can see from the outside"... i just meant it as, when one is not as directly affected by the immediate results of a referenda, one can perhaps BE more objective, as one won't feel the immediate downsides as much, and can perhaps look to other , future outcomes.
Yes, I did hope that Labour would win in 2017.
I did hope that Britain leaving the EU would destabalise it, and perhaps be the first cracks that led to its eventual downfall.
I did hope that this would then lead to a sweeping ground change in the way we do things.
Another Way (read Varoufakis)
If all that makes me an idealsitic, naive bellend, then yeah, I'm a naive, idealistic bellend. Time will tell.
It doesnt however make me half of things i have been called in this thread, you bunch of judgemental pricks.