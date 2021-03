You can't expect everyone who votes to do so in a well researched and educated manor, that's not remotely realistic.



If people want to laugh at those made unemployed because of the way they voted then you probably deserve the have lost the Referendum and can proudly wear the 'liberal elite' tag.



If Nigel Farage gets hit by a bus I might die from laughter but I'm a bit done with hating every other c*nt out there because they disagree with me.