Author Topic: Number 7

Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Number 7
Reply #480 on: March 21, 2021, 02:06:57 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 21, 2021, 01:57:00 am
To be honest, the draw is not fair. Our half of the draw has 4 previous winners with a total of 22 titles, and the other half of the draw has only 2 previous winners with a total of 7 titles ...

If you place your life on one side of the draw winning it. Which half would you go for ?
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

PeterTheRed

Re: Number 7
Reply #481 on: March 21, 2021, 07:35:34 am
Quote from: Al 666 on March 21, 2021, 02:06:57 am
If you place your life on one side of the draw winning it. Which half would you go for ?

If I have to put my life on it, it will be on our side of the draw, of course. In a crazy season like this, the winner of the whole thing will be whoever wins our tie with Real Madrid ...
Jm55

  Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
Re: Number 7
Reply #482 on: March 21, 2021, 07:52:52 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 21, 2021, 12:01:41 am
Grant Wahl got his start covering College Basketball and most of his audience is Americans.  What is in the sports news right now in the US?  College Basketball national tournament where it's setup so the the best 2 or 4 teams would only see each other in the semifinals or finals while the watching public hopes for upsets and bets billions on it.  Funny thing is if a lot of upsets happen and a bunch of small colleges are in the last 4 or 8 then nobody would watch. 

Not to say his idea is good as people seemingly love draws but it was worth him posting it just to see all the UK media heads that shit all over the worthless CL group games get all indignant.  Fucking hypocrits.

Edit: I also think a Eurowide seeded knockout tournament would be way better than the Europa Conference but that's just me.

Ive been making this point for years but the CL group games arent worthless.

Anyone who has been to watch us away in Europe will know that the draw for the group is really exciting and you get to consider where you might get to go to watch us, this year is a prime example of that, had we been le to go wed have had trips to Ajax, Bergamo and Denmark.

Even if you dont go to the games, the idea that a group stage of some of the best sides in their individual leagues is somehow worthless is just utter shite, it isnt, and its something that bugs me as I read this every year. There seems to be some myth that the big teams just stroll through the group which simply isnt the case, since weve been back in the CL under Klopp weve been involved in 4 group stages and this season was the only one which hasnt gone to the last game, and even this involved a fairly tense match against Ajax to avoid it doing so. Of course the bigger teams will tend to go through and of course you will get the odd team who are basically qualified after 3 matches (Bayern always seem to be) but theres also usually several who arent.

The opinion of that journalist, who ive never heard of, that we should start rigging competitions to get the better teams to the final is just utter fucking lunacy, for one thing if that had happened youd probably never have got the Barcelona v Liverpool tie which Im sure hes made a mint out of covering.
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Number 7
Reply #483 on: March 21, 2021, 04:14:23 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on March 20, 2021, 11:37:23 pm
https://twitter.com/GrantWahl/status/1373293218033438725

An absolutely bizarre statement from Grant Wahl that has been pretty universally derided, but it has started some pretty interesting conversations about seeding in sport.

At least in theory, I like the idea of total randomness, particularly in relation to the Champions League. Let's have the four qualifying English teams in one group!

Another fucking idiot.

Tell you what, lets fuck the whole CL off and just play the final between the 2 perceived best teams  :wanker
Clint Eastwood

  The man with no name
Re: Number 7
Reply #484 on: March 21, 2021, 04:22:31 pm
Just seen that Marca back-page. I hope we win.
nerdster4

Re: Number 7
Reply #485 on: March 21, 2021, 07:55:11 pm
Great to avoid Bayern and city
Madrid are obviously a good side But that Midfield can be disturbed with intensity given Modric and Kroos age
Jm55

  Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
Re: Number 7
Reply #486 on: March 21, 2021, 09:32:54 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 21, 2021, 04:14:23 pm
Another fucking idiot.

Tell you what, lets fuck the whole CL off and just play the final between the 2 perceived best teams  :wanker

Quite.

The fact hes doubled down on it and started trying to make out that its some vendetta against Americans sums up what a ridiculous idea it was in the first place.
Ratboy3G

  Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
Re: Number 7
Reply #487 on: March 21, 2021, 09:36:33 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 21, 2021, 04:14:23 pm
Another fucking idiot.

Tell you what, lets fuck the whole CL off and just play the final between the 2 perceived best teams  :wanker

Why stop there? Just give the trophy to the best looking squad each year, no need for all these silly matches
RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
Re: Number 7
Reply #488 on: March 21, 2021, 09:47:24 pm
An American "Soccer" journalist wanting to make the Champions League final 8 like a NCAA seeding system.

 ;D
fowlermagic

  Ilittarate
Re: Number 7
Reply #489 on: March 21, 2021, 10:02:41 pm
Right now we dont have much of a chance of #7 as we dont have the levels of performance that are required to get all the way to the final and win it. That MAY change and hopefully it will but it requires every part of the team upping their levels from average to great. Our frontline this season has been piss poor excluding Salah while Jota is a month away from full match fitness, midfield has misfired and yet to show a consistency that warrants a Top 4 nevermind CL winners and our defense is stitched up with players off form or back ups to our back ups. If we do pull off the the wins of all wins then Jurgen is Houdini in disguise as he needs to pull a super human achievement from a team that will be lucky to hit 60 plus points this season. Thankfully anything can happen in a Cup competition and where there is life there is hope and maybe we can change things around and get on a run of form that will breath life back into this team. It will be interesting to see which Liverpool team turns up against Real as they have only lost one game this calendar year so the form book is not good for us. Honestly they are way off their best years too so we have a chance as long as we can buck up our ideas.
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Number 7
Reply #490 on: March 21, 2021, 10:12:10 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on March 21, 2021, 10:02:41 pm
Right now we dont have much of a chance of #7 as we dont have the levels of performance that are required to get all the way to the final and win it. That MAY change and hopefully it will but it requires every part of the team upping their levels from average to great. Our frontline this season has been piss poor excluding Salah while Jota is a month away from full match fitness, midfield has misfired and yet to show a consistency that warrants a Top 4 nevermind CL winners and our defense is stitched up with players off form or back ups to our back ups. If we do pull off the the wins of all wins then Jurgen is Houdini in disguise as he needs to pull a super human achievement from a team that will be lucky to hit 60 plus points this season. Thankfully anything can happen in a Cup competition and where there is life there is hope and maybe we can change things around and get on a run of form that will breath life back into this team. It will be interesting to see which Liverpool team turns up against Real as they have only lost one game this calendar year so the form book is not good for us. Honestly they are way off their best years too so we have a chance as long as we can buck up our ideas.

We had dreadful league form in 04/05 and terrible injuries. Also, an embarrassing FA Cup exit to lower league opposition. We did raise our game in Europe though, starting with two good wins against a well fancied German side in the last 16.

We finished with 58 points that year. Only twice since 3 points for a win came in have we finished with lower than that. We're on 46 points with 9 games to play and a favourable run in. We'd expect to hit 60 points minimum.

StevoHimself

Re: Number 7
Reply #491 on: March 22, 2021, 12:37:52 am
Quote from: rob1966 on March 21, 2021, 04:14:23 pm
Another fucking idiot.

Tell you what, lets fuck the whole CL off and just play the final between the 2 perceived best teams  :wanker

As Simon Hughes asks in that thread, how often has the UCL Final been played between two sides who are generally perceived as the two best in Europe anyway and, more importantly, how can you really identify the two best teams properly? Man City aren't even Champions of their own league. By what metric would they be considered one of the two best sides in Europe? Bookies odds maybe?
Gaz75

Re: Number 7
Reply #492 on: March 22, 2021, 12:48:17 am
Niall Quinn co commentary on virgin for Milan v utd; both these teams have dominated Europe at different times 🤣🤣 I nearly choked on my dinner, how do these people get paid for this?
Dave McCoy

Re: Number 7
Reply #493 on: March 22, 2021, 01:38:25 am
Stupidity isnt confined to any one nationality.  Already said I dont agree with Grant but I think it is taking away from the fact that there are a lot of media members that do disparage the group stage.  One non top 5 league team advanced this year, zero last year, two the year before that while 4 for 17/18 but that was almost solely due to luck of the draw.  Theres always an outlier but generally the richest teams advance. 

A better CL discussion would be if youre not taking the top 32 teams in the world then how do you make for more competitive games before the knockouts especially as were about to get more of them? 
harleydanger

  7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
Re: Number 7
Reply #494 on: March 22, 2021, 05:57:00 am
Quote from: nerdster4 on March 21, 2021, 07:55:11 pm
Great to avoid Bayern and city
Madrid are obviously a good side But that Midfield can be disturbed with intensity given Modric and Kroos age

They'll just bypass the midfield, long ball 424.
Jm55

  Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
Re: Number 7
Reply #495 on: March 22, 2021, 09:09:29 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 22, 2021, 01:38:25 am
Stupidity isnt confined to any one nationality.  Already said I dont agree with Grant but I think it is taking away from the fact that there are a lot of media members that do disparage the group stage.  One non top 5 league team advanced this year, zero last year, two the year before that while 4 for 17/18 but that was almost solely due to luck of the draw.  Theres always an outlier but generally the richest teams advance. 

A better CL discussion would be if youre not taking the top 32 teams in the world then how do you make for more competitive games before the knockouts especially as were about to get more of them?

How much more competitive does it need to be?

Weve taken qualification to the last day 3 out of 4 of the last seasons, the year that we won it, we took it to pretty much to the last minute.

This year on the last day man United were knocked out and Real Madrid needed a result to get through.

Youve got to remember that it is the first round proper of the competing (which is seeded) so its always going to favour the seeded teams. Theres no issue with it currently I dont think.

Grants suggestion was total shite. The CL is one of the few things in football which is fine as it is, which is a shame as it will inevitably get meddled with again.
Jon2lfc

Re: Number 7
Reply #496 on: March 22, 2021, 12:29:05 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on March 22, 2021, 12:37:52 am
As Simon Hughes asks in that thread, how often has the UCL Final been played between two sides who are generally perceived as the two best in Europe anyway and, more importantly, how can you really identify the two best teams properly? Man City aren't even Champions of their own league. By what metric would they be considered one of the two best sides in Europe? Bookies odds maybe?
by the metric of running away with the PL currently

Form team.
Dave McCoy

Re: Number 7
Reply #497 on: March 22, 2021, 04:19:58 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on March 22, 2021, 09:09:29 am
How much more competitive does it need to be?

Weve taken qualification to the last day 3 out of 4 of the last seasons, the year that we won it, we took it to pretty much to the last minute.

This year on the last day man United were knocked out and Real Madrid needed a result to get through.

Youve got to remember that it is the first round proper of the competing (which is seeded) so its always going to favour the seeded teams. Theres no issue with it currently I dont think.

Grants suggestion was total shite. The CL is one of the few things in football which is fine as it is, which is a shame as it will inevitably get meddled with again.

Ultimately we did get through though and as I'm highlighting so did every almost every other top 5 team.  It's not me complaining but the majority of the UK press when match week 5 and 6 roll around and most of the games are formalities.  Nothing wrong with saying you like it as is though but they've already committed to changing the CL with more group games.  Without some type of change those bottom 16 teams will continue to just be road kill on the way to the knockouts.
Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Number 7
Reply #498 on: March 22, 2021, 04:56:30 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 22, 2021, 04:19:58 pm
Ultimately we did get through though and as I'm highlighting so did every almost every other top 5 team.  It's not me complaining but the majority of the UK press when match week 5 and 6 roll around and most of the games are formalities.  Nothing wrong with saying you like it as is though but they've already committed to changing the CL with more group games.  Without some type of change those bottom 16 teams will continue to just be road kill on the way to the knockouts.

That is sport though. Unless you go down the route of US sport and artificially level things up. In elite level sport the better competitors and teams beat the lesser teams. 
Jon2lfc

Re: Number 7
Reply #499 on: March 22, 2021, 04:56:47 pm
I actually think that the CL doesn't really become a serious comp until the QFs.

There are still too many average teams in the last 16.

Any decent team needs to get to the QF as a bare minimum.

The only exception is if their last 16 tie was against one of the form teams and/or they've been ravaged by injuries.

The big games start from the QFs onwards..
Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Number 7
Reply #500 on: March 22, 2021, 05:23:27 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on March 22, 2021, 04:56:47 pm
I actually think that the CL doesn't really become a serious comp until the QFs.

There are still too many average teams in the last 16.

Any decent team needs to get to the QF as a bare minimum.

The only exception is if their last 16 tie was against one of the form teams and/or they've been ravaged by injuries.

The big games start from the QFs onwards..

Every year though there is a group of death.

This year PSG, Leipzig, United. Last year Barcelona, Dortmund, Inter. Before that Madrid, Dortmund and Spurs.
Jm55

  Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
Re: Number 7
Reply #501 on: March 22, 2021, 08:04:40 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 22, 2021, 04:19:58 pm
Ultimately we did get through though and as I'm highlighting so did every almost every other top 5 team.  It's not me complaining but the majority of the UK press when match week 5 and 6 roll around and most of the games are formalities.  Nothing wrong with saying you like it as is though but they've already committed to changing the CL with more group games.  Without some type of change those bottom 16 teams will continue to just be road kill on the way to the knockouts.

We did get through yeah, but no matter what format you use, if you seed a draw then that is always going to end up with the bigger sides tending to go through, thats the whole point of it. What you currently have is a decent balance between keeping the stronger sides in the tournament and also making the early stages a decent spectacle. It does result in a few dead rubbers on match days 5 and 6 but theres also lots to play for as well, in our group for example you had us through after 5 matches but the Ajax and Atalanta one as setup for a great game (it wasnt, it was total shite but thats not because of the format of the tournament or anything.)
Tony19:6

  Begets John 3:16
Re: Number 7
Reply #502 on: March 22, 2021, 08:27:14 pm
Quote from: Gaz75 on March 22, 2021, 12:48:17 am
Niall Quinn co commentary on virgin for Milan v utd; both these teams have dominated Europe at different times 🤣🤣 I nearly choked on my dinner, how do these people get paid for this?
Dominating maybe a bit of a stretch, at least in Utd's case

Didn't hear it but he was probably talking about Utd getting through to the CL Final 3 out of 4 years 2007/8 to 2010/11 (albeit they lost 2 of them to Messi/Barca)

Milan were quite dominant in the 90's getting to the CL final 3 times in a row (losing twice) and again in the 2000s this time winning it twice and losing to us  ;)
Dave McCoy

Re: Number 7
Reply #503 on: March 22, 2021, 08:55:14 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on March 22, 2021, 08:04:40 pm
We did get through yeah, but no matter what format you use, if you seed a draw then that is always going to end up with the bigger sides tending to go through, thats the whole point of it. What you currently have is a decent balance between keeping the stronger sides in the tournament and also making the early stages a decent spectacle. It does result in a few dead rubbers on match days 5 and 6 but theres also lots to play for as well, in our group for example you had us through after 5 matches but the Ajax and Atalanta one as setup for a great game (it wasnt, it was total shite but thats not because of the format of the tournament or anything.)

I think you keep getting confused with what I'm saying.  A lot of UK football writers already slate the CL group stage as just a procession for the richest teams.  That's not me, it's Jonathan Wilson, Barney Ronay, Barry Glendennding, etc etc.  So I get you're saying that you think it's fine but again there are others that don't.  The CL is also going to change to from 6 to 10 group games.  So maybe there is an interesting conversation about how that would be possible to make better?  But saying "the stronger should smash the weaker" is a response as well so /shrug
Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Number 7
Reply #504 on: March 22, 2021, 09:06:55 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 22, 2021, 08:55:14 pm
I think you keep getting confused with what I'm saying.  A lot of UK football writers already slate the CL group stage as just a procession for the richest teams.  That's not me, it's Jonathan Wilson, Barney Ronay, Barry Glendennding, etc etc.  So I get you're saying that you think it's fine but again there are others that don't.  The CL is also going to change to from 6 to 10 group games.  So maybe there is an interesting conversation about how that would be possible to make better?  But saying "the stronger should smash the weaker" is a response as well so /shrug

The thing is none of those writers have a problem with City pissing the League whilst continually falling foul of FFP rules. I think that says more about the quality of sports writers more than the format of the CL.

As for the CL being extended that is down to the greed of the rich club owners it has very little to do with improving the competition.
Trendisnotdestiny

  Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
Re: Number 7
Reply #505 on: March 22, 2021, 09:29:40 pm
Just a few thoughts here: 

1.  You can learn a lot from children and their questions
2.  Jurgen is always teaching -- loved this
3.  This interview opened the door on his approach to struggling players -- confidence (how difficult it has been to stay positive this year in particular)

Might be the best thing you see all day

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f8S3E-aOPqc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f8S3E-aOPqc</a>
Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: Number 7
Reply #506 on: March 22, 2021, 10:35:31 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 22, 2021, 08:55:14 pm
I think you keep getting confused with what I'm saying.  A lot of UK football writers already slate the CL group stage as just a procession for the richest teams.  That's not me, it's Jonathan Wilson, Barney Ronay, Barry Glendennding, etc etc. 
So what?
Dave McCoy

Re: Number 7
Reply #507 on: March 22, 2021, 10:44:10 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on March 22, 2021, 10:35:31 pm
So what?

Nothing really.  I found it amusing those those dunking on Grant are just as big of morons or hypocrites?  I also find it an interesting subject to discuss?  But we can't really have that I guess. 
Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Number 7
« Reply #508 on: March 22, 2021, 10:48:53 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 22, 2021, 10:44:10 pm
Nothing really.  I found it amusing those those dunking on Grant are just as big of morons or hypocrites?  I also find it an interesting subject to discuss?  But we can't really have that I guess. 

What do you suggest Salary caps, drafts or some other way to handicap the better teams.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: Number 7
« Reply #509 on: March 22, 2021, 10:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 22, 2021, 10:44:10 pm
Nothing really.  I found it amusing those those dunking on Grant are just as big of morons or hypocrites? 
Are they? I've not really been following this but it seems to me that people's main objection with Wahl was that he seemed to be asking for the 'biggest clubs' to have a facilitated route to the final because he wants to see them there, for no other reason than that they are the putative 'biggest teams'.

That's something people this side of the pond will instinctively balk at, (as it's not part of the culture here), even if they also criticise the current set up. It's not the fact of criticism it's the content of the crit, and hence no hypocricy seems to be involved. 

Meanwhile, my point was that the journos who may be criticising the current set up would also probably criticise whatever other setup is in place. It's just something to do to fill space. There may well be plenty of reasons for criticising the current setup, but the fact that some journos have demurred to fill their columns isn't one of them.

I also find it an interesting subject to discuss?  But we can't really have that I guess.
Don't look now, but it seems like you've had a discussion...
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Number 7
« Reply #510 on: March 22, 2021, 11:16:57 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March 22, 2021, 10:55:58 pm
Are they? I've not really been following this but it seems to me that people's main objection with Wahl was that he seemed to be asking for the 'biggest clubs' to have a facilitated route to the final because he wants to see them there, for no other reason than that they are the putative 'biggest teams'.

That's something people this side of the pond will instinctively balk at, (as it's not part of the culture here), even if they also criticise the current set up. It's not the fact of criticism it's the content of the crit, and hence no hypocricy seems to be involved. 

Meanwhile, my point was that the journos who may be criticising the current set up would also probably criticise whatever other setup is in place. It's just something to do to fill space. There may well be plenty of reasons for criticising the current setup, but the fact that some journos have demurred to fill their columns isn't one of them.
Don't look now, but it seems like you've had a discussion...

I suppose it depends on what you view as the difference between biggest and best.  Grant's posting this because the College Basketball tournament is ongoing in which the accepted #1 team (Gonzaga) is not the biggest or even close to it.  So that's not exactly what you're stating.  I already said I don't agree with Grant's idea as people love draws for whatever reason.  With that said I think there is merit in some type of reform as basically you can almost guarantee which teams advance from the group stage almost before a ball is kicked.

As far as the writers, it looks to me that they're just criticizing an idea because of where it's coming from regardless of merit as amongst themselves they seem to have no problem bitching up a storm while offering nothing of value.  Not a big deal but again I thought it was hilariously hypocritical.  Could there be a better way to do it?  I honestly don't know.  I think there definitely could be a better way to do a 3rd tier and overall the ECA itself agrees the current system isn't good for the non-top 5 leagues health.

And yes, we are having a discussion it seems.
Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Number 7
« Reply #511 on: March 22, 2021, 11:25:28 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 22, 2021, 11:16:57 pm
I suppose it depends on what you view as the difference between biggest and best.  Grant's posting this because the College Basketball tournament is ongoing in which the accepted #1 team (Gonzaga) is not the biggest or even close to it.  So that's not exactly what you're stating.  I already said I don't agree with Grant's idea as people love draws for whatever reason. With that said I think there is merit in some type of reform as basically you can almost guarantee which teams advance from the group stage almost before a ball is kicked.

As far as the writers, it looks to me that they're just criticizing an idea because of where it's coming from regardless of merit as amongst themselves they seem to have no problem bitching up a storm while offering nothing of value.  Not a big deal but again I thought it was hilariously hypocritical.  Could there be a better way to do it?  I honestly don't know.  I think there definitely could be a better way to do a 3rd tier and overall the ECA itself agrees the current system isn't good for the non-top 5 leagues health.

And yes, we are having a discussion it seems.

That isn't really true though.

Four of this years groups were close. Monchegladbach and Shaktar, Atalanta and Ajax, Lazio and Brugge and Leipzig and United were all competitive.
Online Chris~

Re: Number 7
« Reply #512 on: March 23, 2021, 07:29:42 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 22, 2021, 11:16:57 pm
I suppose it depends on what you view as the difference between biggest and best.  Grant's posting this because the College Basketball tournament is ongoing in which the accepted #1 team (Gonzaga) is not the biggest or even close to it.  So that's not exactly what you're stating.  I already said I don't agree with Grant's idea as people love draws for whatever reason.  With that said I think there is merit in some type of reform as basically you can almost guarantee which teams advance from the group stage almost before a ball is kicked.

As far as the writers, it looks to me that they're just criticizing an idea because of where it's coming from regardless of merit as amongst themselves they seem to have no problem bitching up a storm while offering nothing of value.  Not a big deal but again I thought it was hilariously hypocritical.  Could there be a better way to do it?  I honestly don't know.  I think there definitely could be a better way to do a 3rd tier and overall the ECA itself agrees the current system isn't good for the non-top 5 leagues health.

And yes, we are having a discussion it seems.
Outside of massive reform that addresses the imbalance of clubs and leagues, or a time machine. I don't think there's much that can be done now to stop having most of your teams advancing being really obvious. Guess the only option would have been to just do an unseeded draw to try and force more competitive groups but that wouldn't be a guarantee.  The new system is going to be awful.
Offline Tony19:6

Re: Number 7
« Reply #513 on: March 23, 2021, 06:42:04 pm »
Real Madrid v Liverpool 1st leg to go ahead in Madrid (after all) at their reserve ground (The Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium)

https://theathletic.com/news/real-madrid-vs-liverpool-coronavirus/596MbfBFxHmG
Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
Re: Number 7
« Reply #514 on: Today at 03:00:57 pm »
This competition is everything this season. We can just go for it and have some fun.

Without Virgil, we won't be favourites against almost anyone yet get Salah, Mane and Jota feeling sharp and we can score 2-3 versus anyone left.

Beat Madrid and we'll be bouncing. Cannot wait.
