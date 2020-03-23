« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Number 7  (Read 20135 times)

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,277
  • JFT 96
Re: Number 7
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 02:06:57 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 01:57:00 am
To be honest, the draw is not fair. Our half of the draw has 4 previous winners with a total of 22 titles, and the other half of the draw has only 2 previous winners with a total of 7 titles ...

If you place your life on one side of the draw winning it. Which half would you go for ?
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,019
Re: Number 7
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 07:35:34 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:06:57 am
If you place your life on one side of the draw winning it. Which half would you go for ?

If I have to put my life on it, it will be on our side of the draw, of course. In a crazy season like this, the winner of the whole thing will be whoever wins our tie with Real Madrid ...
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Number 7
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 07:52:52 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 12:01:41 am
Grant Wahl got his start covering College Basketball and most of his audience is Americans.  What is in the sports news right now in the US?  College Basketball national tournament where it's setup so the the best 2 or 4 teams would only see each other in the semifinals or finals while the watching public hopes for upsets and bets billions on it.  Funny thing is if a lot of upsets happen and a bunch of small colleges are in the last 4 or 8 then nobody would watch. 

Not to say his idea is good as people seemingly love draws but it was worth him posting it just to see all the UK media heads that shit all over the worthless CL group games get all indignant.  Fucking hypocrits.

Edit: I also think a Eurowide seeded knockout tournament would be way better than the Europa Conference but that's just me.

Ive been making this point for years but the CL group games arent worthless.

Anyone who has been to watch us away in Europe will know that the draw for the group is really exciting and you get to consider where you might get to go to watch us, this year is a prime example of that, had we been le to go wed have had trips to Ajax, Bergamo and Denmark.

Even if you dont go to the games, the idea that a group stage of some of the best sides in their individual leagues is somehow worthless is just utter shite, it isnt, and its something that bugs me as I read this every year. There seems to be some myth that the big teams just stroll through the group which simply isnt the case, since weve been back in the CL under Klopp weve been involved in 4 group stages and this season was the only one which hasnt gone to the last game, and even this involved a fairly tense match against Ajax to avoid it doing so. Of course the bigger teams will tend to go through and of course you will get the odd team who are basically qualified after 3 matches (Bayern always seem to be) but theres also usually several who arent.

The opinion of that journalist, who ive never heard of, that we should start rigging competitions to get the better teams to the final is just utter fucking lunacy, for one thing if that had happened youd probably never have got the Barcelona v Liverpool tie which Im sure hes made a mint out of covering.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,818
Re: Number 7
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 04:14:23 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on March 20, 2021, 11:37:23 pm
https://twitter.com/GrantWahl/status/1373293218033438725

An absolutely bizarre statement from Grant Wahl that has been pretty universally derided, but it has started some pretty interesting conversations about seeding in sport.

At least in theory, I like the idea of total randomness, particularly in relation to the Champions League. Let's have the four qualifying English teams in one group!

Another fucking idiot.

Tell you what, lets fuck the whole CL off and just play the final between the 2 perceived best teams  :wanker
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,702
Re: Number 7
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 04:22:31 pm »
Just seen that Marca back-page. I hope we win.
Logged

Offline nerdster4

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 91
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Number 7
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 07:55:11 pm »
Great to avoid Bayern and city
Madrid are obviously a good side But that Midfield can be disturbed with intensity given Modric and Kroos age
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Number 7
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 09:32:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:14:23 pm
Another fucking idiot.

Tell you what, lets fuck the whole CL off and just play the final between the 2 perceived best teams  :wanker

Quite.

The fact hes doubled down on it and started trying to make out that its some vendetta against Americans sums up what a ridiculous idea it was in the first place.
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,079
Re: Number 7
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 09:36:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:14:23 pm
Another fucking idiot.

Tell you what, lets fuck the whole CL off and just play the final between the 2 perceived best teams  :wanker

Why stop there? Just give the trophy to the best looking squad each year, no need for all these silly matches
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Number 7
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 09:47:24 pm »
An American "Soccer" journalist wanting to make the Champions League final 8 like a NCAA seeding system.

 ;D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,326
Re: Number 7
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 10:02:41 pm »
Right now we dont have much of a chance of #7 as we dont have the levels of performance that are required to get all the way to the final and win it. That MAY change and hopefully it will but it requires every part of the team upping their levels from average to great. Our frontline this season has been piss poor excluding Salah while Jota is a month away from full match fitness, midfield has misfired and yet to show a consistency that warrants a Top 4 nevermind CL winners and our defense is stitched up with players off form or back ups to our back ups. If we do pull off the the wins of all wins then Jurgen is Houdini in disguise as he needs to pull a super human achievement from a team that will be lucky to hit 60 plus points this season. Thankfully anything can happen in a Cup competition and where there is life there is hope and maybe we can change things around and get on a run of form that will breath life back into this team. It will be interesting to see which Liverpool team turns up against Real as they have only lost one game this calendar year so the form book is not good for us. Honestly they are way off their best years too so we have a chance as long as we can buck up our ideas.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,599
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Number 7
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 10:12:10 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 10:02:41 pm
Right now we dont have much of a chance of #7 as we dont have the levels of performance that are required to get all the way to the final and win it. That MAY change and hopefully it will but it requires every part of the team upping their levels from average to great. Our frontline this season has been piss poor excluding Salah while Jota is a month away from full match fitness, midfield has misfired and yet to show a consistency that warrants a Top 4 nevermind CL winners and our defense is stitched up with players off form or back ups to our back ups. If we do pull off the the wins of all wins then Jurgen is Houdini in disguise as he needs to pull a super human achievement from a team that will be lucky to hit 60 plus points this season. Thankfully anything can happen in a Cup competition and where there is life there is hope and maybe we can change things around and get on a run of form that will breath life back into this team. It will be interesting to see which Liverpool team turns up against Real as they have only lost one game this calendar year so the form book is not good for us. Honestly they are way off their best years too so we have a chance as long as we can buck up our ideas.

We had dreadful league form in 04/05 and terrible injuries. Also, an embarrassing FA Cup exit to lower league opposition. We did raise our game in Europe though, starting with two good wins against a well fancied German side in the last 16.

We finished with 58 points that year. Only twice since 3 points for a win came in have we finished with lower than that. We're on 46 points with 9 games to play and a favourable run in. We'd expect to hit 60 points minimum.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline StevoHimself

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Number 7
« Reply #491 on: Today at 12:37:52 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:14:23 pm
Another fucking idiot.

Tell you what, lets fuck the whole CL off and just play the final between the 2 perceived best teams  :wanker

As Simon Hughes asks in that thread, how often has the UCL Final been played between two sides who are generally perceived as the two best in Europe anyway and, more importantly, how can you really identify the two best teams properly? Man City aren't even Champions of their own league. By what metric would they be considered one of the two best sides in Europe? Bookies odds maybe?
Logged

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Number 7
« Reply #492 on: Today at 12:48:17 am »
Niall Quinn co commentary on virgin for Milan v utd; both these teams have dominated Europe at different times 🤣🤣 I nearly choked on my dinner, how do these people get paid for this?
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Number 7
« Reply #493 on: Today at 01:38:25 am »
Stupidity isnt confined to any one nationality.  Already said I dont agree with Grant but I think it is taking away from the fact that there are a lot of media members that do disparage the group stage.  One non top 5 league team advanced this year, zero last year, two the year before that while 4 for 17/18 but that was almost solely due to luck of the draw.  Theres always an outlier but generally the richest teams advance. 

A better CL discussion would be if youre not taking the top 32 teams in the world then how do you make for more competitive games before the knockouts especially as were about to get more of them? 
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,476
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Number 7
« Reply #494 on: Today at 05:57:00 am »
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 07:55:11 pm
Great to avoid Bayern and city
Madrid are obviously a good side But that Midfield can be disturbed with intensity given Modric and Kroos age

They'll just bypass the midfield, long ball 424.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 