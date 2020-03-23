« previous next »
Number 7

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:57:00 am
To be honest, the draw is not fair. Our half of the draw has 4 previous winners with a total of 22 titles, and the other half of the draw has only 2 previous winners with a total of 7 titles ...

If you place your life on one side of the draw winning it. Which half would you go for ?
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

If you place your life on one side of the draw winning it. Which half would you go for ?

If I have to put my life on it, it will be on our side of the draw, of course. In a crazy season like this, the winner of the whole thing will be whoever wins our tie with Real Madrid ...
Grant Wahl got his start covering College Basketball and most of his audience is Americans.  What is in the sports news right now in the US?  College Basketball national tournament where it's setup so the the best 2 or 4 teams would only see each other in the semifinals or finals while the watching public hopes for upsets and bets billions on it.  Funny thing is if a lot of upsets happen and a bunch of small colleges are in the last 4 or 8 then nobody would watch. 

Not to say his idea is good as people seemingly love draws but it was worth him posting it just to see all the UK media heads that shit all over the worthless CL group games get all indignant.  Fucking hypocrits.

Edit: I also think a Eurowide seeded knockout tournament would be way better than the Europa Conference but that's just me.

Ive been making this point for years but the CL group games arent worthless.

Anyone who has been to watch us away in Europe will know that the draw for the group is really exciting and you get to consider where you might get to go to watch us, this year is a prime example of that, had we been le to go wed have had trips to Ajax, Bergamo and Denmark.

Even if you dont go to the games, the idea that a group stage of some of the best sides in their individual leagues is somehow worthless is just utter shite, it isnt, and its something that bugs me as I read this every year. There seems to be some myth that the big teams just stroll through the group which simply isnt the case, since weve been back in the CL under Klopp weve been involved in 4 group stages and this season was the only one which hasnt gone to the last game, and even this involved a fairly tense match against Ajax to avoid it doing so. Of course the bigger teams will tend to go through and of course you will get the odd team who are basically qualified after 3 matches (Bayern always seem to be) but theres also usually several who arent.

The opinion of that journalist, who ive never heard of, that we should start rigging competitions to get the better teams to the final is just utter fucking lunacy, for one thing if that had happened youd probably never have got the Barcelona v Liverpool tie which Im sure hes made a mint out of covering.
https://twitter.com/GrantWahl/status/1373293218033438725

An absolutely bizarre statement from Grant Wahl that has been pretty universally derided, but it has started some pretty interesting conversations about seeding in sport.

At least in theory, I like the idea of total randomness, particularly in relation to the Champions League. Let's have the four qualifying English teams in one group!

Another fucking idiot.

Tell you what, lets fuck the whole CL off and just play the final between the 2 perceived best teams  :wanker
