I know Madrid's following is rife with gobshites, as evidenced in the Bernabeu where anybody and everybody can be boo'd/whistled, but Benzema has always been sickeningly underrated in their success. His numbers since Ronaldo has left have been outstanding, especially at an age where many strikers are slowing down. Scored a lot of big goals for them but extremely annoying how the only one he ever scored for them in European Cup finals was that fucking abomination against us in Kiev. Wouldn't be an easy task for Van Dijk/Gomez/Matip and certainly won't be easy for a couple of young, inexperienced centre halves. They'll be an absolute bastard to play against and will use every trick in the book, can't say I'm looking forward to it, especially without fans.That said, I really believe we can do them. Whatever way it swings it'll be tight you feel, but if we can go away and score I'd really fancy us to finish the job where the 2nd leg may be