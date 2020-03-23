« previous next »
Author Topic: Number 7

Re: Number 7
Yesterday at 10:26:30 pm
Ramos must be now, what, ninety twelve? Lets put this twat in his place. And his Franco-backed fascist team.
Re: Number 7
Yesterday at 11:53:17 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:50:20 pm
Zidane is not an idiot. He knows that even with our problems, on a good day we could still tear this Real Madrid team apart ...

That's the problem. ;D
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Re: Number 7
Today at 12:34:56 am
We Are Liverpool.
Re: Number 7
Today at 06:02:17 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:34:56 am
We Are Liverpool.

Pithy. I like it!
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Number 7
Today at 07:41:40 am
happy enough with the draw, prefer not to meet an english rival at any point in the europe but madrid is fine, if we turn up we can take them for sure, just depends which 'liverpool' take the field/s
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Re: Number 7
Today at 08:16:25 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 02:00:16 pm
City are going to win it eventually, just like Chelsea did.
Despite both spending billions, they have one European cup between them - or half the number Nottingham Forest have.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: Number 7
Today at 10:14:02 am
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Number 7
Today at 11:21:37 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 07:41:40 am
happy enough with the draw, prefer not to meet an english rival at any point in the europe but madrid is fine, if we turn up we can take them for sure, just depends which 'liverpool' take the field/s

Preferably the one with a working defence.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Re: Number 7
Today at 11:27:18 am
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 02:02:57 pm
From the Guardian:

2/1 Man City, 7/2 Bayern, 5/1 Chelsea, 11/2 Liverpool, 7/1 PSG, 10/1 Real Madrid, 25/1 Borussia Dortmund, 33/1 Porto.

Surprised to see Chelsea as 3rd faves to be honest. They're not all that.

Odds based on QF draw mainly. Chelsea have Porto so should go through with ease hence them being high in the betting.
Re: Number 7
Today at 11:49:17 am
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 02:02:57 pm
From the Guardian:

2/1 Man City, 7/2 Bayern, 5/1 Chelsea, 11/2 Liverpool, 7/1 PSG, 10/1 Real Madrid, 25/1 Borussia Dortmund, 33/1 Porto.

Surprised to see Chelsea as 3rd faves to be honest. They're not all that.

Chelsea have the best path to the final, but the bookies expect Liverpool or Chelsea to lose in the final to City or Bayern there.

Dortmund and Porto are rank outsiders and the unlikely idea a washed up Real side can beat Liverpool, Chelsea and City leaves them at a still generous 10/1 because we're seen as easy pickings.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Number 7
Today at 11:50:35 am
So guys what happens if we win the UCL and Arsenal win the Europa League? would the 4th placed team in the PL miss out? would be kinda funny (especially if it was Everton or United)
Re: Number 7
Today at 12:10:29 pm
I BELIEVE

Re: Number 7
Today at 12:20:28 pm
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 11:50:35 am
So guys what happens if we win the UCL and Arsenal win the Europa League? would the 4th placed team in the PL miss out? would be kinda funny (especially if it was Everton or United)

Yeah, I think 5 is the maximum representation from any one country.
Re: Number 7
Today at 01:35:43 pm
Some teams just know how to play two legged football and revel in it, fans or no. Liverpool and Madrid do, it will be tight but whoever wins it makes the final pissing all over Chelsea. Jesus, all of a sudden Chelsea are world beaters and Tuchel is a genius. They'll struggle to beat Porto. It's on!
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: Number 7
Today at 01:52:14 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:20:28 pm
Yeah, I think 5 is the maximum representation from any one country.

It's correct.
Re: Number 7
Today at 01:59:46 pm
If there's one thing that the Kopites really know
Its that Big Ears love to make Anfield her home
Si senors
If you give us Real and Chelsea we play four (and then one more!)
Allll the way
I really like this draw from yesterday
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Re: Number 7
Today at 02:59:21 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 01:35:43 pm
Some teams just know how to play two legged football and revel in it, fans or no. Liverpool and Madrid do, it will be tight but whoever wins it makes the final pissing all over Chelsea. Jesus, all of a sudden Chelsea are world beaters and Tuchel is a genius. They'll struggle to beat Porto. It's on!

Us vs Porto final!
Re: Number 7
Today at 03:11:01 pm
I wonder if the Pope will be watching the France-Wales potential grand slam game from behind the couch.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Number 7
Today at 03:12:09 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:16:25 am
Despite both spending billions, they have one European cup between them - or half the number Nottingham Forest have.

And the same number as Aston Villa.
Re: Number 7
Today at 03:18:34 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:12:09 pm
And the same number as Aston Villa.

The funny thing is when Villa won the European Cup at that stage they had won as many League titles 7 as Man United. There was only Liverpool 12 and Arsenal 8 who had won more. They got rid of Doug Ellis won the League and European Cup and then Deadly got back on the board and the rest is history.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Number 7
Today at 03:37:35 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:18:34 pm
The funny thing is when Villa won the European Cup at that stage they had won as many League titles 7 as Man United. There was only Liverpool 12 and Arsenal 8 who had won more. They got rid of Doug Ellis won the League and European Cup and then Deadly got back on the board and the rest is history.

Villa badly missed the boat in the Premier League era. The main club from the second city and the one really big club from the Midlands.

The first Premier League season they probably should have won as well, or at least took United to the wire. Big Ron bottled that like he did with them.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Number 7
Today at 03:49:01 pm
Another 2 goals for Benzema. He's absolutely carrying them at the minute.
Re: Number 7
Today at 03:58:47 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:49:01 pm
Another 2 goals for Benzema. He's absolutely carrying them at the minute.

He's 3rd in their all time top scorers list. Considering his function in the team for most of his time there was to service Ronaldo.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Number 7
Today at 04:35:40 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:58:47 pm
He's 3rd in their all time top scorers list. Considering his function in the team for most of his time there was to service Ronaldo.



Well there's an image
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Number 7
Today at 05:44:21 pm
I know Madrid's following is rife with gobshites, as evidenced in the Bernabeu where anybody and everybody can be boo'd/whistled, but Benzema has always been sickeningly underrated in their success. His numbers since Ronaldo has left have been outstanding, especially at an age where many strikers are slowing down. Scored a lot of big goals for them but extremely annoying how the only one he ever scored for them in European Cup finals was that fucking abomination against us in Kiev. Wouldn't be an easy task for Van Dijk/Gomez/Matip and certainly won't be easy for a couple of young, inexperienced centre halves. They'll be an absolute bastard to play against and will use every trick in the book, can't say I'm looking forward to it, especially without fans.

That said, I really believe we can do them. Whatever way it swings it'll be tight you feel, but if we can go away and score I'd really fancy us to finish the job where the 2nd leg may be  8)
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Re: Number 7
Today at 06:05:05 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:37:35 pm
Villa badly missed the boat in the Premier League era. The main club from the second city and the one really big club from the Midlands.

The first Premier League season they probably should have won as well, or at least took United to the wire. Big Ron bottled that like he did with them.

Ellis was the biggest issue for me. He truly believed that the best way to achieve success was to be prudent and wait for everyone else to over extend themselves. Villa jogged along whilst everyone else ran off into the distance. 
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Number 7
Today at 07:31:35 pm
Quote from: Its not bloody Diego on Yesterday at 12:08:14 pm
Not the easiest game for us given the need to exercise a few demons.
It's true, a few of our players need to gain fitness, but demons?
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: Number 7
Today at 09:54:01 pm
Do we play Arsenal on the Sunday then Madrid on the Tuesday!?
JFT96.

Re: Number 7
Today at 09:56:00 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 09:54:01 pm
Do we play Arsenal on the Sunday then Madrid on the Tuesday!?
No, its been moved to the Saturday again, kick off time to be confirmed.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali
