« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Number 7  (Read 15474 times)

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,930
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Number 7
« Reply #400 on: Today at 03:34:49 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:50:29 am
Unlikely. The Premier League dont have a history of being very accommodating to English clubs in Champions League. The Arsenal game is due to be on Sky, and they dont show Champions League games, so I doubt theyll give a shit either.

They haven't confirmed the CL dates yet have they?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Number 7
« Reply #401 on: Today at 03:35:56 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 03:24:59 pm

Most think Chelsea are the strongest left on our side of the draw..

Seems nobody but nobody is fancying us for this. I think that helps us.

Logged

Offline Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Number 7
« Reply #402 on: Today at 03:37:37 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:34:49 pm
They haven't confirmed the CL dates yet have they?

I'm not sure, BBC fixtures are showing both legs on the Tuesdays.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,032
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Number 7
« Reply #403 on: Today at 03:39:28 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:34:49 pm
They haven't confirmed the CL dates yet have they?

The Club haven't officially announced the dates but..

On UEFA.com they have:

Champions League quarter-final draw

6 & 14 April
Manchester City (ENG) vs Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Real Madrid (ESP) vs Liverpool (ENG)

7 & 13 April
Porto (POR) vs Chelsea (ENG)
Bayern München (GER) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)﻿

https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/0267-11d56c46c101-1236a041c9bb-1000--champions-league-quarter-final-draw/
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Number 7
« Reply #404 on: Today at 03:39:45 pm »
If we don't win at Arsenal then the rest of the CL can have our total concentration too which is nice. Real have a clasico in between legs and Chelsea may well have some big top 4 battles around time of the semi's. (rather we twatted Arsenal and still had a crack at 4th mind but it's a nice luxury if things go wrong)
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,930
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Number 7
« Reply #405 on: Today at 03:41:44 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:39:28 pm
The Club haven't officially announced the dates but..

On UEFA.com they have:

Champions League quarter-final draw

6 & 14 April
Manchester City (ENG) vs Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Real Madrid (ESP) vs Liverpool (ENG)

7 & 13 April
Porto (POR) vs Chelsea (ENG)
Bayern München (GER) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)﻿

https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/0267-11d56c46c101-1236a041c9bb-1000--champions-league-quarter-final-draw/

OK ta, strange LFC haven't announced it, they've done two stories saying still TBA.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,715
Re: Number 7
« Reply #406 on: Today at 03:43:51 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 03:24:59 pm

Most think Chelsea are the strongest left on our side of the draw..

On paper they are. But that's not how it works in the european cup imo.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Number 7
« Reply #407 on: Today at 03:49:02 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:16:56 pm
More likely 8pm as they'll switch Sky games round as the Arsenal fixture is on Sky, not BT.
Sky also have an 8.00 Friday slot dont they? Could whack it in there.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,411
Re: Number 7
« Reply #408 on: Today at 03:56:48 pm »
It's nice to see the roles reversed on City getting piss easy draws in the domestic cups.  Of course, there are no easy draws at this stage of the competition, but they're still minnows on the stage that matters most, and they get treated as such.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,032
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Number 7
« Reply #409 on: Today at 04:05:05 pm »
With the draw... we will wear our Red home kit for every tie home and away until the Final.

We would wear the Red home kit there, even as the away side, against all the other potential sides except Bayern Munich.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,361
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Number 7
« Reply #410 on: Today at 04:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 03:43:51 pm
On paper they are. But that's not how it works in the european cup imo.

Its more likely to follow form/general level of team this year with no crowds and no home field advantage
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,841
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Number 7
« Reply #411 on: Today at 04:07:37 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:05:05 pm
With the draw... we will wear our Red home kit for every tie home and away until the Final.

We would wear the Red home kit there, even as the away side, against all the other potential sides except Bayern Munich.

Nice problem to have and all that but imagine gracing a Champions League final with our natty little turquoise number. :D
Logged

Offline alvaro

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,113
Re: Number 7
« Reply #412 on: Today at 04:07:42 pm »
Fucking hell, with that draw we may as well win the whole thing.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,807
  • Truthiness
Re: Number 7
« Reply #413 on: Today at 04:11:33 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:49:02 pm
Sky also have an 8.00 Friday slot dont they? Could whack it in there.
International matches on that midweek, so it won't be Friday.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,810
Re: Number 7
« Reply #414 on: Today at 04:28:37 pm »
Please just win against Real Madrid. Please.
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Number 7
« Reply #415 on: Today at 04:31:16 pm »
The hand rubbing by the Real fans on reddit is hilarious. Already talking about Chelsea and Porto.

They never learn.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Number 7
« Reply #416 on: Today at 04:37:21 pm »
Obviously Porto would have been the ideal but it could have been worse so not bad.  Not looking forward to playing Chelsea in their current form but lets handle Madrid first.  We're favored and it should be some good games.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,557
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Number 7
« Reply #417 on: Today at 04:37:21 pm »
On our side I think it'll be Liverpool or Chelsea in the final. I don't see Real Madrid or Porto beating both of us.

A lot of omens from 2005 already. Chelsea in the semi again would be another one.

We're a lot more likely to beat City/PSG/Bayern in a one off game than two legs (given our injury problems).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,099
  • Dutch Class
Re: Number 7
« Reply #418 on: Today at 04:37:27 pm »
Bring 'em on. Salah should be fired up to embarrass Ramos
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,557
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Number 7
« Reply #419 on: Today at 04:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:37:21 pm
Obviously Porto would have been the ideal but it could have been worse so not bad.  Not looking forward to playing Chelsea in their current form but lets handle Madrid first.  We're favored and it should be some good games.

That was why I didn't want our game against them the other week moved forward. The semi finals tips into May, it's a long time in terms of form, especially this season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Number 7
« Reply #420 on: Today at 04:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:39:38 pm
That was why I didn't want our game against them the other week moved forward. The semi finals tips into May, it's a long time in terms of form, especially this season.

We may and probably should go on a run here to end the season but VvD, Gomez and Matip aren't coming back.  We are what we are at this point which is a good but flawed team.  A run of wins probably won't change who would be favored but anything can happen in 90 or 180 minutes, just need to get the chance.
Logged

Offline wheresnemeth

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Number 7
« Reply #421 on: Today at 04:54:34 pm »
I've wanted to see us play Madrid again since the final loss. This isn't a bad draw.
Logged
Quote from: red mongoose on March 13, 2015, 04:44:32 pm
making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,930
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Number 7
« Reply #422 on: Today at 05:01:12 pm »
Games confirmed on the official now, and the Arsenal game now says Sat TBC.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline 88_RED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
Re: Number 7
« Reply #423 on: Today at 05:20:13 pm »

The draw has got me excited.. Watching the Barca Semi second leg.. Div just scored the opening goal..  8)
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Number 7
« Reply #424 on: Today at 05:21:15 pm »
2 days after beer gardens open - smart move
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online CalgarianRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Number 7
« Reply #425 on: Today at 05:50:29 pm »
Henderson back for at least one of the Madrid games would be huge. Him and Kabak against Benzema and our chances go way up. Also his leadership and experience is invaluable in games like these.
Logged
True North Strong

Offline 88_RED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
Re: Number 7
« Reply #426 on: Today at 05:56:36 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 05:50:29 pm
Henderson back for at least one of the Madrid games would be huge. Him and Kabak against Benzema and our chances go way up. Also his leadership and experience is invaluable in games like these.

I would rather Fab and Hendo in midfield, with Nat and Kabak at the back.. When either of Fab or Hendo are missing from midfield, we give up way more in terms of how we want to play and our control in midfield..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Number 7
« Reply #427 on: Today at 06:02:11 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:11:33 pm
International matches on that midweek, so it won't be Friday.
Boo
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,411
Re: Number 7
« Reply #428 on: Today at 06:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Its not bloody Diego on Today at 11:53:39 am
Trent to absolutely destroy them. 4 assists over the 2 legs. All scored by Salah. Ramos to miss penalty suffer a break in both legs  :wave

ftfy :wave
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,411
Re: Number 7
« Reply #429 on: Today at 06:56:52 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 04:31:16 pm
The hand rubbing by the Real fans on reddit is hilarious. Already talking about Chelsea and Porto.

They never learn.

tbf, so are we on here. ;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,115
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Number 7
« Reply #430 on: Today at 06:58:09 pm »
This is getting exciting! We have a great goalie now, they dont have Bale to do mad things and Mo will want to tear Ramos a new one. Most importantly Ramos is like Loren, emotionally on the edge. I bet now he fucks up somewhere over the two legs.
Cant see how we dont progress to a Semi final against Chelsea.
They are solid, we need to get our defence sorted by then and get Sadie and either Jota or Bobby back scoring. I reckon that our midfield is starting to sort itself out since Fab came back.
Come on Redmen!!
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,885
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Number 7
« Reply #431 on: Today at 06:59:10 pm »
Certain we would make the Final with fans in stadiums.

Still think we can though.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,881
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Number 7
« Reply #432 on: Today at 07:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:32:16 am
And dortmund are no pushovers.

If you gave me the choice of our draw or theirs I'd say ours every time.
100% looking forward to beating Bayern in the final
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Number 7
« Reply #433 on: Today at 07:05:21 pm »
This will be all I think about until the match now. ;D
Logged

Offline lfcrule6times

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 783
Re: Number 7
« Reply #434 on: Today at 07:21:50 pm »
Genuinely think we can do this. Would choose another European cup over a 20th league title any day.
Logged
★      ★      ★      ★       ★      ★
77     78     81     84     05     19


Twitter @stevenlfc26

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,001
Re: Number 7
« Reply #435 on: Today at 08:00:22 pm »
Zinedine Zidane on LFC:

"We cannot say that it is a bad draw or a good one. Whatever happens throughout the season, Liverpool is a team that in a tie can play its card at any time. It is the same as us. It will be a good match between two teams that have won many Champions League trophies between them. At this level, it is always very difficult to win."
Logged

Online CalgarianRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Number 7
« Reply #436 on: Today at 09:29:01 pm »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Today at 07:21:50 pm
Genuinely think we can do this. Would choose another European cup over a 20th league title any day.

Same here, the excitement of CL knockouts does not compare to the league. Number 7 before number 20 any day.
Logged
True North Strong

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,411
Re: Number 7
« Reply #437 on: Today at 09:30:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:00:22 pm
Zinedine Zidane on LFC:

"We cannot say that it is a bad draw or a good one. Whatever happens throughout the season, Liverpool is a team that in a tie can play its card at any time. It is the same as us. It will be a good match between two teams that have won many Champions League trophies between them. At this level, it is always very difficult to win."

Wow.  Somebody connected to Real Madrid who is actually being respectful towards us.

Bad sign. I prefer their laughter.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 