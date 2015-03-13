Unlikely. The Premier League dont have a history of being very accommodating to English clubs in Champions League. The Arsenal game is due to be on Sky, and they dont show Champions League games, so I doubt theyll give a shit either.
Most think Chelsea are the strongest left on our side of the draw..
They haven't confirmed the CL dates yet have they?
The Club haven't officially announced the dates but..On UEFA.com they have:Champions League quarter-final draw6 & 14 AprilManchester City (ENG) vs Borussia Dortmund (GER)Real Madrid (ESP) vs Liverpool (ENG)7 & 13 AprilPorto (POR) vs Chelsea (ENG)Bayern München (GER) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/0267-11d56c46c101-1236a041c9bb-1000--champions-league-quarter-final-draw/
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries
More likely 8pm as they'll switch Sky games round as the Arsenal fixture is on Sky, not BT.
On paper they are. But that's not how it works in the european cup imo.
With the draw... we will wear our Red home kit for every tie home and away until the Final. We would wear the Red home kit there, even as the away side, against all the other potential sides except Bayern Munich.
people like big dick nick.
Sky also have an 8.00 Friday slot dont they? Could whack it in there.
Obviously Porto would have been the ideal but it could have been worse so not bad. Not looking forward to playing Chelsea in their current form but lets handle Madrid first. We're favored and it should be some good games.
That was why I didn't want our game against them the other week moved forward. The semi finals tips into May, it's a long time in terms of form, especially this season.
making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...
