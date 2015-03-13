« previous next »
Re: Number 7
« Reply #400 on: Today at 03:34:49 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:50:29 am
Unlikely. The Premier League dont have a history of being very accommodating to English clubs in Champions League. The Arsenal game is due to be on Sky, and they dont show Champions League games, so I doubt theyll give a shit either.

They haven't confirmed the CL dates yet have they?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Number 7
« Reply #401 on: Today at 03:35:56 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 03:24:59 pm

Most think Chelsea are the strongest left on our side of the draw..

Seems nobody but nobody is fancying us for this. I think that helps us.

Re: Number 7
« Reply #402 on: Today at 03:37:37 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:34:49 pm
They haven't confirmed the CL dates yet have they?

I'm not sure, BBC fixtures are showing both legs on the Tuesdays.
Re: Number 7
« Reply #403 on: Today at 03:39:28 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:34:49 pm
They haven't confirmed the CL dates yet have they?

The Club haven't officially announced the dates but..

On UEFA.com they have:

Champions League quarter-final draw

6 & 14 April
Manchester City (ENG) vs Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Real Madrid (ESP) vs Liverpool (ENG)

7 & 13 April
Porto (POR) vs Chelsea (ENG)
Bayern München (GER) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)﻿

https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/0267-11d56c46c101-1236a041c9bb-1000--champions-league-quarter-final-draw/
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Number 7
« Reply #404 on: Today at 03:39:45 pm »
If we don't win at Arsenal then the rest of the CL can have our total concentration too which is nice. Real have a clasico in between legs and Chelsea may well have some big top 4 battles around time of the semi's. (rather we twatted Arsenal and still had a crack at 4th mind but it's a nice luxury if things go wrong)
Re: Number 7
« Reply #405 on: Today at 03:41:44 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:39:28 pm
The Club haven't officially announced the dates but..

On UEFA.com they have:

Champions League quarter-final draw

6 & 14 April
Manchester City (ENG) vs Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Real Madrid (ESP) vs Liverpool (ENG)

7 & 13 April
Porto (POR) vs Chelsea (ENG)
Bayern München (GER) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)﻿

https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/0267-11d56c46c101-1236a041c9bb-1000--champions-league-quarter-final-draw/

OK ta, strange LFC haven't announced it, they've done two stories saying still TBA.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Number 7
« Reply #406 on: Today at 03:43:51 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 03:24:59 pm

Most think Chelsea are the strongest left on our side of the draw..

On paper they are. But that's not how it works in the european cup imo.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: Number 7
« Reply #407 on: Today at 03:49:02 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:16:56 pm
More likely 8pm as they'll switch Sky games round as the Arsenal fixture is on Sky, not BT.
Sky also have an 8.00 Friday slot dont they? Could whack it in there.
Re: Number 7
« Reply #408 on: Today at 03:56:48 pm »
It's nice to see the roles reversed on City getting piss easy draws in the domestic cups.  Of course, there are no easy draws at this stage of the competition, but they're still minnows on the stage that matters most, and they get treated as such.
Re: Number 7
« Reply #409 on: Today at 04:05:05 pm »
With the draw... we will wear our Red home kit for every tie home and away until the Final.

We would wear the Red home kit there, even as the away side, against all the other potential sides except Bayern Munich.
Re: Number 7
« Reply #410 on: Today at 04:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 03:43:51 pm
On paper they are. But that's not how it works in the european cup imo.

Its more likely to follow form/general level of team this year with no crowds and no home field advantage
Re: Number 7
« Reply #411 on: Today at 04:07:37 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:05:05 pm
With the draw... we will wear our Red home kit for every tie home and away until the Final.

We would wear the Red home kit there, even as the away side, against all the other potential sides except Bayern Munich.

Nice problem to have and all that but imagine gracing a Champions League final with our natty little turquoise number. :D
Re: Number 7
« Reply #412 on: Today at 04:07:42 pm »
Fucking hell, with that draw we may as well win the whole thing.
Re: Number 7
« Reply #413 on: Today at 04:11:33 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:49:02 pm
Sky also have an 8.00 Friday slot dont they? Could whack it in there.
International matches on that midweek, so it won't be Friday.
Re: Number 7
« Reply #414 on: Today at 04:28:37 pm »
Please just win against Real Madrid. Please.
Re: Number 7
« Reply #415 on: Today at 04:31:16 pm »
The hand rubbing by the Real fans on reddit is hilarious. Already talking about Chelsea and Porto.

They never learn.
Re: Number 7
« Reply #416 on: Today at 04:37:21 pm »
Obviously Porto would have been the ideal but it could have been worse so not bad.  Not looking forward to playing Chelsea in their current form but lets handle Madrid first.  We're favored and it should be some good games.
Re: Number 7
« Reply #417 on: Today at 04:37:21 pm »
On our side I think it'll be Liverpool or Chelsea in the final. I don't see Real Madrid or Porto beating both of us.

A lot of omens from 2005 already. Chelsea in the semi again would be another one.

We're a lot more likely to beat City/PSG/Bayern in a one off game than two legs (given our injury problems).
Re: Number 7
« Reply #418 on: Today at 04:37:27 pm »
Bring 'em on. Salah should be fired up to embarrass Ramos
Re: Number 7
« Reply #419 on: Today at 04:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:37:21 pm
Obviously Porto would have been the ideal but it could have been worse so not bad.  Not looking forward to playing Chelsea in their current form but lets handle Madrid first.  We're favored and it should be some good games.

That was why I didn't want our game against them the other week moved forward. The semi finals tips into May, it's a long time in terms of form, especially this season.
Re: Number 7
« Reply #420 on: Today at 04:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:39:38 pm
That was why I didn't want our game against them the other week moved forward. The semi finals tips into May, it's a long time in terms of form, especially this season.

We may and probably should go on a run here to end the season but VvD, Gomez and Matip aren't coming back.  We are what we are at this point which is a good but flawed team.  A run of wins probably won't change who would be favored but anything can happen in 90 or 180 minutes, just need to get the chance.
Re: Number 7
« Reply #421 on: Today at 04:54:34 pm »
I've wanted to see us play Madrid again since the final loss. This isn't a bad draw.
Re: Number 7
« Reply #422 on: Today at 05:01:12 pm »
Games confirmed on the official now, and the Arsenal game now says Sat TBC.
