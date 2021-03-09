« previous next »
Author Topic: Number 7

RichardM

Re: Number 7
March 9, 2021, 02:00:06 pm
Agree with most here, CL should be 100% our focus now. 4th is basically impossible with the points difference and the form of the teams above us. Get through tomorrow and we'll all feel a bit more optimistic, then rest Sadio and Bobby and let them get their mojo back ready for a big push for number 7!
liverbloke

Re: Number 7
March 9, 2021, 03:04:30 pm
number 7 - the king's number and in his 70th year?

would love that

rob1966

Re: Number 7
March 9, 2021, 04:46:23 pm
Quote from: Vulmea on March  8, 2021, 11:12:28 pm
consecutive home defeat or CL?

:lmao

King Kenny has just turned 70, you know where this is going...............
Lfc19ynwa

Re: Number 7
March 9, 2021, 07:18:27 pm
In the words of another of our great number 7s , Id love it , Id love it
Robinred

Re: Number 7
March 9, 2021, 07:31:06 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on March  9, 2021, 12:01:27 am
City in the semis? I'd love tha'

Prefer them in the final to be honest.
stockdam

Re: Number 7
March 9, 2021, 07:46:22 pm
On current form we are the least likely to win. In fact getting through to the next round would be a small achievement.

I cant see us winning the trophy but we have the players to do it.....well we would if we had a full squad to pick from. It would take a mammoth effort and no doubt a lot of luck.
Robinred

Re: Number 7
March 9, 2021, 07:52:19 pm
Quote from: stockdam on March  9, 2021, 07:46:22 pm
On current form we are the least likely to win. In fact getting through to the next round would be a small achievement.

I cant see us winning the trophy but we have the players to do it.....well we would if we had a full squad to pick from. It would take a mammoth effort and no doubt a lot of luck.

I think most observers - LFC supporters or not - would agree. But we have a fantastic record in this competition, and have reached 3 of the last 4 finals weve reached (winning two) with arguably a poorer, and certainly less experienced team than this one, notwithstanding our lack of centrebacks.
Fromola

Re: Number 7
March 9, 2021, 10:07:08 pm
It's funny that at the start of the season I thought our handicap in the CL was going to be not having fans in at Anfield. Now I think the fact we might not have to play games at Anfield might be our saving grace  ???

First step is getting through tomorrow but it's key to get a decent draw for the next round in we achieve that. Someone like Juventus, Dortmund or Real Madrid would be winnable. The Spanish and Italian sides are really weak this season. We need to avoid Bayern and City in particular with our defence the way it is.

Then if we're in the semi final everyone raises their game that bit more, we could have the likes of Henderson back and in a final anything can happen.

Sharado

Re: Number 7
March 10, 2021, 08:18:54 am
Reckon we could make a half decent fist of it against Dortmund or Porto.
RedSamba

Re: Number 7
March 10, 2021, 08:20:45 am
steady
Rush 82

Re: Number 7
March 10, 2021, 08:26:09 am
Quote from: Sharado on March 10, 2021, 08:18:54 am
Reckon we could make a half decent fist of it against Dortmund or Porto.
Christ on a bike!
If we make it past RBL tonight and get Dortmund we'd best hope that Haaland is sidelined - he is lethal and I'd be worried if we had VVD/Gomez/Matip fit
Just imagine we won it this year of all years...
Sharado

Re: Number 7
March 10, 2021, 09:36:45 am
Quote from: Rush 82 on March 10, 2021, 08:26:09 am
Christ on a bike!
If we make it past RBL tonight and get Dortmund we'd best hope that Haaland is sidelined - he is lethal and I'd be worried if we had VVD/Gomez/Matip fit
Just imagine we won it this year of all years...

Porto in the QF, Dortmund in the semi [after haaland does his knee in the 85th as they knock out city in the quarters]. PSG in the final with Virg and Joe back.
Fromola

Re: Number 7
March 10, 2021, 12:47:49 pm
Quote from: Sharado on March 10, 2021, 09:36:45 am
Porto in the QF, Dortmund in the semi [after haaland does his knee in the 85th as they knock out city in the quarters]. PSG in the final with Virg and Joe back.

If we get through we need luck with the draw, but if we get it we'd have a chance.

Losing Henderson on top of everything else means we'd be pretty reliant on drawing someone like Porto in the next round to have a good chance and then hoping he's back for the semis and we're playing better.

If we draw a Bayern or City in the next round it'd take some effort over two legs and we haven't got the great leveler of an Anfield crowd.
Sharado

Re: Number 7
March 10, 2021, 02:13:06 pm
Quote from: Fromola on March 10, 2021, 12:47:49 pm
If we get through we need luck with the draw, but if we get it we'd have a chance.

Losing Henderson on top of everything else means we'd be pretty reliant on drawing someone like Porto in the next round to have a good chance and then hoping he's back for the semis and we're playing better.

If we draw a Bayern or City in the next round it'd take some effort over two legs and we haven't got the great leveler of an Anfield crowd.

Yeah if we draw a big hitter next round it's hard to conclude we'd be anything other than fucked to be honest. We need whoever the weakest side in the competition is next.
vivabobbygraham

Re: Number 7
March 10, 2021, 10:15:57 pm
Ey! Ey?
missis sumner

Re: Number 7
March 10, 2021, 10:49:51 pm
Five games from glory...?
MD1990

Re: Number 7
March 10, 2021, 11:01:13 pm
If Henderson was fit for the quarters.

Where would he play?

Our midfield tonight was brillant
vivabobbygraham

Re: Number 7
March 10, 2021, 11:03:44 pm
I make us favourites
Red_Rich

Re: Number 7
March 10, 2021, 11:35:33 pm
*Clive Tyldsley*  "Hello! ..... Hello!"
vivabobbygraham

Re: Number 7
March 10, 2021, 11:43:30 pm
Who's putting us out over two legs? Us?  Six times winners

So, we're in the final...
billylad

Re: Number 7
Yesterday at 09:03:18 pm
I'm a believer...... :lickin
Sarge

Re: Number 7
Yesterday at 09:06:21 pm
When is the draw?
HeartAndSoul

Re: Number 7
Yesterday at 09:13:33 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 09:06:21 pm
When is the draw?

Week today I believe
farawayred

Re: Number 7
Yesterday at 11:23:38 pm
I wanna see Bayern-City and PSG-Real in the draw, pretty please!
jckliew

Re: Number 7
Today at 01:07:50 am
Quote from: Rush 82 on March 10, 2021, 08:26:09 am
Christ on a bike!
If we make it past RBL tonight and get Dortmund we'd best hope that Haaland is sidelined - he is lethal and I'd be worried if we had VVD/Gomez/Matip fit
Just imagine we won it this year of all years...

Play a high line against haaland and he will kill you.
Bobinhood

Re: Number 7
Today at 01:44:23 am
 it looks like Halland is quickly becoming a new Zlatan but much faster over the ground, which is pretty scary, but i still cherish the memory of his smug face at the back of the tunnel smirking at us pre game and then off he goes on his patented little scamper and Virgil takes a couple of steps takes the ball off him like candy from a baby and sits him right down. Boom.

Yessir.

Over two legs we can play with anyone especially if they come at us, simply play football, or dont get a game slowing whistle every 30 seconds for something they just did first but  theirs was ignored.

If all 3 things happen we are going to make a terrible opponent for a team or 2. or 3. 
Caligula?

Re: Number 7
Today at 02:16:19 am
It's in the bag. Parallels between 04/05 and this season:

1. Champions League final held in Istanbul
2. The winner travels to Japan for the FIFA Club World Cup
3. Liverpool struggling in the Premier League with injury problems
4. Liverpool breeze past the Bundesliga club who finished third the season before in round of 16
5. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fail to reach the quarter-finals 
6. Manchester United fail to win group topped by French club
7. Manchester United suffer humiliating defeat to Istanbul-based club
8. Manchester United lose their final group game by conceding three goals
9. Manchester United draw AC Milan in European round of 16 tie
10. Barcelona fail to win group topped by Italian club 
11. Barcelona concede five goals to crash out in the round of 16
12. Real Madrid play in a group with a German, Ukrainian and Italian club
13. Real Madrid defeat Italian club 1-0 in first leg of their round of 16 tie
14. David Moyes-managed club reaches/challenges for Premier League top four
15. Chelsea top a group in which a French and Russian club don't qualify
ToneLa

Re: Number 7
Today at 09:37:20 am
I can really see it. I think pat of our PL downturn is vicious circle style "we're doing shit so we play shit so we do shit". Not an issue in the CL. and we have players returning, slowly

In the CL? we are TITANS. Klopp's record over two leg knockouts is, well knockout

The squad, for all our injury problems do NOT have attitude problems and here they can exercise their belief to get a truly amazing result.

It is time. The Premier League is not the place; the CL is. We need some balance. Poor league? I'd take that for Big Ears.

Number 7.
