It's funny that at the start of the season I thought our handicap in the CL was going to be not having fans in at Anfield. Now I think the fact we might not have to play games at Anfield might be our saving graceFirst step is getting through tomorrow but it's key to get a decent draw for the next round in we achieve that. Someone like Juventus, Dortmund or Real Madrid would be winnable. The Spanish and Italian sides are really weak this season. We need to avoid Bayern and City in particular with our defence the way it is.Then if we're in the semi final everyone raises their game that bit more, we could have the likes of Henderson back and in a final anything can happen.