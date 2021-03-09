it looks like Halland is quickly becoming a new Zlatan but much faster over the ground, which is pretty scary, but i still cherish the memory of his smug face at the back of the tunnel smirking at us pre game and then off he goes on his patented little scamper and Virgil takes a couple of steps takes the ball off him like candy from a baby and sits him right down. Boom.
Yessir.
Over two legs we can play with anyone especially if they come at us, simply play football, or dont get a game slowing whistle every 30 seconds for something they just did first but theirs was ignored.
If all 3 things happen we are going to make a terrible opponent for a team or 2. or 3.