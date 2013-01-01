« previous next »
Number 7

Re: Number 7
Yesterday at 02:00:06 pm
Agree with most here, CL should be 100% our focus now. 4th is basically impossible with the points difference and the form of the teams above us. Get through tomorrow and we'll all feel a bit more optimistic, then rest Sadio and Bobby and let them get their mojo back ready for a big push for number 7!
Re: Number 7
Yesterday at 03:04:30 pm
number 7 - the king's number and in his 70th year?

would love that

Re: Number 7
Yesterday at 04:46:23 pm
Quote from: Vulmea on March  8, 2021, 11:12:28 pm
consecutive home defeat or CL?

:lmao

King Kenny has just turned 70, you know where this is going...............
Re: Number 7
Yesterday at 07:18:27 pm
In the words of another of our great number 7s , Id love it , Id love it
Re: Number 7
Yesterday at 07:31:06 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 12:01:27 am
City in the semis? I'd love tha'

Prefer them in the final to be honest.
Re: Number 7
On current form we are the least likely to win. In fact getting through to the next round would be a small achievement.

I cant see us winning the trophy but we have the players to do it.....well we would if we had a full squad to pick from. It would take a mammoth effort and no doubt a lot of luck.
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 07:46:22 pm
On current form we are the least likely to win. In fact getting through to the next round would be a small achievement.

I cant see us winning the trophy but we have the players to do it.....well we would if we had a full squad to pick from. It would take a mammoth effort and no doubt a lot of luck.

I think most observers - LFC supporters or not - would agree. But we have a fantastic record in this competition, and have reached 3 of the last 4 finals weve reached (winning two) with arguably a poorer, and certainly less experienced team than this one, notwithstanding our lack of centrebacks.
Re: Number 7
Yesterday at 10:07:08 pm
It's funny that at the start of the season I thought our handicap in the CL was going to be not having fans in at Anfield. Now I think the fact we might not have to play games at Anfield might be our saving grace  ???

First step is getting through tomorrow but it's key to get a decent draw for the next round in we achieve that. Someone like Juventus, Dortmund or Real Madrid would be winnable. The Spanish and Italian sides are really weak this season. We need to avoid Bayern and City in particular with our defence the way it is.

Then if we're in the semi final everyone raises their game that bit more, we could have the likes of Henderson back and in a final anything can happen.

Re: Number 7
Today at 08:18:54 am
Reckon we could make a half decent fist of it against Dortmund or Porto.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
Re: Number 7
Today at 08:20:45 am
steady
Re: Number 7
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 08:18:54 am
Reckon we could make a half decent fist of it against Dortmund or Porto.
Christ on a bike!
If we make it past RBL tonight and get Dortmund we'd best hope that Haaland is sidelined - he is lethal and I'd be worried if we had VVD/Gomez/Matip fit
Just imagine we won it this year of all years...
Re: Number 7
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:26:09 am
Christ on a bike!
If we make it past RBL tonight and get Dortmund we'd best hope that Haaland is sidelined - he is lethal and I'd be worried if we had VVD/Gomez/Matip fit
Just imagine we won it this year of all years...

Porto in the QF, Dortmund in the semi [after haaland does his knee in the 85th as they knock out city in the quarters]. PSG in the final with Virg and Joe back.
