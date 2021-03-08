« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny things that opposition fans have said about us..  (Read 949 times)

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,219
  • Asterisks baby!
Funny things that opposition fans have said about us..
« on: March 8, 2021, 08:07:57 pm »
.. come on. Admit it, sometimes away fans and shady media types have had it in for us and now and again they are genuinelly funny...

.. I think the time has come for us to admit we're off it a bit and stop being angry and defensive and instead we need to remember the fun and joy and laughing about it all.


I'll start with one when Klopp first appeared and he was being covered doing his Gengenpressing


We lost a particularly sore game and the comment came out.. "Gengenpressing?! more like Gengendepressing!"

Made me laugh...

.. and laugh is in short supply, so might be a funny thread. we have a lot of funny people around.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,391
Re: Funny things that opposition fans have said about us..
« Reply #1 on: March 8, 2021, 08:18:14 pm »
The fella who presses the button for crowd noise when we score has just been furloughed ... did make me laugh
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,764
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Funny things that opposition fans have said about us..
« Reply #2 on: March 8, 2021, 08:26:32 pm »
RAWK Meltdown 2021/20/19/18.....




Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,973
Re: Funny things that opposition fans have said about us..
« Reply #3 on: March 8, 2021, 08:31:32 pm »
Quote from: OOS on March  8, 2021, 08:18:14 pm
The fella who presses the button for crowd noise when we score has just been furloughed ... did make me laugh

Not heard that one 😁
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,764
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Funny things that opposition fans have said about us..
« Reply #4 on: March 8, 2021, 08:43:11 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on March  8, 2021, 08:31:32 pm
Not heard that one

You need to get WhatsApp.



Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,973
Re: Funny things that opposition fans have said about us..
« Reply #5 on: March 8, 2021, 08:44:11 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on March  8, 2021, 08:43:11 pm
You need to get Wattsapp.





Yep, that'll be a real light bulb moment for me
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,764
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Funny things that opposition fans have said about us..
« Reply #6 on: March 8, 2021, 08:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on March  8, 2021, 08:44:11 pm
Yep, that'll be a real light bulb moment for me

40, 60, 100?
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Funny things that opposition fans have said about us..
« Reply #7 on: March 8, 2021, 09:23:04 pm »
I liked that one from a Spurs fan who said that we are so lucky that if we fell into a bucket of crocodiles wed probably come out with a Lacoste sponsorship.

Hasnt aged too well though the luck weve had this season.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,696
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Funny things that opposition fans have said about us..
« Reply #8 on: March 8, 2021, 09:33:05 pm »
Quote from: OOS on March  8, 2021, 08:18:14 pm
The fella who presses the button for crowd noise when we score has just been furloughed ... did make me laugh
Did it?
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,891
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Funny things that opposition fans have said about us..
« Reply #9 on: March 8, 2021, 09:41:18 pm »
Yeah the furlough one I had to dof the cap to

Even with my extreme lack of banter taking when it comes to us
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,378
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Funny things that opposition fans have said about us..
« Reply #10 on: March 8, 2021, 10:00:31 pm »
He's fat he's round he bounces on the ground Sammy Lee


Bluenose twat.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,325
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Funny things that opposition fans have said about us..
« Reply #11 on: March 8, 2021, 10:06:20 pm »
Well there was this City fan who was on about how no LFC fans complained about the lack of crowds when we were top, and i said that's not true many of us said it was a huge blow to lose Anfield which is a known advantage even before the season started, and he said i should stick to Ice Hockey since im that stupid about football, and i said well ive probably been a footie fan at least twice as long as hes been alive, and he said oh yeah, what about Heysel then, you bunch of welfare taking murderers.

Ohh that was hilarious. I love those post abu dabhi minted City guys. So smart and funny,them.

Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,231
Re: Funny things that opposition fans have said about us..
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:37:25 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on March  8, 2021, 08:44:59 pm
40, 60, 100?

That went down like a LED balloon
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,430
Re: Funny things that opposition fans have said about us..
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:18:58 am »
When the bitters started all that shit about Gerrard, we were plating city at Anfield "The baby is Svens, the baby is Svens" That made me laugh.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 